EAST MONTPELIER — Mark Chaplin has tinkered with different formulas for success like a prize-winning science experiment during his 47 years coaching at U-32.
The chemistry teacher is constantly dialing in the perfect balance of workout intensity and recovery time for his loyal crew of cross-country runners. The long-term goal is to race fast at state championships. And almost every season the biggest challenge is simple: Beat Harwood.
Chaplin’s daughters were standouts when the Raiders rattled off five straight Division II titles from 1995-1999. The U-32 girls own 13 crowns overall, winning most recently in 2017 when a tie-breaker was decided by No. 6 runner Lucy Krokenberger. The dramatic win broke up a decade of dominance by Harwood, which has captured 10 of the past 11 titles.
Krokenberger is now a senior for Chaplin’s squad, and a sense of deja vu is inevitable with two weeks left before states. Once again the Highlanders are favorites, led by siblings Ava and Julia Thurston. But the Raiders were in the same position three years ago before using depth and consistent pacing to pull off an upset.
Harwood posted a winning score of 30 points last year, holding off the Raiders by 13 points. Ava Thurston won the D-II race by nearly a minute in 19 minutes 19.9 seconds. The top finishers for the Raiders were May Lamb (20:47.2), Shams Ferver (21:03.7), Lana Page (21:05), Jane Miller-Arsenault (22:02.4), Addy Budliger (22:20.5) and Isabelle Serrano (22:37.8).
Lamb, Ferver and Page are now seniors and their team fell one point short of tying Harwood during a race co-hosted by Burlington and Essex two weeks ago. Ava Thurston coasted to victory in 19:19 and her younger sister made her varsity debut in 20:14.9, finishing ahead of every Raider.
U-32’s top performers were Lamb (20:17.9), Miller-Arsenault (20:46), freshman Amy Felice (20:46), Ferver (21:07.7) and Budliger (22:05.9). Non-scoring runners included Ayla Bodach-Turner (22:25.7), Isabelle Serrano (22:49.5), Page (22:55.4), Olivia Serrano (23:29.4) and Anna Knauss (24:03.6).
The Raiders swept the top 12 spots during a race at the Millstone Trails, with Felice breaking the tape in 24:19.4. Less than a second behind were Miller-Arsenault (24:19.6), Ferver (24:19.9) and Lamb (24:20). Page, Bodach-Turner, Budliger, Knauss and Esther Macke all finished within a 22-second window, while Krokenberger, Ella Bradley and Nina Young were close behind.
It will be tough for U-32 to reel in either of the Thurston sisters on Oct. 31, but that doesn’t mean Harwood will be unstoppable. The Raiders’ balance could offset the Highlanders’ strength at the top, especially if a stampede of racers from other D-II schools cross the line before HU’s main pack.
Here are a 10 questions for Chaplin before his runners tackle a hilly Craftsbury course at Saturday’s NVAC Mountain Division championships:
TA: With your team and Harwood, does it almost seem like a fall tradition at this point? You’re not seeing each other much, but knowing in the back of your minds how close it is?
Chaplin: “They beat us by one point the one time we saw each other. So it’s going to be a fun state meet. But it’s a different kind of season and we’re not going to see much of them. I think that was the only time we’re going to see them before the state meet.”
TA: Can you say a thing or two about your top girls? May (Lamb) has been there, but Jane and Amy look like they’ve really stepped it up.
Chaplin: “Jane was a strong runner last year and has just gotten better. She’s done a lot of training over the summer and she’s just gotten stronger and stronger. At this point her and May are pretty much dead-even. And Amy is a freshman who was a good middle-school runner. But she’s really trained hard and has improved tremendously last year. And now she’s a force at the varsity level.”
TA: And Addy Budliger has almost caught up to Shams and Lana. So she’s put in some time, right?
Chaplin: “She’s another one who, over the course of last year, she moved up and up and up on our team. She was on JV at the beginning. And by the end of the season she was one of our varsity runners. And she’s continued that. She keeps closing on that front group.”
TA: In cross-country, you’re usually only as good as your fifth runner. So how’s that working out?
Chaplin: “In our first race our front four were so strong and then there was a big gap to our fifth. But our Danville race was much better and we started to closed that gap down. And the goal is try to get everybody in a tight bunch.”
TA: Did the summer running feel at least close to normal for your team with all of the social distancing?
Chaplin: “They did a lot of training. A lot of it was individual, some of it was getting together. But it was almost as if they were their own pod, because it was always the same kids. And they’d been together all spring. So we were following the governor’s rules for summer activities around June, July and August. We were following the guideline of practicing no more than a couple times a week, and no more than three hours total in the week. So the majority of the training was on their own.”
TA: In terms of actual training, can a couple kids go out in smaller pods and run 6-feet apart fairly easily?
Chaplin: “With cars coming and stuff, it’s hard to keep them 6 feet apart all the time. But they do their best. And some of them that are running together are almost like sisters — they’re over to each others’ houses all the time. So a number of these girls in these little groups, they had been with their close friends — who also happened to be runners. So it was almost like family groups with the little sub-groups.”
TA: With the Sept. 8 first practice, were there surprises when you got there? Or was it a seamless translation right up until that date when you could officially practice?
Chaplin: “It was nice to practice several times a week with the same group. But U-32 is still under restriction where the ninth- and 10th-graders get to practice one week. And the 11th- and 12th-graders get to practice the next week. I don’t think other schools are quite as strict as ours, but I have yet to have a practice that has everybody there.”
TA: How about NVAC’s? Can you describe the format?
Chaplin: “It’s essentially a one-team-at-a-time time trial. You come in and race with your own team and then you leave. They’re going by Craftsbury rules, which are extremely strict. So we’re not going to see any other schools there. We will come in, run our time trial and have our times go into the computer. And then that night or the next day we’ll find out how we did. Where at Danville, we were racing head-to-head with St. Johnnsbury and you could see how you were doing. It was a great, fun race to watch because it went back and forth with who was ahead. So at NVAC’s, I guess it will be about whichever team is more motivated.”
TA: Usually Ava Thurston is going to go off on her own. And now she has a little sister close behind her. Is your strategy going to be trying to wedge in a bunch of girls between Ava and Julia and their next finishers?
Chaplin: “Well, that’s it. But if you look at their invitational, they stayed together pretty well as a pack. So there’s not much room. We know we can’t touch Ava. But Julia is at least possible. So we’ll try to get our group of five or six to stay as close to Julia as possible. Can we do it? Who knows? It will be a close one. It’s two pretty evenly matched teams.”
TA: The start date was about three weeks later than normal, but states is around the same time as usual. Does the buildup seem like it does most years?
Chaplin: “We don’t have nearly as many races. We started our races in October instead of August, so we lost an entire month of racing. And then some of the races that we have are just strange. The Essex one was sort of OK. But it was a set of three runners going out against the other teams. You can’t get a grouping within a team of five or six because you only have three going out at a time. And then it’s a minute or two later that the next three go out. So we’ve had virtually no chance to grow through our racing. We had one chance to measure ourselves against St. J. One chance to measure ourselves against CVU and Harwood. And then the practices, I only get to see half the team. So doing a group speed workout, it just doesn’t happen. The season has a very different feel to it. But it is what it is and we’re doing the best we can with it.”
