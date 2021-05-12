The American-Canadian Tour is heading to New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway on Sunday for the first time in three years.
Three of the region’s top touring series will be on display, headlined by the Lee USA 150 at 2 p.m. The ACT starts will be joined by the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds for 350 total laps of green-flag action.
Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert is the reigning ACT champ and will face tough competition from a handful of other veteran racers. Joey Polewarczyk Jr., Derek Griffith, Ben Rowe, Johnny Clark, Wayne Helliwell Jr., Ryan Kuhn and Dylan Payea are just a few of the big names to enter at least one of the features as part of the track’s “May Madness” opening weekend.
The tricky 3/8-mile oval is known for its high speeds and for being hard on tires. Drivers will have to find the balance between going hard and saving something for the end.
Lee is part of a trio of Southern New Hampshire tracks joining the 2021 ACT schedule. The other two circuits, Hudson Speedway and Monadnock Speedway, are hosting their first ACT events since the early 2000s. Because of these long breaks, few current ACT regulars have experience on the tracks — and none of them on the new ACT Hoosier tire. It’s a combination that could have an equalizing effect on the field for upcoming events.
“Monadnock, Hudson and Lee are going to kind of shake up the field — especially with the new tire,” Milton driver Dylan Payea said. “We won’t have teams like the Heberts and the Helliwells with these huge notebooks on when the track was wet, when it was dry, when it was hot or cold, where they know exactly what to change. At these tracks, they’re going to be on the same playing field as everyone else.”
ACT regulars will also have to contend with two of the most accomplished names in the series record books. Polewarczyk Jr. and Helliwell Jr. have both entered the Lee USA 150 and are on the short list of pre-race favorites.
The former champions each have a victory in ACT competition at Lee. Polewarczyk prevailed in the 2008 New Hampshire Governor’s Cup, while Helliwell claimed the 2015 edition. Both drivers ran a partial ACT schedule in recent years and are making their first start on the ACT Hoosier tire introduced at Thunder Road. Still, both are a threat to win anytime they show up at a race.
Valuable points will be on the line for the 30th ACT Late Model season. Maine’s Ben Rowe currently leads the standings after top-5 finishes in the first two events. The many-time PASS champion and former Lee USA ACT winner is also second in the PASS standings. The only other drivers to finish in the top-10 at both ACT events are Payea and Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue.
“I’m really excited to get back (to Lee),” Payea said. “It was a very nerve-wracking race for me back in 2018 being my rookie year. I also had radio problems that race, so I had no spotter. But all said, we were running pretty well inside the top-7 when I made a bonehead rookie mistake, pitted and got caught up in a wreck. I think with the direction we’ve been heading as a team, and with some of the things we’re figuring out, we’re going to be good. We showed a lot of speed at Thunder Road, but we used up the tires a little too much in the heat and consi. So at the end of the feature we were struggling a little bit. But we figured out a lot of things with this car, and a couple things with the setup that I’m really happy with. Some of the success we’ve had at White Mountain I think is going to help translate to some success at Lee.”
Tom Carey III is also running well with a third-place points position.Hebert will attempt to bounce back after being plagued by a rare mechanical failure at Thunder Road. Lee USA was the site of Hebert’s first ACT victory in 2013, and Sunday be an ideal time for a repeat performance. Kuhn, Trenton Goodrow Jesse Switser and Erick Sands are some of the other top racers expected to compete.
On the PASS Super Late Model side, Johnny Clark D.J. Shaw, Derek Griffith and Kate Re will be among the drivers to watch during one of seven doubleheaders this year.
The PASS Modified portion of the program will carry over momentum from the season opener at Oxford Plains Speedway. A.J. Cates, Gary Dwinal, Spencer Vaughn and defending champion Tyler King will be favorites during the open-wheel event.
Admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under.
ACT Point Standings
1. Ben Rowe 202; 2. Stephen Donahue 190; 3. Tom Carey III 185; 4. Jimmy Hebert 182; 5. Dylan Payea 181; 6. DJ Shaw 163; 7. Derek Gluchacki 160; 8. Jesse Switzer 156; 9. Erick Sands 154; 10. Shawn Swallow 151; 11. Matt Anderson 136; 12. Brooks Clark 116; 12. Trampas Demers 116; 14. Mark Jenison 100; 14. Brendan Moodie 100; 16. Derek Ming 98; 17. Trenton Goodrow 94; 18. Kyle Pembroke 91; 19. Robby G. Douglas 90; 20. Bobby Therrien 89; 21. Mike Benevides 84; 21. Tyler Cahoon 84; 23. Jamie Aube 82; 24. Marcel Gravel 81; 25. Michael Lindquist 80
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.