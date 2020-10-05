Every Vermont high school sports team is expecting the unexpected this fall.
But Allyson Cotnoir’s hat trick in a span of 44 seconds was something no one could have predicted.
Lake Region’s senior striker waited for her moment and quickly took things to the next level, fueling Monday’s 4-0 girls soccer victory over Twinfield.
Heading into the 39th minute, the Division-III Rangers were clinging to a one-goal advantage against D-IV Twinfield. Cotnoir scored three goals in 44 seconds to close out the first half, sparking a 4-0 victory.
“My teammates got it to me and it all worked out perfect,” Cotnoir said. “It couldn’t have been better.”
The Rangers opened the scoring midway though the first half when Mara Royer followed up a shot and pounded the rebound across the goal line. Twinfield’s back line neutralized Lake Region for the next 18 minutes and the Trojans almost made it to halftime facing a one-goal deficit.
Cotnoir loudly made her presence known in the 39th minute, scoring back-to-back goals in a 19-second window. Sakoya Sweeney set up the first strike with a clever right-to-left centering pass toward the penalty stripe. Cotnoir raced toward the offering, shielded the ball and used a sharp 180-degree turn to beat Twinfield defenders August Howe and Eva Hebert. Trojans goalie Delaney Fowler (10 saves) attempted to make a reaction save on Cotnoir’s shot, but the ball flew into the back of the net for a 2-0 cushion.
The Rangers immediately dispossessed the Trojans after the ensuing kickoff and knocked the ball toward the into third. Cotnoir took a long touch up the middle and stormed inside the penalty area with only a few defenders to beat. Fowler scrambled to limit Cotnoir’s shooting options, but the veteran seized the opportunity with a left-footed shot that slipped inside the right post.
“I knew that I couldn’t look around me to pass, because it was my second opportunity and I had to get it in the back of the net,” Cotnoir said.
Lake Region closed out the scoring with 48 seconds on the clock. This time Cotnoir collected a pass from Sweeney on the left side and hammered another well-placed shot into the far-side netting.
“That is something that (Cotnoir) has been knocking on the door for the last three years,” Lake Region coach Mary Farnsworth said. “I’m so happy that she could have it. She’s our senior captain and she works her butt off. It’s awesome and it’s great to have it at or opening home game.”
The Rangers suffered close losses to Thetford and Montpelier last week. Monday’s four-goal lead entering halftime was an undeniable indication of forward progress.
“(At halftime) we talked about how our team is doing a really good job getting first to the ball, and that everything is possible,” Cotnoir said. “And that’s why we can’t waste the last couple minutes of a game — or even a half — because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Lake Region’s defense held Twinfield to a single shot on goal during the second half. According to Farnsworth, her squad’s ability to play with a comfortable lead made a world of difference.
“It changes the dynamic and the team’s belief because of that,” she said. “Our girls settled down. We’d been playing a little bit of a frantic game and we were taking our shots too early, instead of taking our time. So that gave us an opportunity to really settle and then our play game. And in the second half we were able to experiment and play in a different way. And we hadn’t really had an opportunity to do that yet.”
Fowler made a few jaw-dropping saves in the second half, beginning with a point-blank stop on a rising shot by Emily Rogers in the 42nd minute. The Trojans keeper survived a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and then charged into traffic for a left-handed slap save two minutes later. Twinfield’s defense broke up back-to-back Lake Region corner kicks in the 70th minute and then Fowler thwarted Paige Currier on a close-range shot outside the left post.
“As far as saves, they had 14 shots on goal,” Wilmott said. “When you have 14 chances, you’re going to have some goals — there’s not much you can do about it. So, all in all, I’m not really too mad. Lake Region is a very strong team, they’re out of our division and it was a big test for us. The last 15 minutes, we had no subs. Everyone else was injured and people had to step up and play in roles they’re not used to. And I thought we all did a good job.”
Twinfield’s Ruby Wilson was tripped up in the 60th minute, resulting in a 30-yard free kick. The Trojans struggled to generate any scoring chances from the dead-ball situation, allowing Rangers keeper Marina Rockwell (two saves) to secure the shutout.
“Twinfield came out strong and they were aggressive on the ball,” Farnsworth said. “I love an aggressive style of soccer, so I always love it when we get to play against it. I think there’s a lot of dedication there. And I know from experience, it’s hard having a short bench. And they made it work and they played through, so that’s incredibly impressive.”
The Trojans’ defense played a high line during the final 40 minutes in an effort to catch the Lake Region forwards in an offside position. The trap worked wonders, leading to a trio of infractions that spoiled wide-open breakaways.
“We had a much better second half,” Wilmott said. “We were a little disconnected there at the end of the first and they rattled in those three goals in 44 seconds. It felt like forever. But that just shows you how quickly they can capitalize on our mistakes like that. We went over that at half, making sure people are on our backs and not letting them turn up there. And mostly closing the gap in between the midfield and the defense. So when we closed that gap, it really limited their movement forward. And we got a few more offside calls too.”
Aleacya Moshinskie, Eva Hebert and Camryn Hoffman all rotated in as center backs to hold the Rangers scoreless for the final 40 minutes. Outside fullbacks Ginger Klarich and Astrid Whitehouse added timely tackles and clearances, making life easier for Fowler.
“Camryn has stepped up as a freshman and she’s playing out of her mind,” Wilmott said. “I can put her anywhere on the field. But this season is fantastic for her because she can learn how the game flows from behind — she can see everything from there. So my biggest thing with her for this limited season is she can watch and learn the game. Because she already has the technical ability to be a defender and she’s doing a great job. So once she learns that next step, who knows where she’s going to go and where she’s going to play after that?”
Twinfield opened the season with a 5-4 loss against Blue Mountain and will host back-to-back games later this week. Playing with no reserves at the end of Monday’s game could serve as a character-building lesson for the Trojans moving forward.
“Lake Region plays a hard schedule,” Wilmott said. “And we’re going to play Craftsbury three times, and we play Peoples Academy again this year. So this was a good test for us. And not only did we lose four people at the end there, but that’s another test of the people on the field. They’ve got to play through the adversity of being down 4-0, 15 minutes left with no subs and wearing a mask. And I thought they did a really good job of stepping up. I love playing stronger opponents. Because you’re never going to get any better if you don’t play at a higher level.”
The Trojans will host Craftsbury on Wednesday before visiting Blue Mountain the following day.
“We need to work on our movement and creating chances and recognition of the open space,” Wilmott said. “We have a hard time grasping the concept of the run first and then the ball comes — we’re reacting more than creating. We did have our chances today, but they cut them out every time. And you’re going to have that when you’re reacting, versus creating. So there’s a few things to work on. But I don’t think we did too bad.”
Lake Region will travel to play Northfield-Williamstown at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Rangers opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Thetford and a 2-0 loss against Montpelier.
“Madison Bowman is a freshman and she is a really great addition to our team,” Cotnoir said. “She has a strong foot on her and she looks up at the field and knows exactly where to put it. And Alexa Sicard, she really had a strong foot on her today and was getting first to the ball. And Alyssa Butler was very strong today too. I was very impressed with our defensive line.”
