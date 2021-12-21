CRAFTSBURY — National championships are less than two weeks away for cross-country skiing and one of the top junior athletes in the world tuned up Tuesday during a high school race in the Northeast Kingdom.
Harwood senior Ava Thurston competed for the third time in four days and posted a 75-second victory over the runner-up, who happened to be her younger sister Julia. The elder Thurston will head out to Utah for U.S. Championships from Jan. 2-6, but she was happy to represent her public school team during a mid-week race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The Waterbury siblings led the Highlanders to a two-point victory over three-time defending Division II champ U-32 during the 5-kilometer freestyle event.
“I haven’t gotten to do a ton of racing this season,” Ava Thurston said. “I didn’t do any time trials during camp Thanksgiving week. So I just wanted to go out and get in a hard skate for a distance race. And 5k is kind of a distance race. We’ve got a skate mass-start 7.5k at nationals, so I thought it would be really good to get a chance to get on snow, have a hard workout and practice my transitions. The course was awesome today and it was really fun they added this little corner in with the berms. So it was really nice to just go out there and go hard.”
Ava Thurston posted a winning time of 13 minutes, 15.4 seconds. Julia Thurston (14:30.7), Maisie Franke (fifth, 16:19.8) and Tessa Jernigan (21st, 19:48.8) also scored points for the Highlanders, who raced on a mixture of fresh champagne powder and man-made snow.
“This was Tess Jernigan’s first race today as a varsity racer,” Ava Thurston said. “She won the JV race up here last week and had skied a similar course. She’s really been improving a lot and it’s fun to see. We also have Rowan Clough, who raced today and did really well, and we have Adleigh (Franke). And Alice (Lindsay) has gotten even stronger each year, so I’m really excited. This team is great, and that’s not even all of our racers. And Julia and Maise know what they’re doing and they skied well.”
The Thurston sisters guided Harwood to its 11th cross-country running title in 13 years this past fall. The Highlanders placed fifth at England Championships last month before Ava Thurston took a little time off to rest up for a busy Nordic schedule.
“I always make sure, after cross-country and after all that intensity, you have to take it easy for a week or so and just transition,” she said. “And this year I’ve still been doing some running stuff.”
Thurston beat many of the top NCAA skiers in the U.S. this past weekend while standing on the podium twice during Eastern Cup racing in Maine. She was second in Saturday’s freestyle sprints before placing first during Sunday’s 5-kilometer classic event. The four-time Times Argus Runner of the Year made things look effortless during Tuesday’s lopsided victory on a sunny, blue-bird day.
“I could feel it in my legs warming up — they were pretty tired,” Thurston said. “And even tucking down the hill. But otherwise I actually felt surprisingly good. When you get into the junior racing a little, then it’s not too bad. But I’ll take it easier these next few days.”
Ava Thurston’s main focus is now on a trio of events at national championships in Soldier Holllow, Utah. Freestyle sprints will kick things off Jan. 2 prior to freestyle mass-start distance races Jan. 4. The action will wrap up Jan. 6 with an individual-start 10k classic event.
Thurston placed as high as 14th last winter during junior world championships in Vuokatti, Finland. This time around she’ll eye a spot on the U.S. roster for junior worlds Feb. 28 to March 6 in Zakopane, Poland. With so many big races on the horizon, she’ll have to pick and choose between a limited number of high school competitions to enter.
“It depends on the races and where they fall,” Thurston said. “You’re not going to be able to race every race all-out because it could be unsustainable. But it’s still just like any other race. And especially today, since I was going all-out. I really enjoy high school racing and the atmosphere. And we’ve got some new girls racing who hadn’t raced varsity yet and they did super awesome today for Harwood.”
The top skiers for the U-32 girls Tuesday were Isabelle Serrano (third, 15:44.8), Esther Macke (seventh, 16:45.3), Amy Felice (10th, 17:49.6) and Avery Knauss (11th, 18:11.4).
U-32’s boys team left nothing to chance while recording a near-perfect score of 14 points. Second-place Montpelier wound up with 58 points. Carson Beard (first, 12:47.9), Austin Beard (second, 12:49.2), Oliver Hansen (fifth, 14:07.3) and Samuel Clark (sixth, 14:45.1) scored points in the victory. Tzevi Schwartz (seventh, 14:45.8), Wilder Brown (eighth, 14:57.4), Cyrus Hansen (13th 15:24.2) and Bennett Clark (18th, 15:52.3) also showed strong potential for the Raiders.
“Tzevi and Sam have always been faster than me, but I remember when I was faster than the Beards,” Oliver Hansen said. “It’s similar to running where they’ve really jumped up the last two years. They’re definitely setting a really high bar that I’m trying to get up to. I don’t know if I’ll get there, but I’ll try.”
The U-32 boys are also three-time defending champs in Division II. Most of the fastest Nordic skiers for coach Andrew Tripp’s team also led the school’s cross-country running program to its sixth consecutive D-II crown last fall. The U-32 harriers returned to Thetford Academy last month and became the second team in Vermont history to capture a New England championship.
“At least for Nordic, we’ve had to fight for it every year and it’s always been close,” Oliver Hansen said. “Running hasn’t been as close. So instead of just focussing on D-II teams, we focus on the overall. And we always have a good rival, for the most part.”
Harwood’s Rye MacCurtain (third, 13:25.4), Craftsbury’s Alan Moody Craftsbury (fourth, 13:57.6) and Montpelier’s Ben Wetherell (ninth, 14:59) were also sharp Tuesday. Craftsbury competed without most of its top racers, who spearheaded a two-point victory over U-32 last week.
“Craftsbury is really good and they beat us here last time,” Oliver Hansen said. “And the Beards will be gone for the classic skate race (at states) because they have a bike race, so they won’t be here. But we’ll still have Sam and Tzevi. And for that race, fingers crossed, hopefully classic stays my strong suit. And then it will probably be Wilder or Ben or my brother. …Ben doesn’t do cross-country (running) — he plays soccer. But they’ve been skiing since middle school and they’re definitely getting a lot better.”
