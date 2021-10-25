Pressing questions will be answered during the next two weeks as Vermont’s girls soccer teams begin their playoff journeys.
For starters, Division IV coaches will find out if anyone can give two-time defending champ Proctor a run for its money. Also, is it possible for D-III Stowe to match the Phantoms in their quest for an unbeaten season?
In D-II, what are the chances that a potential Rice-Harwood semifinal will produce the eventual champ? And can D-I CVU advance to the final for the 11th time in 12 years?
Any speculation or predictions can be thrown out the window during the upcoming days when opponents meet face-to-face for playdown action. Here’s a look at some schools attempting to make a lasting impression in each division.
DIVISION I
The favorite: No. 1 CVU. The Redhawks (11-1-2) suffered a late-season 2-1 loss to Essex. They showed their class by holding off Colchester and sweeping South Burlington.
Dark horse: No. 11 Essex. Victories over Rutland, Rice and CVU were no fluke, giving the Hornets (5-8-1) plenty of legitimacy heading into a playdown at South Burlington (9-3-2). Essex suffered a pair of midseason 2-0 losses against the Wolves.
Best first-round matchup: No. 10 Spaulding at No. 7 Burr & Burton. The Bulldogs (7-5-2) earned a 4-1 victory over Mount Anthony, tied Essex and shut out Woodstock, 2-0. The Tide (9-4) were firing on all cylinders during a 1-0 victory over North Country, a 2-0 win against Paine Mountain and a 3-1 victory over U-32. Spaulding kept things interesting during a 2-1 loss to Stowe, while Burr & Burton learned some lessons from early-season losses to CVU and Colchester.
Longest trip: No. 9 Mount Anthony at No. 8 North Country (200 Miles)
Fun fact: The CVU girls and boys are both chasing after their 20th championship in program history.
DIVISION II
The favorite: No. 4 Rice. The Green Knights (9-4-1) advanced to the past four championships, winning it all in 2019. The have scored 30 goals and given up two during their nine-match unbeaten streak, which includes a 2-0 victory over Burlington.
Dark horse: No. 11 Mount Abraham. The Eagles (5-8-1) head to Stratton (10-3) with some swagger after securing a scoreless draw against Rice. Mount Abraham is undeniably battle-tested after facing D-I powers Burlington, South Burlington, Mount Mansfield, Colchester and Rutland.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9 U-32 at No. 8 Middlebury. The Raiders (6-6-2) are reigning champs and are peaking late after struggling through a seven-match winless streak. They tied Stowe and shut out Lamoille. The Tigers (7-6-1) beat Montpelier, swept Mount Abraham, tied Fair Haven and fell to Rice, 2-1.
Longest trip: No. 11 Mt. Abraham at No. 6 Stratton (90 Miles)
Fun fact: Second-seeded Woodstock is eyeing its first semifinal berth in 14 years.
DIVISION III
The favorite: No. 1 Stowe. The Raiders (12-0-2) made a big statement with last week’s 3-1 victory over previously undefeated Harwood. Coach Tyler Post’s team was 2-6 last year at the start of playoffs before winning it all in road-warrior fashion.
Dark horse: No. 10 Thetford. The Panthers (4-9-1) start out against White River (8-5-1) and could match up well against Leland & Gray (12-2) in the quarterfinals. The Panthers tied U-32 and coasted during Friday’s 4-1 victory against Randolph.
Best first-round matchup: No. 13 Peoples at No. 4 Paine Mountain. It’s been a dreamy season for high-scoring Becca Dupere and Paine Mountain (9-5). But a first-round meeting with the Wolves (3-11) could easily turn into a nightmare if Paine Mountain isn’t at its best. The Wolves beat Lake Region, 6-2, and suffered a 3-2 loss to the cooperative team featuring Northfield and Williamstown athletes.
Longest trip: No. 15 Winooski at No. 2 Leland & Gray (146 Miles)
Fun fact: Third-seeded BFA-Fairfax (11-1-1) is 0-4 in title games after falling twice to Northfield and Peoples.
DIVISION IV
The favorite: No. 1 Proctor. Maggie McKearin (35 goals) and Isabel Greb (20 goals) lead a pick-your-poison attack for the Phantoms (13-0). Their team has tucked away 98 goals and conceded 13, but a few weaknesses were exposed during a 3-2 victory over MSJ. Proctor will shoot for its 11th straight trip to the final.
Dark horse: No. 6 Arlington. The Eagles (8-5-1) are hungry for a quarterfinal clash against West Rutland after falling, 3-2, against the Golden Horde a month ago. They opened the season with a 9-4 loss to Proctor and went 1-0-1 against MSJ.
Best first-round matchup: No. 12 Sharon at No. 5 Twinfield. The Trojans (8-6) locked up their first winning season since 2011, which was also the last time they won a playoff match. Coach Seth Wilmott told his players that he would get a mohawk if they win their first-round game and he’s already charging his clippers. The Phoenix (2-12) beat Twin Valley and Long Trail.
Longest trip: No. 11 Craftsbury at No. 6 Arlington (146 Miles)
Fun fact: Second-seeded Rivendell (9-4-1) notched its 14th straight winning season and will shoot for its first title since 2010.
