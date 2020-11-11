The 2020 New England cross-country running championships were canceled because of COVID, but the U-32 boys still found a way to solidify their spot among the region’s fastest teams.
Vermont held its own Meet of Champions for the first time in several decades Saturday, with tops squads from across the state competing at the Hard’Ack Recreation area in St. Albans. It was the first time all season that the best racers faced off at the starting line at the same time.
There was no doubt about the No. 1 side, with the Raiders placing all seven runners in the top 14. Coach Andrew Tripp and his Division II squad close out the season ranked No. 1 in the power rankings, leaving the D-I competition in their dust.
U-32 lost to St. Johnsbury at NVAC Mountain Division Championships but was untouchable at states at the Meet of Champions.
The Raiders coasted to their fifth consecutive D-II crown just two weeks after struggling against the Hilltoppers at the NVAC meet. And Tripp’s team had another chance to showcase its potential at Hard’Ack. All seven Raiders finished before any other team had their second runners across the line. The Raiders ended the day with an average time of 16:48 and a time gap of 30 seconds between their first and final finishers.
U-32 was poised to run with the big dogs at New England’s, which was scheduled to take place in Thetford before plans were scrapped. The outlook for the 2021 season is still blurry, but don’t expect the Raiders to give up the No. 1 position in Vermont any time soon. They have the state’s strongest JV runners, who are waiting for their chance to shine on varsity.
CVU holds the No. 2 spot after another strong performance. Caleb Nye placed third overall for the Redhawks, who run their best when it counts the most. CVU has been on the rise for several years and will only graduate two of the top seven racers. Cross-country events are about depth and place, not time or individuals, and no team is better when the chips are down than the Redhawks.
St Johnsbury maintains the No. 3 position despite missing one of its scorers Saturday. The Hilltoppers are returning their top four runners, including Evan Thornton-Sherman and former Harwood standout Hale Boyden.
Fourth-ranked Essex and No. 5 BFA-St. Albans were close all season. Hornets senior Brady Martisus is the best runner in Vermont, posting a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 24 seconds over the notoriously slow hills at Thetford.
Burlington, Craftsbury, Spaulding South Burlington and Harwood round out the top 10. The No. 7 Chargers proved that even the smallest schools can punch above their weight. The D-III champs are fast and not afraid to mix it up with the biggest powerhouses in Vermont. Look for this young team to move up in the rankings over the next few years.
Eighth-ranked Spaulding brought a D-II runner-up trophy back to Barre, led by David Poulin, Taite Magoon, Matthew Toborg and Jacob Allen. The Crimson Tide quietly moved up the rankings the past several years and finally got some long-awaited recognition for their hard work. The victory over longtime champ Harwood was an especially big breakthrough for Spaulding.
OVERALL TOP 10
1. U-32 2.CVU 3. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. BFA-St. Albans 6. Burlington 7. Craftsbury 8. Spaulding 9. South Burlington 10. Harwood
DIVISION I
1. CVU 2. St Johnsbury 3. Essex. 4. BFA-St. Albans 5. Burlington
DIVISION II
1. U-32 2. Spaulding 3. Harwood 4. Middlebury 5. Vergennes
DIVISION III
1. Craftsbury 2. Peoples 3. Stowe 4. Bellows Falls 5. Thetford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.