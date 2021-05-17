EAST MONTPELIER - The U-32 boys and Mount Mansfield girls scored points in nearly every track and field discipline to capture top honors at the U-32 Invitational.
The Courgars racked up 140 points in the girls competition to hold off the second-place Raiders (92 points). Senior Lana Page delivered one first-place result, two runner-up finishes and a third-place performance for U-32.
The Raiders posting a score of 135 points to win the boys event over runner-up Mount Mansfield (103 points). Bennett Clark, Max Fair, Patrick Cioffi and Jacob McCoy earned multiple victories for the hosts.
"The biggest surprises were Lana improving by 6 inches in the high jump, and Bennet improving by two seconds in the 400 and winning the event," U-32 coach Mark Chaplin said. "It was great to have our first home meet in two years. It was a chance for our parents to see their kids compete, and a chance to show off our newly resurfaced track."
Fair won the 200 (24.46 seconds) and placed fourth in the 100 (12.26 seconds). Clark won the 400 (55.5 seconds), while teammate Carter Little was fourth (56.55 seconds). Clark, Fair, Little and Quinn Olney won the 4x100 relay in 47.66 seconds.
The Raiders captured four of the top five spots in the 800, with Jacob Miller-Arsenault prevailing in 2:05.1. He was followed by Patrick Cioffi (second, 2:06.7), Leo Cioffi (third, 2:08.1) and Luke Page (fifth, 1:16.8). Patrick Cioffi won the 1,500 in 4:19.2. He was supported by Leo Cioffi (second, 4:21.6), Luke Page (third, 4:38.4) and Sargent Burns (fifth, 4:47.7).
Patrick Cioffi also crossed the line first in the 3,000 (9:25.7). Not far behind were teammates Cyrus Hansen (third, 10:00.5), Wilder Brown (fourth, 10:01.5), Leo Cioffi (fifth, 10:01.8) and Jed Kurts (sixth, 10:09.5).
Miller-Arsenault, Alex Saunders, Little and Olney wound up second in the 4x400 relay (3:56.24). Hansen, Saunders, Wilder Brown and Taggert Schrader recorded a 16-second victory in the 4x800 relay.
McCoy triumphed in triple jump by nearly 2 feet after bounding and soaring for 38 feet, 5.25 inches. He won the 300 hurdles (46.91 seconds) and placed second in the 110 hurdles (18.09 seconds). McCoy placed fourth in javelin (115 feet, 1 inch), while teammate Greyson Davis was third (115 feet, 4 inches).
Aaron Lavigne was third in shot put (36 feet, 5 inches) and sixth in discus (93 feet, 8 inches). Jack Fortin finished fourth in shot put (36 feet, 5 inches) and fifth in discus (101 feet, 2 inches). Fair was fifth in long jump (16 feet, 11 inches), while Kurts finished third in pole vault after clearing the bar at 10 feet.
"The new track is amazing," Chaplin said. "Our first surface was a mixture of rubber and asphalt, and was very firm. But the current surface is all rubber and is much softer and more comfortable to race and train on."
U-32's May Lamb won the girls 800 (2:31.9) and teammate Shams Ferver was second (2:32.4). Lamb finished third in the 1,500 (5:05.7) and Ferver placed fourth (5:11). Addy Budliger finished sixth in the 3,000 (12:32.9).
Page was third in the 100 hurdles (18.18 seconds) and first in the 300 hurdles (49.05 seconds). Isabel Moustakas wound up fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.58 seconds) and second in the 300 hurdles (52.76 seconds). Alaina Beauregard was sixth in the 300 hurdles (56.97 seconds).
Moustakas, Page, Olivia Serrano and Alyce Bradshaw finished second in the 4x400 relay. Ayla Bodach-Turner, Esther Macke, Anna Knauss and Budliger won the 4x800 relay in 11:10.
Cara Richardson won shot put with a heave of 30 feet, 3 inches. She was second in discus (68 feet, 7 inches), followed by teammates Evie Moore (third, 64 feet, 6 inches) and Alex Weller (fifth, 58 feet, 6 inches). Beauregard won javelin (77 feet, 3 inches) and Weller was sixth (61 feet, 1 inch).
Page finished second in high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and fellow Raider Oliva Hogan was fourth (4 feet, 2 inches). Moustakas was sixth in high jump (4 feet), while Monarch Sulton'EL was fifth in pole vault (5 feet, 6 inches) for U-32. The top Raiders in triple jump were Page (third, 30 feet, 5 inches), Beauregard (fourth, 27 feet, 4 inches) and Hogan (sixth, 24 feet, 3.5 inches).
"Several of our current athletes have already cracked the top 10 of all time (for school records) in their various events," Chaplin said. "And the competitive season is only half over."
Page ranks second in Raiders history in the 300 hurdles, ninth in high jump and 10th in the 100 hurdles. Lamb is now ninth in the 3,000 and 10th in the 800. The three-sport standout is also fifth in the 1,500. Ferver is 10th in the 3,000 and a fraction of a second away from cracking the top 10 in the 1,500. Beauregard is among the school's top 10 performers in javelin.
Miller-Arsenault is the reigning Times Argus Cross Country Runner of the Year who stands ninth in the 3,000 among U-32 athletes from the past five decades. Patrick Cioffi ranks 10th in the 1,500.
"Our deepest areas are distance running and girls hurdling," Chaplin said. "But our biggest strength is having one or more potential state meet scorers in almost every event. Both our boys and girls teams are showing steady improvement from meet to meet. We're just hoping to get back a few key athletes from injuries to fill in our remaining holes."
The Montpelier boys delivered a fourth-place showing, while the Solons were fifth on the girls' side. Montpelier's Tyler Ricker placed fourth in the boys 800 (2:15.4) and teammate Cameron Cooks was sixth (2:25). Ezra Merrill-Triplett was sixth in the 1,500 (4:53.1) and sixth in high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Avery Smart finished second in the 3,000 (9:29.2).
Ricker, Brecken Shea, Ronnie Riby-Williams and Steven Supan won the 4x400 relay in 3:54.61. Ricker, Shea, Benjamin Wetherell and Riby-Williams finished third in the 4x100 relay (48.84 seconds). Benjamin Asay was sixth in javelin (103 feet, 3 inches), Riby-Williams was third in triple jump (36 feet) and Ricker placed second in long jump.
Sienna Mills was fifth in the 100 (14.15 seconds) for the MHS girls and teammate Lexy Shannon was sixth (14.27 seconds). Grace Nostrant placed sixth in the 400 (1:06.38), Anja Rand finished sixth in the 1,500 (5:43.4) and Margaret Voisin wound up fourth in the 3,000 (12:24.2). Shannon finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.1 seconds).
Luna Pompei, Zoey Quigley, Eva Stumpff and Shannon finished second in the 4x100 relay (56.76 seconds). Mills, Quigley, Nostrant and Luna Pompei won the 4x400 relay in 4:39.64. Rand, Mira Pompei, Voisin and Mary Margaret Page placed second in the 4x800 relay. Stumpff won long jump with a leap of 12 feet, 11.5 inches.
The Northfield boys (third) cracked the podium and the Marauder girls placed sixth. Ethan Monmaney-Utton won the boys 100 hurdles (17.44 seconds) and was fifth in the 100 (12.3 seconds). Grey Kramer was runner-up in the 200 (25.02 seconds) and third in the 400 (56.3 seconds).
Kramer, Devin Audette, Ian Kramer and Garrett Miller finished third in the 4x400 relay (4:03.24). Audette, Ian Kramer, Miller and Hayden Sargent were second in the 4x800 relay (10:48).
Grey Kramer finished fifth in shot put. Audette was second in high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), while teammate Hayden Lilly was third (5 feet, 4 inches). Monmaney-Utton wound up fourth in discus (103 feet, 10 inches).
Rebecca Dupere was fifth in the 400 (1:05.51) and Tess Ayres placed fifth in the 800 (3:00.6) for the Northfield girls. McKenna Knapp was fifth in both the 1,500 (5:34.3) and the 3,000 (12:28.8). Isabell Humbert, Greta Smith, Eden Morris and Emily Van Dyke were third in the 4x100 relay (57.42 seconds). Dupere, Tess Ayres, Zoe Ayres and Knapp were fourth in the 4x800 relay (11:43).
Northfield's Erin McGinnis was sixth in shot put (24 feet, 4 inches) and sixth in discus (57 feet, 5 inches). The Marauders' top javelin performers were Smith (second, 70 feet, 10 inches) and Ellie Wawrzyniak (third, 68 feet, 11 inches). Smith (second, 70 feet, 10 inches) and Wawrzyniak (third, 68 feet, 11 inches) also excelled in javelin.
Kalysta Bladwin was fifth in high jump (4 feet) for Northfield. Emily Van Dyke was third in long jump (12 feet, 5 inches), while Heaven Anderson was sixth (11 feet, 6.5 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.