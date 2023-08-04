It’s always a sure sign that summer is flying by quickly when the beginning of fall sports practice is just over a week away.
That reality is steadily sinking in for athletes and coaches across Central Vermont, with football training sessions set to kick off Aug. 14. Soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf teams will get started three days later and schools will soon be bustling with activity.
It’s been raining championships for a handful of local programs, creating even more excitement as teams elevate their status to dynasties. U-32 and Montpelier have grown accustomed to churning out titles like clockwork, and those two rivals are poised to set a high bar again in the upcoming months.
The undisputed heavyweight champ of all the area teams is U-32 boys cross country. Coach Andrew Tripp’s squad will be gunning for its eighth consecutive title in Division II after a photo finish last year secured a two-point victory over Montpelier.
The 2015 Solons were the last team to beat the Raiders at a state meet, and this year’s MHS crew is determined to play the role of giant slayer once again. Although U-32 has history on its side, the Solons return more varsity runners and may quickly ditch any underdog label.
“The Montpelier boys are the prohibitive favorites,” Tripp said. “It’s the best Montpelier team since Matt (Hynes) and Isaac (Mears) and Jeremy (Hoyne-Grosvenor) from 2015. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Avery (Smart) and Ezra (Merrill-Triplett) have been training with our guys for four years. And over time they have brought the other Montpelier guys along, step by step. Last winter we all ran together during Indoor and it’s great to see them training so hard and running so well. The boys are all friends and competitors and the schools really should be combined. In the meantime, they each raise each other up. I hope we can keep up this year.”
Smart won last year’s individual championship with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 55.6 seconds and was the only member of his team to graduate. Rising seniors Noah Rivera (seventh, 17:53.4) and Ezra Merrill-Triplett (10th, 18:17.5) both cracked the top 10 at the state meet and were supported by rising sophomores Jay Borland (14th, 18:46), Caleb Rockcastle (22nd, 19:18.2), Luke Murphy (28th, 19:39.3) and Samuel Brondyke (29th, 19:39.4).
U-32 will attempt to pick up the pieces following the graduation of longtime standouts Sargent Burns and Wilder Brown. Burns placed fifth at the state championships in 17:36.3, while Brown finished eighth in 17:53.7. Rising seniors Cyrus Hansen (second, 17:07.6) and Taggart Schrader (sixth, 17:53.4) also excelled for Tripp’s squad at the state meet along with teammates Tennessee Lamb (31st, 19:46.6), Benjamin Warfield (33rd, 19:50) and Greg Hayward (44th, 20:23.6).
“The boys could be OK this year, but at this point we are a long way from the standard we have set over the last few years,” Triipp said. “We will be hard pressed to win this year. But trying will be fun.”
The Middlebury boys could also be in the hunt after only graduating one senior from last year’s varsity squad. The Tigers were led at the 2022 state meet by sophomore Baker Nelson (12th, 18:24.3), junior Baxter Harrington (13th, 18:43.8), freshman Kaden Hammond (15th, 18:58.4), senior Ben Seaton (16th, 19:00.6), freshman Matias Citarella (19th, 19:14.4) and sophomores Ethan Spritzer (30th, 19:42) and Matthew Berg (34th, 19:58.6).
“Dynasties are in the past and that doesn’t help in the present,” Tripp said. “All we focus on is putting in the work. And whatever that yields in a particular season, we will take.”
The U-32 girls are also the defending champs after cruising to a 54-point victory over runner-up Middlebury last fall. The Raiders will attempt to record a girls-boys sweep for the seventh time this fall after accomplishing the feat in 1980, 1983, 1987, 2017, 2020 and 2022. The lone senior on the Raiders’ varsity squad last year was Jane Miller-Arsenault, who placed seventh at the state meet in 21:44.
Rising senior Amy Felice showed off her fitness while winning the Montpelier Mile last month and she finished third at the 2022 state meet in 20:56.9. Rising junior Ginger Long is the reigning individual state champ after crossing the line in 20:38.9 at the Thetford course. She was trailed by classmates Avery Ryan (12th, 22:49.5) and Madison Beaudoin (23rd, 23:33.5) and rising sophomore Claire Serrano (fourth, 21:24.5).
“Our girls team could be exceptional this year,” Tripp said. “After some good summer training, they could be in the mix any time they race.”