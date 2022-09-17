EAST MONTPELIER - Some people would describe running an average of 10 miles per day as extreme for a high school athlete.
Members of the U-32 boys cross country team call it basic training.
The six-time defending state champs proved that there's no such thing as too much legwork Saturday, winning the U-32 Invitational with ease. After putting in up to 12 hours a week of running all summer, the Raiders triumphed two weeks ago at the Essex Invitational and reaped the rewards again on their home course.
"We build up to it, so early summer we're doing 60 miles consistently a week," U-32 senior Wilder Brown said. "And we don't have a ton of (speed) workouts - we have our one Tuesday workout of the week all summer, so we all can build up to that level. And that way, when we come into the season and we start adding more workouts, we are used to it. And I think it's really worked well. A lot of it also is just making sure we're focussed on sleep and nutrition and our bodies can take it. We just treat ourselves right and listen to how we're feeling."
The Raiders posted a winning score of 30 points after their top five finishers all cracked the top-17 overall. Sargent Burns (third, 17 minutes, 35.8 seconds), Brown (fourth, 17:37.43) and Taggart Schrader (fifth, 17:46.46) paced U-32, which beat second-place Middlebury by 36 points.
"My legs just felt pretty trashed today, because we're still at peak mileage right now," Burns said. "We had an 8-mile tempo on Tuesday, so for me that was a big workout. But no excuses. Our focus is on late-October, early-November. So that's why our training is still really high right now. But I think for the upcoming races we'll probably dial it down a little bit."
Wyatt Malloy (ninth, 18:01.78) and Tennesse Lamb (17th, 18:54.74) also scored points for the hosts, who became to second Vermont boys team to win a New England championship a year ago. Cody Young (28th, 19:45.08) and Otis Loga (102nd, 25:42.18) also competed for the Raiders.
"Cyrus (Hansen), our second-best runner, wasn't here today," Burns said. "I know Wyatt had a good day, because this is actually his first race this year and first varsity race. His PR from last year was mid-20 (minutes), so over the winter and during the spring he really has gotten a lot better. We know he's a good runner. But his PR was still three minutes slower than what he's expected to run, so it's a lot to ask."
U-32 was far from an athletics powerhouse when it was founded 50 years ago, gaining more recognition for a culture of non-conformity and its experimental learning style in no-wall classrooms. Now the Raiders' endurance-sport dynasties are the envy of almost everyone in Vermont, with recently retired coach Mark Chaplin leading his teams to 50 championships.
Longtime assistant Andrew Tripp is now at the helm of the boys program and was voted the National Coach of the Year in 2020. He doesn't hide the fact that he has high expectations for his runners, and most are happy to fall in line regardless of the hefty time commitment.
"My freshman year and going into sophomore year, I don't think I ever did more than 50 miles in a week," Brown said. "And these guys have been insane with how quickly they've caught on and started training really hard and really filled the shoes that people left for them. It's been really cool to see as a captain, coming into my fourth season and seeing all these guys that are running times that I couldn't have dreamed of when I was their age."
U-32 captured its eighth track and field title in nine years last spring, largely thanks to the performances of Brown, Burns, Hansen, Malloy and Schrader. They carried that early-June fitness base into the rest of the summer, steadily increasing their weekly mileage.
"There were a lot of tempos on Tuesday and bigger mileage than I've ever done," Brown said. "The past couple seasons I've always been hindered by injuries in the spring and summer, so I've never got nearly as much consistent volume as I've been able to get this summer. So I really feel that it's helping with recovery and coming into races. I'm really pumped for the season."
A big crew of Raiders gathered outside the Montpelier High School track avery Tuesday for 5:30 Fun Runs, which often turned into informal fitness tests for 4 or 6 miles. Athletes also met every Saturday at 9 a.m. for long runs beginning in Maple Corner and spent a week of intensive training at Craftsbury Camp in late July.
"Wilder was Mr. Consistent this summer," Burns said. "But I had a two-week stretch where I was dealing with energy issues. Basically my ATP levels were really low and I was burning more calories than I was taking in. I was trying to hit 60-65 (miles per week), but for two of those weeks I went down to 20. But then for Cross Camp we really upped it to around low-80s. We took a down week at around 60. And then preseason we did back-to-back 78-mile weeks, which were huge. It was like 12 hours of running. There was another down week, and then these past two weeks are going to be 70 - and probably next week too. So this is big stretch of trying put together some 70-mile weeks before we go down to mid-50s, low-50s."
Burns briefly caught up to the leaders Thursday before Richford's John Viens pulled away at the end, crossing the tape with a winning time of 17:14.05. BFA-St. Albans racer Porter Hureau finished second in 17:35.18.
"Porter from BFA and Taggert took it out initially," Burns said. "John made a big move at Chaplin's Challenge on that downhill and then kept it going on the uphill. I fought back and me and Porter were about 10 seconds in back of John for quite awhile. I fought back to get with Porter, but John was really cruising on those downhills - we just couldn't catch him."
Middlebury entered the season as one of the most likely challengers to the Raiders' title run, but the Tigers lacked the top-end finishers to pose a serious threat to Tripp's team at the U-32 Invitational. Leading the way for Middlebury were Baxter Harrington (sixth, 17:47.06), Ben Seaton (12th, 18:14.23), Matias Citarella (18th, 19:08.54), Matthew Berg (22nd, 19:21.19) and Kaden Hammond (23rd, 19:24.04). Brown ran alongside a few of the Tigers early before saving his best for last.
"I started a little farther back and I didn't really know what to expect coming into the race," Brown said. "Two weeks ago at Essex was pretty rough for me, so I was just trying to see where I could end up. And then at about a mile-and-a-half everyone just started coming back to me and I was feeling good still. I wasn't really sure what to expect going in, so I'm really happy with how it turned out."
The top finishers for fifth-place Harwood's were Christopher Cummiskey (15th, 18:42.67), Lincoln Gage (25th, 19:27.36), Wyatt Popowicz (46th, 20:42.76), Cooper Hansel (47th, 20:42.98) and Aticus Ellis (48th, 20:44.14). Sixth-place Montpelier was led by Luke Murphy (31st, 19:51.63), Oliver Laxer (44th, 20:37.37), Caleb Rockcastle (49th, 20:44.79), Samuel Brondyke (51st, 20:45.92) and Jay Borland (54th, 20:57.79). The Solons competed with their top three runners: Avery Smart, Ezra Merrill-Triplett and Harwood transfer Noah Rivera.
"This year was a big off-season for free agency in cross country: Charlie Krebs at St. J and Noah Rivera at Montpelier," Burns said. "We're buddies with Noah because we talk a lot on long runs and all the Montpelier guys are with us. It's all the same group. Whatever team you're on, we're still buddies. And we know we're better right now."
Montpelier was the last team to defeat U-32 at the Division II state meet, beating the Raiders by three points in 2015. The Solons packed three runners in the top five that season and four in the top 10. It's clear this year that Smart, Merrill-Triplett and Rivera could be podium contenders on any given day, but the Raiders aren't losing any sleep worrying about their crosstown rivals.
"It was a little bit scary (with Rivera transferring), but we knew that our top 5 is still stronger," Brown said. "And I don't think we're going to be too worried about it coming into states as long as we can all stay healthy."
