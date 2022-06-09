VERGENNES - The second-seeded Vergennes girls lacrosse team dominated the draws and overcame a late comeback attempt by No. 6 U-32 on Wednesday to advance to the Division II championship for the second time in three seasons with a 9-8 victory.
"They won the draw battle 12-7, which was killing us, and then we had quite a few turnovers," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "They play a very hard-to-beat high-pressure defense and it took us too long to figure it out. But I was really proud of the way we battled."
Goalie Emily Fuller made 13 saves for the Raiders, who trailed 7-2 entering halftime. Raiders sophomore Caitlyn Fielder scored three times and reached the 100-goal milestone. Willa Long also notched three goals for U-32 and Alyssa Frazier added one goal. Zoe Hilferty won a team-high two draws in the loss.
"Vergennes came out hard and we struggled to find our rhythm, but fought hard to come back in the second half," Connor said. "It could have been anyone’s game at the end but it just didn’t roll our way enough times today. Vergennes had a solid stall at the end of the game that we just couldn’t break when we needed to."
Reese Gernander (three goals) and Halle Huizenga (two goals) led the way offensively for the Commodores (13-2). U-32 ends the season at 10-8, while Vergennes will face undefeated Hartford in Monday's 5 p.m. championship.
"I couldn’t be more proud of our girls and this team," Connor said. "They came together so strong in the past few weeks and we were really peaking at the right time. We had so many players step up these last few games. Emily had made amazing improvements this season, and a lot of our solid sophomores have gained a lot of confidence. And a shout-out to our awesome seniors: We’ll miss them. But also we’re looking forward to next year."
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hartford 14, Spaulding 9
HARTFORD - Six goals in the first four minutes gave the top-seeded Hurricanes an early boost that was worth its weight in gold during Tuesday's Division III semifinal.
"We called a timeout down 6-0 four minutes into the game," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "We had worked on playing a zone defense against them because man didn't work last time. After our zone didn't work, we went back to man-to-man and just talked about bearing down and not giving up. And from that point on we played them 9-8 for the last 46 minutes of the game."
Natalie Rupp paced the Hurricanes with eight goals. Caroline Hamilton (three goals) and Madison Barwood (two goals) added to Hartford's offensive depth. Grace Gardner and Abby Vanderpot also scored in the victory and teammate Sophie Howe made eight saves in front of the cage. Hartford (15-0) will seek its first title in program history when it faces No. 2 Vergennes (13-2) in Monday's 5 p.m. championship.
"Looking at Hartford's scores, they didn't have a game against any team that was within nine goals," coach Pinard said. "So to keep it within five, it's like a win in itself. I watched the (D-I) game between CVU and BFA on TV and there's no doubt in my mind that Hartford would win against both of those teams. You play tougher teams and it forces you to get better: You're either going to sink or you're going to swim. Hartford is just so athletic and it virtually seems like their midfield never gets tired the whole game. They're up and down that field and it's impressive. But we did show a lot of heart today and proved that we can play with them, so I'm super proud."
Addison Pinard (four goals) and Hallee Allen (three goals) excelled offensively for the Tide, who trailed 10-4 at halftime. Teammates Bella Bevins and Isabella Boudreault also scored. Zoe Tewksbury notched one assist in the loss and Tide goalie Corrina Moulton stopped eight shots, including a handful of free-position attempts. Pinard and Zoe Tewksbury each won three draws, while Ruby Harrington also won a draw.
"I was impressed by the girls' toughness: They could have easily just called it a day after we got down 6-0," coach Pinard said. "And after that we outplayed them. Unfortunately, we just a had a bad start. But these girls really reset Spaulding lacrosse. Most teams came to Spaulding and they knew they were going to get a 'W' the last six or seven years. And that's not the case anymore. These girls have stepped up and have really transformed what it means to be a Spaulding girls lacrosse player."
