NORTHFIELD – Sophomore Allison Sturgeon scored five goals for the Norwich women’s lacrosse team, but St. Michael’s dominated the second half to secure a 20-10 exhibition victory.
Norwich started the game with authority, jumping out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of back-to-back goals from Sturgeon. St. Michael’s responded with a pair of goals to quickly tie the game at 2 with 20:06 left in the opening half.
The teams traded goals, with senior Emily Schromm giving the Cadets a brief 3-2 lead before senior Erin Mikson squared things at 3 two minutes later.
Junior Michaila Furchak provided the hosts with their last lead of the game, scoring off a nice cut toward the goal. She deposited a pass from senior Kathryn Preul into the right side of the net.
The Purple Knights strung together four unanswered goals down the stretch of the first half to take their first lead of the game. Sturgeon closed the gap to 7-5 following a free position goal with 24 seconds on the clock.
Norwich made a three-goal run at the start of the second half to make it 9-8 six minutes into the frame. The run was capped by a strong individual effort from Sam Stewart. The junior circled around the net and scored after shaking off her defender in front of the net.
Norwich was eventually unable to keep pace with the Purple Knights, who cycled through their reserves to keep fresh legs on the field. The Cadets lost a step late in the game and were outscored 11-2 during the last 20 minutes.
Senior Kaitlyn Waystack and Mikson combined for eight points in the 11-2 run, including four goals by Waystack. Norwich junior Brittney Poljacik closed out the scoring with a free position goal with 33 second remaining.
Norwich held a 20-11 advantage at the draw and earning nine free position attempts, compared to five for St. Michael’s. The Cadets struggled against the Purple Knights’ aggressive defense, leading to 25 Norwich turnovers.
Freshman Hope Msumba earned the win in net for the Purple Knights by making six saves. Senior teammate Lucy Chin stopped three shots at the end of the game. Freshman Maeve Noble-Lowe turned aside five shots in goal for the Cadets.
Freshman Amanda Dislane, Waystack and Mikson led the way for St. Michael’s with 20 combined points. Drislane tied for the game-high with five goals and added a pair of assists. Waystack tallied four goals and three assists, while MIkson added three goals with three assists.
Preul (one goal, one assist) won six draw controls for NU. Sturgeon led all players with eight draw controls.
Norwich travel to play Lasell at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.