The CVU girls it atop the first Vermont cross country running power rankings, while the St. Johnsbury and U-32 boys are tied for top honors..
The Essex Invitational last Saturday provided a great start to the season, with many of the top teams and individuals in the mix.
A rebuilding U-32 boys squad started the season where its left off last year — at the front of the race. Despite the victory, the Raiders’ performance wasn’t enough to rank in front of an idle St. Johnsbury squad that returns lots of talent.
U-32 is the reigning New England champ and delivered fast times despite the graduation of Oliver Hansen and twin brothers Carson and Austin Beard. The Hilltoppers are the defending Division champs and are strong again after graduating Evan Thornton-Sherman, Vermont’s best male runner in over a decade and perhaps ever. The 2022 Hilltoppers feature a deep and fast team aided by the transfer of previous Craftsbury Academy runner Charlie Krebs.
Losing a racer of Kreb’s caliber would normally be a big hit for any school, but don’t cry too much for the Chargers. The two-time defending D-III champs qualified for New England’s last year even though they’re one of the smallest schools in Vermont. This year’s Craftsbury squad is speedy, well-coached and could be the team to beat statewide.
Some neutral observers will be pulling for tiny Craftsbury to upset the big schools. With roughly 30 boys in the school, the tiny school is going up against some D-I powerhouses like CVU that have over 16 times as many students.
Third-ranked CVU boasts Matt Servin up front, and he is the preseason favorite to win the overall individual state crown. On Saturday he cruised along the Tree Farm course and produced a winning time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds while hardly breaking a sweat on the hot day. Fourth-ranked Essex competed at its home meet without standout Luke Miklus. At full strength, the Hornets will also be thinking about a state championship come November.
Up-and-coming Montpelier weighs in at No. 6, led by Avery Smart. The senior placed second Saturday and is backed up by Ezra Merrill-Triple and Harwood transfer Noah Rivera. The Solons were the last team, besides the Raiders, to win the D-II title when recent UVM star Matt Hynes helped MHS accomplish the feat in 2015.
Seventh-ranked South Burlington is also in the title conversation for D-I but will need its pack to move up a bit relative to the field. Eighth-ranked Middlebury and No. 9 Mount Mansfield both have strong top three runners but will need their fourth and fifth guys to improve.
In Southern Vermont, Rutland’s Sam Kay placed first at the opening race held at Northwood Park on Tuesday. Burr & Burton placed first in the team competition with 45 points.
The individual picture is also unclear with Miklus, Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy and other top runners yet to race. But the results from spring track and field season and the Essex Invitational make clear that anyone in Vermont hoping to beat Servin better eat their Wheaties on race day.
Saturday’s Burlington Invitational will provide more clarity when St. Johnsbury tests the waters. The Manchester Invitational on Sept. 24 and Woods Trail Run on Oct. 1 will also give everyone a better idea of where things stand.
CVU’s win on the girls’ side at the Essex Invitational was not a surprise to many who have their ear to the ground. The Redhawks are led by the top returner from last year’s state championship meet, Alice Kredell. They added the second-fastest returner from that same meet in Estalla Laird, who transferred from North Branch. These two are the real deal and will provide CVU with some low sticks at meets both big and small.
A deeper look at the results show that CVU not only had the lowest score with their top five racers, but they also had the fastest sixth and seventh runners. The Redhawks won the JV race and will be the clear team to beat in D-I.
The U-32 girls always punch above their weight class when considering the size of school. This year is no exception, with Amy Felice and Ginger Long leading he way. The Raiders showed that they are a team capable of prevailing in any race. If the team’s second-place result from Essex is any indication, strength in numbers will determine how far the Raiders go this year.
The Essex girls did enough Saturday to come in third in the power rankings. Despite a fifth-place finish, the Hornets featured some impressive times. With the addition of JV runner Virginia Cobb to the varsity results, the Hornets would have likely slipped past both Mount Mansfield and Burlington.
Harwood and defending D-I champ Burlington and round out the top five. Both teams will attempt to improve upon their showings at Essex. Depth will likely determine how the Seahorses and Highlanders measure up later this fall. Rutland’s Erin Geisler claimed top individual honors during her team’s season-opening race, while Burr & Burton placed first in the team standings with 36 points.
On the individual side, Kredell’s performance at Essex solidified her status as the top racer in Vermont. She controlled the pace and was first to the finish line in comfortable fashion. Mount Mansfield’s Tess Drury was not far behind in cross country terms and will be looking to take a shot at the Redhawks’ top gun during many races in the future. Laird was in the mix last week and is likely to be near the front of the pack all season. U-32’s Long, Essex’ Scarlet Stimson and Burlington’s Gillian Fairfax will concede nothing and attempt to contend for podium spots as the season progresses. Boys Top 10
1 St Johnsbury 1. U-32 3. CVU 4. Essex 5. Craftsbury 6. Montpelier 7. South Burlington 8. MIddlebury 9. Mt. Mansfield 10. BFA-St. Albans
Division I Boys
1. St. Johnsbury 2. CVU 3. Essex 4. SB 5. MMU
Division II Boys
1. U-32 2. Montpelier 3. Middlebury 4. Woodstock 5. Burr and Burton
Division III Boys
1. Craftsbury 2. Stowe 3. Thetford 4. BFA Fairfax 5. Lake Region
Girls Top 10
1. CVU 2. U-32 3. Essex 4. Burlington 5. Harwood 6. Mt. Mansfield 7. South Burlingotn 8. Middlebury 9. Spaulding 10. BFA-St. Albans
Division I Girls
1. CVU 2. Essex 3. Burlingotn 4. South Burlington 5. BFA-St. Albans
Division II Girls
1. U-32 2. Harwood 3. Middlebury 4. Lamoille 5. Spaulding
Division III Girls
1. Thetford 2. Craftsbury 3. Hazen 4. Bellows Falls 5. BFA Fairfax
