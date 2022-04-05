The U-32 Nordic ski program was handsomely rewarded following one of the most impressive title runs in Vermont history.
Seniors Austin Beard, Carson Beard, Tzevi Schwartz, Sam Clark and Oliver Hanson secured All-State status after leading the Raiders to their fourth straight Division II championship.
“I never would have expected (four in a row),” Carson Beard said. “I remember my freshman year it was a really close battle with Middlebury and we had won that year for the first time in awhile. And it actually ended right in the team relay with a sprint finish. And just to continue that legacy and make it four is pretty insane. It’s pretty shocking.”
Schwartz earned the individual crown in the classic race with a 5-kilometer time of 13 minutes, 49.7 seconds at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. He placed sixth in 13:05.9 during the freestyle state meet at Rikert Nordic Center, where his team locked up a 50-point victory over runner-up Craftsbury.
“We knew they were coming and we knew that they had a very strong team,” Schwartz said of the Chargers. “We almost didn’t have the Beards for states and that was a very scary thought. They might have gotten us if we didn’t have them. But having them, we still knew it was going to be a tough fight. But we have a very strong team.”
Carson Beard finished second at classic state championships in 13:50.1, helping the Raiders build a 26-point lead over upset-minded Craftsbury during Day 1 of the two-day event. He wound up fifth in the freestyle competition, crossing the line in 13:02.6. Carson Beard skied the second leg of the freestyle relay, leading U-32 to a dramatic 10-second victory over the Chargers.
“It came down to the wire in that team relay,” Carson Beard said. “Craftsbury fought really hard and it was a really great battle with them, but it feels good to come out on top.”
Austin Beard was fourth at classic championships in 14:02.9 before winning the freestyle event in 12:46.8. His strong push into the stadium and across the finish line was good enough to edge Craftsbury top gun Cormac Leahy by less than a second.
“The skiing historically has been a lot more competitive for the Division II state championship title in the last few years,” Austin Beard said. “So it makes it a lot more intense and it comes down to every single second, which is really exciting.”
Next year U-32 will attempt to match Mount Anthony and Woodstock as the only Vermont teams to rattle off five titles in a row. The Patriot boys took home the D-I hardware every year from 1991-95. The Wasps held off U-32 while establishing their boys dynasty with six titles from 2010-15.
“I honestly think we can be better,” Austin Beard said. “I think our class has inspired a lot of freshmen on the team. I see that they have a lot of drive to be better, so that’s really cool. And it’s really cool to see that Andrew is pushing that excellence at U-32 onto our younger teammates.”
The Beard twins also paced U-32 during cross-country running season, with Carson winning the individual state title in 16:43. His brother’s third-place performance in 17:13 helped U-32 lock up a 78-point victory for its sixth consecutive title. Both siblings represented the U.S. last August during mountain biking junior world championships in Italy.
“With the twins, you never know who will have the better day,” Tripp said. “And remember, (Nordic) is their second or third best sport.”
Carson Beard finished 18th at New England cross-country running championships in 16:58, while Austin was 19th in 17:01. The Raiders beat La Salle by 23 points to become the second Vermont team to ever triumph the New England’s. Hansen was 28th in 17:31.71, while Schwartz was 150th in 18:40.37.
“We’ve got a lot of natural talent coming in, but the hard work really pays off,” Schwartz said. “Some of the kids who weren’t the fastest freshman year are right up at the top. So that’s what’s really amazing about the program.”
U-32 kicked off its Nordic title run with an 11-point victory over Middlebury in 2019. Clark (fourth) and Schwartz (fifth) paced the Raiders at the classic state meet and were supported by teammates Trevor Patterson, Hans Krokenberger, Jed Kurts, Waylon Kurts, Greyson Davis and Cameron Thompson. Clark finished eighth that year during freestyle championships and Schwartz was ninth.
U-32 defeated second-place Middlebury by seven points during the 2020 state meet before putting the finishing touches on a 21-point over runner-up Craftsbury last year. Although the Raiders are poised to graduate their top five skiers, Schwartz is confident that the underclassmen will rise to the occasion next winter.
“It’s similar to how we were totally inspired by the seniors when we were freshmen,” he said. “It’s just up to the upperclassmen, seeing how much they care about these sports. I think that really sets an example to the younger kids. And they want to be just as good, if not better.”
With six straight cross-country running titles and four straight ski crowns, Raiders coach Andrew Tripp will now shift his focus to track and field season. U-32 is the defending Division II champ and will seek its eighth title in nine years later this spring, with Hansen likely to lead the distance crew.
“We definitely have something special at U-32,” Carson Beard said. “I give props for coach Andrew, who does all three. He’s really started something in all of the three sports. The past four years of high school has really seen it take off. And this past year, for most cross-country running and skiing, has been probably our best year yet because of the team. It’s just cool to see that progression each year during high school.”
According to Tripp, winning so often and by such large margins is always a treat. But the Raiders coach knows that his athletes have earned everything they’ve achieved and none of the titles have been a fluke.
“It’s nice but not overdue,” Tripp said. “With endurance sports, no one is owed anything. Every kid out there, regardless of place, busts their tail. Our goal is to put in the year-round work so that we have a shot to race well in March — and also November and June. As long as we put in the work — and these guys have — where we finish is fine and beyond our control.”
Cormac Leahy, Leo Circosta, Charlie Kehler and Charlie Krebs made the All-State list for the Craftsbury boys, while teammate Alan Moody was an Honorable Mention selection. Montpelier’s Sage Grossi also took home Honorable Mention honors.
Eight-time state champ Ava Thurston headlined the D-II girls All-State squad along with her younger sister Julia. Highlanders standout Maisie Franke nabbed a spot on the Honorable Mention list. All-State skier Isabelle Serrano and Honorable Mention selection Amy Felice represented U-32.
Beth McIntosh and Ava Schneider collected All-State honors for the Middlebury girls, who won the D-II title to snap U-32’s streak of three consecutive championships. Four-year Lamoille standout Maggie McGee capped a stellar varsity career with another All-State accolade. Margaret Voisin was an All-State athlete for up-and-coming Montpelier and teammate Sara McGill made the Honorable Mention team.
NORDIC SKIING ALL-STATE TEAMS
DIVISION II BOYS
Name, School, Classic Time, Skate Time, Overall Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 14:00 12:47 26:47 Austin Beard U-32 14:02 12:46 26:48 Carson Beard U-32 13:50 13:02 26:52 Tzevi Schwartz U-32 13:49 13:05 26:54 James Underwood Woodstock 14:20 12:52 27:12 Sam Clark U-32 14:23 13:20 27:43 Leo Circosta Craftsbury 14:16 13:40 27:56 Oliver Hansen U-32 14:32 13:27 27:59 Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 14:59 13:11 28:10 Charlie Krebs Craftsbury 14:40 13:36 28:16
HONORABLE MENTION
Baxter Harrington Middlebury 15:07 13:10 28:17 Quinn Uva Woodstock 14:49 13:30 28:19 Sage Grossi Montpelier 14:33 14:03 28:36 Eliot Schneider Middlebury 15:15 13:40 28:55 Alan Moody Craftsbury 15:24 14:21 29:45
DIVISION II GIRLS
Ava Thurston Harwood 14:43 12:57 27:40 Maggie McGee Lamoille 16:18 14:58 31:16 Julia Thurston Harwood 16:46 14:47 31:33 Beth McIntosh Middlebury 17:00 15:08 32:08 Ava Schneider Middlebury 16:52 15:25 32:17 Isabelle Serrano U-32 16:43 15:47 32:30 Ruth Krebs Craftsbury 16:55 15:46 32:41 Anika Leahy Craftsbury 16:48 15:58 32:46 Victoria Bassette Woodstock 17:33 15:31 33:04 Margaret Voisin Montpelier 17:26 16:03 33:29
HONORABLE MENTION
Sara McGill Montpelier 18:39 17:00 35:39 Lia Robinson Middlebury 18:36 17:14 35:50 Astrid Olsen Middlebury 18:52 17:16 36:08 Maisie Franke Harwood 19:05 17:07 36:12 Amy Felice U-32 18:41 17:44 36:25
DIVISION I BOYS
Luke Rizio Twin Valley 13:40 12:02 25:42 Nico Hochanade Burlington 14:02 12:56 26:58 Brady Morigeau Mt. Anthony 14:28 12:57 27:25 Riley Thurber Mt. Anthony 14:14 13:17 27:31 Geo DeBrosse CVU 14:36 13:11 27:47 Peter McKenna Mt. Anthony 14:38 13:14 27:52 Finnegan Payne Mt. Anthony 14:29 13:25 27:54 Matthew Servin CVU 15:15 13:10 28:25 Silas Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 15:03 14:01 29:04
HONORABLE MENTION
Collin Bevin Mt. Anthony 15:11 13:55 29:06 Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 15:01 14:09 29:10 Niko Cuneo CVU 15:09 14:09 29:18 Sam Weber Burlington 15:01 14:27 29:28 Jacob Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 15:35 13:56 29:21
DIVISION I GIRLS
Hattie Barker Mt. Mansfield 15:51 14:19 30:10 Emma Crum CVU 16:38 15:18 31:56 Gillian Fairfax Burlington 16:52 15:15 32:07 Rosalie Brown Burlington 16:32 15:36 32:08 Rebecca Cunningham Burlington 17:01 15:17 32:18 Greta Kilburn Burlington 17:08 15:57 33:05 Maeve Fairfax Burlington 17:31 16:07 33:38 Lydia Hodgeman BFA-St. Albans 17:59 15:48 33:47 Eden White Mt. Anthony 17:08 16:50 33:58 Elsa Sanborn Burlington 17:40 16:44 34:24
HONORABLE MENTION
