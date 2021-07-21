The defending winner of the Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park is going full-bore for a repeat.
Dillon Moltz has filed his entry for the $10,000-to-win American-Canadian Tour event July 31, joining a field that includes points leader Tom Carey III and reigning ACT champ Jimmy Hebert. More than $47,000 in total awards will be handed out by the end of the night when Northstar Fireworks puts on an aerial show.
Wayne Helliwell Jr. returns after winning the 2019 Midsummer Classic, while Quinny Welch is another pre-race favorite after capturing eight track championships at White Mountain.
New entries continue to arrive as more top names throw their hat in the ring. As the longest points-counting ACT Late Model Tour race, Moltz and his RB Performance team know how valuable a victory could be in terms of prize money and confidence.
“It was super-important (to win) last year,” Moltz said. “That was the biggest race we’ve won as a team. To be able to go back-to-back in it would mean even more to us. So we’re putting a lot of effort into this race just like we did last year. And we’re hoping we can have the same result.”
Moltz and his team are pulling out all the stops in their bid for another Midsummer crown. They will head to White Mountain this Saturday for the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup, a 100-lap shootout for the weekly Foley Oil & Propane Late Models.
The Governor’s Cup gives every team in attendance a chance to get tuned up at the bullring. Moltz noted it is also an opportunity to get more information about how the new Hoosier Racing tires will react on a long run at the track.
“We’ve just got to get after it and figure out what (the Hoosier tires) want, how far you can push them, and the characteristics of the tire throughout the race,” Moltz said. “That’s part of what we’re using this coming weekend for. The last Tour race at White Mountain, we got caught up in a wreck on lap 10. So we didn’t get to experience the whole race to figure out what the tires wanted or how they were going to hold up. So we figured we would use this weekend as another test.”
Last year’s triumph was the third ACT win at White Mountain in Moltz’s career. The track has long been one of his favorites, and it is now a popular destination many of region’s top Late Model and Super Late Model racers. The 2021 schedule includes three ACT Late Model Tour events, three Pro All Stars Series events and several other long-distance Late Model showdowns.
“I think it’s a true driver’s track,” Moltz said. “It really allows the driver’s talent to come out, and how aggressive you can charge the track, and how aggressive you can be with the dynamic of the race. The setups we’ve had there in the past really fit us as a team and my driving style. With the new tire, we’re lacking a little bit, and hopefully we can tune on that this weekend in preparation for the following weekend. But the whole dynamic of the track and its two grooves — it goes through stages throughout the race where the groove will change, so you have to stay on top of that, and just maintain your car and your tires. I just feel like you can be aggressive at that racetrack and the whole race, and that seems to fit me really well.”
Moltz is the latest in a flurry of notable drivers to enter the Midsummer Classic 250. Ryan Kuhn, a Kulwicki Driver Development Program finalist, wants his first ACT win to come on the biggest stage. An entry has also arrived from Jamie Swallow Jr., who won a weekly feature at White Mountain earlier this year. Swallow has prevailed at three tracks in 2021, showcasing his talent behind the wheel.
Thunder Road points leader Jason Corliss, who won the 2020 season opener at White Mountain, is setting his sights on the Midsummer 250. Mark Jenison and Robby Gordon Douglas will be two other standouts in the mix.
Recent Oxford winner Mike Hopkins and three-time ACT champion Wayne Helliwell Jr. will also be ready to roll at one of their favorite tracks. The part-time ACT competitors in the hunt for a title include Trenton Goodrow, Dylan Payea, Ryan Olsen, Jimmy Linardy and sisters Peyton and Reilly Lanphear.
Post time is 5:30 p.m. for the Midsummer Classic 250. Rounding out the racing card will be the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $50 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
