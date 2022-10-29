THETFORD - The U-32 girls' season-long collision course with Harwood ended with one of the most lopsided state championship victories in Raider cross country running history.
Coach Meg Allison's team claimed payback in dominant fashion, packing five runners in the top 12 overall to prevail by 54 points during the Division II competition. The Raiders lost to Harwood on a sixth-runner tiebreaker at the U-32 Invitational and held off their rivals by a single point at NVAC Mountain Division Championships a week ago. But the grudge match wasn't even close as the Raiders grabbed an early lead and never looked back.
"I think it's just all of our hard work throughout the season," U-32's Jane Miller-Arsenault said. "We kind of go back to back with Harwood every year. And so we knew going into this season that we were going to work the whole year - and even into the summer stick to the plan that we know works. So it's just what we've been doing."
U-32 captured its 14th girls title and completed a boys-girls title sweep for the fifth tim in program history, following up previous double victories in 1980, 1987, 2006 and 2017. Raiders sophomore Ginger Long captured top individual honors, breaking the tape with a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 38.9 seconds.
"I'm really excited about how things went: I couldn't have asked for a more perfect day," Long said. "Going into it, I knew that I really was going to have a chance to finish first. So I was preparing myself for that and understanding that it was going to be a hard race."
Raider Amy Felice placed third in 20:56.9. While Long and Felice were expected to finish near the front of the pack, they had battled Harwood's top two runners earlier in the season and knew that it was each team's supporting cast that would likely decide the final team outcome.
Any suspense quickly evaporated when Claire Serrano (fourth, 21:23.5) and Miller-Arsenault (seventh, 21:44) sprinted across the finish line for U-32 in front of Harwood's second runner. Avery Ryan (12th, 22:49.5) solidified the victory and was trailed by teammates Madison Beaudoin (23rd, 23:33.5) and Olivia Serrano (34th, 24:16.6). The Raiders' five-person team total of 27 points was untouchable, while Middlebury (81 points) held off Harwood (94 points) to claim runner-up honors. A strong day for Central Vermont featured a sixth-place showing by Spaulding, which was led by Cadence Dadeau (19th, 23:08.9), Charlotte Young (20th, 23:11.1), Greta Schaller (43rd, 25:07.9), Madison Ashford (44th, 25:10.2) and Elizabeth Toborg (49th, 25:36.1).
"I think Harwood had an off day," Miller-Arsenault said. "Middlebury caught me before the halfway point and then I saw them with Claire. So I just knew that if I could stay with Claire and keep her in my sights, then we were doing well."
Middlebury's top finishers were Beth McIntosh (fifth, 21:24.4), Mary Harrington (sixth, 21:24.6), Ava Schneider (ninth, 22:20.6), Seina Dowgiewicz (18th, 23:05.5) and Ari Graham-Gurland (50th, 25:50.7). Julia Thurston finished eighth in 22:07.3 for Harwood, the defending champ and winner of 11 of the previous 13 state meets.
"Harwood is really tough competition and I think it really came down just to who brought it today," Long said. "And as a team we really did."
Rounding out the scoring for coach John Kerrigan's Harwood squad were Heidi Haraldsen (11th, 22:41.6), Celia Wing (26th, 23:43.8), Hazel Lillis (27th, 23:44.2) and Maisie Franke (32nd, 24:09.8). Charlie Flint (37th, 24:37.4) and Pippa Diller (38th, 24:34.7) were close behind for HU.
"Harwood always shows up to play and today they were a little off, so I'm feeling for their team and their girls," Allison said. "But we have a plan, for sure. Last week we chose not to go all-out at divisionals. We haven't really raced our top five - except at Manhattan - all season. And so when our top five is here, ready to race, ready to go, fully healthy - this is what happens when everybody shows up. To me, I believe in the power of the pack. And this team is stronger together. And so it's so fulfilling to see them race well together as a pack."
The Highlanders opened the season at the Essex Invitational and lost to U-32 by 95 points. A few weeks later Kerrigan's Army stunned the Raiders at the U-32 Invitational, taking advantage of superior depth to prevail. Long didn't finish her team's home event after going out quickly, but her pacing at the state meet was impeccable as she triumphed by over 14 seconds in front of Burr & Burton's Madeline Harris.
"It's just staying in control and knowing my limits," Long said. "The more I race, the more I'm able to understand who I am as a runner. And communicating with my team: They've really helped me figure out how to push myself without going too far."
Long posted a time of 19:52.2 at the Essex Invitational before finishing 11th out of 167 racers at the Manhattan Invitational three weeks ago. Competing at those big meets helped prepare the multi-sport standout for Saturday's moment in the spotlight as a huge crowd cheered her on in Thetford.
"Every race in the book is good preparation - I think it's all just about experience," Long said. "It was pretty crazy today and I was a little nervous looking around and all those people. But I think it's really wonderful when I recognize someone that I know. We have girls holding signs up - and just seeing those people and knowing that they're rooting for me really means a lot."
U-32 captured previous titles in 2020, 2017, 2006, 2005, 1999, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1988, 1987, 1983, 1982 and 1980. Miller-Arsenault is the lone senior varsity runner who is poised to graduate, so the beginning of another dynasty could be on the horizon.
"We have a young team," Allison said. "Jane is a our rock and our anchor as our senior on the team. She's our only senior varsity runner, and so really sets the tone about this work ethic. We're all about working hard. And the writing is on the wall in terms of our training and our commitment and our dedication. Some are running all summer-long and going to (running) camp - it's so integral to our culture. We just don't show up in August and expect to run well. We know how much work it takes. And Jane is one of the reasons why: She leads by example and it just inspires all of the runners to show up and work hard."
After watching her older brother Jacob lead the Raiders to a state championship in 2020, Miller-Arsenault was finally the star of the show despite being sidelined by an injury last year.
"My brother really kept me going throughout it," she said. "I saw him win (states) when I was a sophomore. I was running on a stress fracture and I knew that it was possible for me to come back. Because I saw him training the same way for four years, but it wasn't until his senior year that everything came together. So I knew that if I stuck with it, then it might turn out that way for me too."
