EAST MONTPELIER — The Cinderella team of the 2020 boys soccer season isn’t ready to leave the dance quite yet.
Lake Region entered the Division II tourney as a winless No. 15 seed, but the Rangers punched their ticket to the semifinals with Friday’s 1-0 victory over No. 7 U-32.
“Seeds don’t matter at all,” Lake Region goalie Connor Ulrich said. “The real season starts right as playoffs starts. Everything else is preseason.”
Josh Cole scored the game-winning quarterfinal goal for the Northeast Kingdom school, which eliminated eight-time defending champ Stowe during the playdowns.
“We’re starting feel a little bit like this is a team of destiny,” Lake Region coach Malcolm Cheney said. “But it’s not going to our heads. My message to the guys today was, ‘People from around the state are treating the Stowe game like our championship. And our goal hasn’t changed.’ We obviously had a great result against a great team. But at the end of the day it’s a first-round win. Our expectations have been higher the entire year and results didn’t go our way at the beginning of the year. But our goals haven’t changed.”
The Rangers prevailed in the first round after burying a second-half penalty kick at Stowe. Lake Region standout Logan Ingalls was injured during the playdown, forcing Cheney to rearrange his starting lineup. The necessary tweaks worked wonders against U-32, allowing Lake Region to avenge its regular-season 3-0 loss in East Montpelier.
“We just wanted it more,” Cole said. “We knew what we were doing when we came in. We just had to focus on scoring a goal, and that’s all we did.”
The Rangers will face the winner of Saturday’s match between No. 3 Harwood (8-2) and No. 6 Montpelier (6-3). U-32 ends the season at 5-5.
“We had opportunities, but we just didn’t take advantage of them and the ball bounced their way today,” U-32 coach Mike Noyes said. “The message at halftime was, ‘Don’t panic. Play our game. We have 40 minutes.’ I guess we just needed more.”
Lake Region advances to the semifinals for the fifth time in six years. The outlook wasn’t promising two weeks ago following two lopsided losses and a pair of disappointing draws. A 6-1 loss to St. Johnsbury was followed by a 3-1 defeat against Northfield-Williamtown. The Rangers tied D-III Thetford and Randolph, endured a 2-1 loss to Lyndon and fell 5-1 to Peoples Academy.
“The team that we’ve had the last few years has been a competitive playoff team,” Cheney said. “We brought a lot of guys back, so we knew it was there. We were just struggling to put all the pieces together. And that started to come around the last couple of weeks.”
Close games against Stowe and Harwood at the end of the regular season didn’t help the Rangers in the standings. But it provided a crucial psychological boost after a lackluster start.
“We played Stowe and we lost to them at our field 1-0,” Ulrich said. “And then we played Harwood right after and we lost to them 2-1. Right as we figured that out, we were like, ‘We can play with the best. We could be, technically, almost the best. So let’s get going, let’s go to playoffs and kick some butt.”
Friday’s action was hotly contested from end line to end line. U-32 goalie Jas Zendik (five saves) and fullback Gabe Van Hoy raced outside the right post to stop Lake Region’s Landyn Leach in the 14th minute. Sixty seconds later Rangers senior Peter Gyurkovics unleashed a curling 25-yard shot that deflected off the left post.
Some U-32 players and fans celebrated prematurely following a near-miss in the 18th minute. Max Adam’s right-to-left cross reached Finn O’Connell at the far post for a leaping volley, but the point-blank shot flew inches wide of the target. Following a few seconds of confusion, the Raiders realized the ball had not crossed the goal line.
“I knew where the kid was,” Ulrich said. “And that’s the whole thing about being goalie: You have to know where all the players are. And I knew there was no way, when that ball was coming, that it was going to go in. So I didn’t even flinch much. I just knew he was going to hit it to the side.”
Zendik denied Lake Region’s Aidan Poginy in the 19th minute to keep things scoreless. The turning point arrived in the 23rd minute when Cole cut across the top of the 6-yard box and chopped a low, across-the-body shot on frame. Zendik was caught leaning the wrong way, allowing the Rangers to pull ahead for good.
“I got the ball in the 18 and I just knew I could outdribble a few of the guys,” Cole said. “And I saw an opportunity to put it in, and boom.”
Van Hoy and Kayl Humke joined forces to clear away a 25-yard free kick by Lake Region in the 28th minute. Six minutes later U-32’s Tyler Hedding ripped a hard shot toward the lower-left corner Ulrich was a step ahead, recording his best save of the match with a last-second tip.
“We have to make sure we push them out wide and not let them play through the middle,” Ulrich said. “Because playing through the middle of a defense will break you down instantly. So if they play out wide, we had a lot better chance.”
A half-volley by U-32’s Sean Butler in the 36th minute clanged off the crossbar before being cleared out of the penalty area. The Raiders earned a 20-yard free kick in the 56th minute, but they were slightly out of synch during an initial short pass and squandered the chance. Zendik thwarted another scoring opportunity by Cole in the 63rd minute to keep it a one-goal game.
At the other end Trevor Clayton took on two opponents near the right corner and served in a ball toward the top of the 6-yard box. Hedding beat the Rangers defense to the offering, taking a one-time crack that was smothered by Ulrich.
In the 72nd minute Trevor Clayton lofted a 20-yard shot that clanged off the top iron. Raiders sophomore Finn O’Donnell made a daring run into the penally box during the final minutes, dribbling past Lake Region defenders Caleb Svayg, Liam Oliver and Logan Curtis. The outside midfielder freed up a 1-on-1 challenge against Ulrich, but the Rangers keeper was up to the task.
“When you have a one-goal lead, it’s easy for a team to come back,” Ulrich said. “Just one silly mistake and they’re right back in the game. So when I’m back there and I’m watching, I give my all because I don’t want to lose. And I know how close of a game it is.”
U-32 ends the season at 5-5. The Raiders will graduate nine seniors: Van Hoy, Hedding, Trevor Clayton, Dylan Clayton, Jacob Bizzozero, Jacob Leighty, Chuong Sullivan-Kemple, Noah McLane and J.T. Nordenson.
“(Hedding) is an incredibly talented and (Trevor Clayton) is tough up top,” Cheney said. “Both of them gave us fits all day. But we were up to the challenge. Luckily Connor Ulrich made a great save in the first half. And we were fortunate for the post to play our friend a couple of times as well. I don’t think today was our best performance of the year, by far. But it’s good that we didn’t play our best and still won.”
Ingalls is the only club player for Lake Region, which ended a 38-year title drought four years ago. Even though most of the Rangers don’t player year-round soccer, they’re still making big waves again in the D-II tourney.
“Everyone knows how we play,” Ulrich said. “And how we play is hard, fast and for all 80 minutes. And even if we have to go into overtime, we’re going to go into overtime and we’re going to give it our all. That’s all we’ve got to do and that’s how we get the job done.”
Cheney took over coaching duties two years ago, leading the Rangers to a semifinal appearance in 2018. Lake Region was eliminated in the playdowns last year, but it was going to be tough to keep the perennial powers down for long.
“We have guys that are either working on their farms or play three sports,” Cheney said. “So we don’t have the same access to soccer as some of the Capital League teams that we play. But we’re just a really blue-collar team that shows up on the field and we work hard. We know that Stowe and U-32 technically probably have more talent than us. But come game time, a lot of time high school soccer is who works harder, who can win 50-50 balls and who can take care of their opportunities when they get them. Today we were fortunate to take advantage of our great goal-scoring opportunity.”
Finalizing positions could be a work in progress for the Rangers before Tuesday’s 2 p.m. semifinal. If Ingalls is out of the lineup, Lake Region will us an all-hands-on-deck approach for the rest of the season.
“With Logan going in the first half against Stowe, we’ve had to move a lot of pieces because he’s such an instrumental piece to what we do,” Cheney said. “So losing him has caused a lot of players to play in new positions. Josh normally plays up top, but he’s playing out wide. My outside back Mitchell (Poirier) had a great game, but he’s playing at starting center mid. Caleb Svayg was just an animal defensively. And Landyn Leach up top played great today. Even though he didn’t show up on the scoresheet, I thought he had a really brilliant game. He was testing their back four quite a bit.”
Lake Region beat Milton in the 2016 championship and defended its title the following year by defeating Harwood. Cole was a freshman on the 2017 squad and received a good-luck text from former teammate Riley Urie on Tuesday. The messaged emphasized a strong work ethic during the big match. Now the Rangers are closing in on their third finals appearance in five years, thanks to the same passion and discipline that led to their first two crowns.
“We just love the game of soccer and we work hard for it,” Cole said. “And we have a bunch of talent with the seniors this year, so it’s all coming together.”
