Anyone who's followed U-32 athletics over the past decade can't be too surprised to hear that the Raiders completed back-to-back sweeps of the Division II track and field championships Friday.
No matter the season, the East Montpelier school reliably brings home some type of hardware these days. And most often it's a team coached by Mark Chaplin or Andrew Tripp that's raising the winner's trophy.
Chaplin officially retired last year after collecting his 50th team championship with the Raiders, thanks to across-the-board success in cross-country running, Nordic skiing and track and field. The longtime science teacher returned this spring to serve as an assistant coach under Tripp, and the dynamic duo found the winning formula again during one of the closest competitions in program history.
The girls squad captured its sixth crown with a 12-point victory over Rice, while the boys captured their eighth title in nine years by outlasting Peoples Academy by 2.5 points. For all of the moving parts and uncertainty involved with the meet, U-32's return to the top of the podium was all too predictable.
Here are a handful of key story lines from another banner season by the Raiders.
ALL EYES ON THE 4X400
When push came to shove near the end of Friday's meet, it was clear that U-32 had to excel in both the girls and boys 4x400-meter relay to have a shot at another sweep. The boys were in a virtual dead heat with Peoples, and the live scoring was a bit chaotic after the Wolves were accidentally awarded a few extra points from a preliminary race.
The Raiders were disqualified from the 4x100 relay after an athlete spiked the baton to the ground in frustration after the team's sixth-place finish, costing the defending champs a crucial point. As a result, U-32 needed to finish second or better in the 4x400 to lock up the victory. Unfazed by the pressure, freshman Andrew Mckisntry, sophomore Luke Page, junior Sargent Burns and senior Quinn Olney delivered the goods with a runner-up time of 3 minutes, 39.17 seconds.
"At the beginning of the 4x400 - I don't know if our coaches were lying to us to get us to run a little bit faster - but they were like, 'You need to win this race to win states.'" Olney said. "So we came into it really hard and had a two-second PR. On that last 200 someone said, 'Oh, it's only 200 meters left.' And that's half the race and I was ready to quit. But I pushed through."
Page was one of the Raiders' top scorers on the day after running in all three relays as well as placing second in the 400. He was one of the team's top 1,500 performers the entire season and could have likely scored points in that event, but he happily sacrificed any individual glory for the sake of the team.
According to the sophomore, he wasn't sure which events he'd be entered in during the final training session prior to the state meet.
"We actually had no idea," Page said. "The whole team went on a long run when I was practicing hand-offs and they all started talking about me and decided that I should just do the relays. I did the 4x800, the 4x100, the open 400 and the 4x400. In the 4x800, I was able to come back against the Lamoille guy and beat him in the end. We got DQ'd in the 4x100, but the open 400 went really well and I ran 52.2, which is a school record. And the 4x400, (Peoples) pulled ahead at the end and we weren't able to hold the lead. But I still ran well considering what I'd already done."
The U-32 girls also had a tiny margin of error entering the 4x400, and there was an added X-factor because the triple jump still wasn't complete. Freshman Maia Pasco, sophomores Greta Little and Isabel Moutakas and senior Isabelle Serrano laid down the hammer and slammed the door on Rice's upset hopes by winning the race in 4 minutes, 18.68 seconds. The Green Knights wound up fifth and the final outcome was all but sealed.
"The 4x400 was really intense, but I'm really proud we all pulled it together at the end," Moustakas said.
GOING THE DISTANCE
The Raiders have made a name for themselves over the years as kings and queens of the long-distance events, and that didn't change Friday.
On the boys' side, it was no shock that five standouts from the New England champion cross-country running team piled up loads of points in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000. Burns won the 800 in 2:07.04, while Oliver Hansen was second in 2:07.85. The Raiders amassed 17 points in the 1,500, thanks to strong showings by Burns (second, 4:16.07), Oliver Hansen (third, 4:19.38), Wilder Brown (fifth, 4:27.36) and Cyrus Hansen (4:28.71).
"It's pretty crazy and today I was just so happy with what we did," Cyrus Hansen said. "We lost one of our teammates to (a positive Covid test), but we still were able to pull this off. It's like the feeling of New England's and it feels like a solid win."
The 3,000 also turned into a Who's Who of U-32 endurance stars, who combined efforts to score 25 points. Oliver Hansen claimed his second straight individual title in 9:24.3. He was trailed by Cyrus Hansen (second, 9:36.11), Wilder Brown (third, 9:44.56) and Taggart Schrader (sixth, 9:52.2).
"It's pretty awesome," Oliver Hansen said. "I think the biggest (emotion) until we knew exactly what the score was going to be was just a lot of anxiousness. But we did really good during the 3k. And now that it's all over, that was my 10th state championship. And back-to-back in the 3k. So it just feels really, really good to round off my high school career with this."
Freshman Ginger Long contributed 16 points to the girls' tally by winning the 1,500 in 4:51.35 and finishing third in the 800 (2:26.6). Nordic skiing star Isabelle Serrano placed sixth in the 800 (2:34.49), while teammate Amy Felice wound up fourth in the 3,000 (11:08.85).
"I was expecting rainy weather, so the sun was a nice surprise," Long said. "I'm really happy with how the team did. ...All of the coaches are so supportive and helpful. You can really tell that they just want what's best for the team. It's great to see them coming out so much just to help with us."
BONUS POINTS
The U-32 boys headed into the biggest meet of the season as a big favorite in the middle- and long-distance running events. The Raiders desperately needed to score additional points from any hurdling or field events, and that's exactly what Olney and Ed Sayers did.
"(Coaches) were talking to us before this meet and they're like, 'We need points in hurdles, the 4x100 and throwing," Olney said. "And Ed really pulled through for us - I was really impressed."
Sayers competed in track and field for the first time this spring and wasn't expected to be a huge scorer. After working with longtime throws coach George Olson, he improved his shot put distance by nearly 4 meters and wound up single-handedly tipping the scales at the D-II championships. The sophomore contributed 10 points by finishing third in shot put (12.88 meters) and fourth in high jump (1.67 meters).
"We were just trying to pick up as many points as possible and see what happened," Sayers said. "And I was only seeded to score one point, so it was crazy …In the beginning for shot I only threw 29 (feet) and for high jump I was was 5-1 or 5-2. George is a good coach and he got me to PR by a ridiculous amount for shot."
Olney also rose to the occasion while placing fifth in both hurdle events. The four-year varsity athlete finished the 110 race in 17.47 seconds and crossed the line in 45.24 seconds during the 300. His four-point total was a key difference-maker in the final team standings.
"I thought I was going to be this 100-meter star, like most freshmen think," Olney said. "But I was realistic at the beginning of this season and I was like, 'I want to score some points and I want to help out the team.' I could have got more results but I'm happy with how I performed. …With both hurdle events I was predicted to place sixth. And especially in the case with a 2.5-point margin, every point counts. I moved up into fifth place and almost took fourth in the 110 and lost by four milliseconds. So that and then the 4x400 (relay) were really my bread and butter."
The U-32 girls held a 10-point lead after the final track event, but there was still some suspense with one Raider and one Green Knight in the triple jump. Three-sport standout Alaina Beauregard competed in her fourth event of the day and delivered her top result, placing fifth in 9.44 meters.
"We call her the Swiss Army knife," Chaplin said.
Last fall Beauregard was a top scorer for U-32's field hockey team, helping the 13-2-1 Raiders advance to the semifinals. She endured a handful of losing seasons with the girls basketball squad and was thrilled to end her high school athletic career on a high note.
"It's just an unreal feeling, especially with this team," Beauregard said. "I've only been doing track for two years, so I don't have much to compare it to. But the boys and the girls are all really great people and it's really nice being able to go into a sport where everybody's got each other's back. There's been hard times this year and everyone has always been there for me. …I wouldn't say that I'm anything super special. But I just love everyone on the team and I try to be the last one cheering for everybody, pushing them to do better. It's always about moving forward: Bad event? Get the next one. It's a really great kind of sport for that."
Beauregard said that the stress involved with winning a title is unavoidable, even after the Raiders established themselves as front-runners while the season progressed.
"Everyone is calculating the points mid-event and I've never experienced a season where it's like, 'Oh, we've got it.'" she said. "There's always pressure. And you're always pushing yourself to do better, which is the best part."
The senior captain was quick to credit the influence of the coaching staff, which also includes Tucker Cruickshank, Margaret McCoy and former U-32 sprinter Jenna Jerome.
"I've had great experiences with all the coaches and Mark has personally pushed me so much," she said. "Andrew is always there cheering you on. Even though he and Mark are world-renowned for the cross-country kids, this year I finally felt like I'm a part of that. And Margaret McCoy is always pushing me to keep doing my triple jump. Jenna relates to so many of the kids and is always that person where it's like, 'Jenna, what do I eat? What should I be doing right now?'"
WORK IN PROGRESS
U-32 flashed signs of its championship potential at the start of the spring, but it took awhile for everything to come together. The girls opened the season by beating runner-up Rice by 33.5 pints at South Burlington, while the U-32 boys placed third behind the hosts and Oxbow. The U-32 boys placed 10th and the girls were eighth during a meet at St. Johnsbury on Aril 22. The Raider girls (fourth) and boys (ninth) were still a bit shorthanded during a Twilight meet April 30 at South Burlington. The girls were third at North Country on May 5 and the boys finished seventh.
The Raiders put it all together during a sweep of the Monster Meet on May 11. The girls were especially dominant, defeating runner-up Northfield by 86 points. The boys finished with 119 points to hold off second-place Northfield (100 points).
A meet at Middlebury on May 19 provided a glimpse of how the Raiders stacked up against some of their main D-II rivals. The girls' total of 237 points was nearly double the tally of second-place Middlebury (119). The U-32 boys capped the sweep with 169 points and were followed by Mount Abraham (138.5) and Fair Haven (132.5). Second-place finishes by the boys and girls were another promising sign two weeks ago during a mid-week meet at CVU.
"We knew we weren't as strong as last year," Burns said. "We didn't have the depth and we were relying on a lot fewer guys this year than last year. But we knew in D-II that we were one of the top teams. We just didn't know who else would be competing with us until it materialized at the end and that Peoples would be a top team."
