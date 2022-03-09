The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star games at Champlain Valley Union High School are less than two weeks away and some of the athletes that will be honored that day have been announced.
The VBCA announced its girls Dream Dozen selections, which highlights the top underclassmen basketball players in the state.
The Division I/II Dream Dozen selections were: Brookelyn Robinson, Lyndon; Elyse MacDonough, Rice; Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Macie Stagner, Springfield; Shelby Companion, CVU; Karsyn Bellomo Rutland; Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury; Nylah Mitchell, Burlington; Cherise Shamp, Mount Mansfield; Ele Sellers, Middlebury; Yvonne Roberge, Spaulding; Sabine Brueck, North Country.
The Division III/IV Dream Dozen selections were: Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Shelby Wells, Peoples Academy; Tanner Drury, White River Valley; Caitlyn Davison, Hazen; Paige Dwinell, Williamstown; Laura Kamel, Bellows Falls; Sidney Herrington, Arlington; Parker Reeves, Stowe; Isabel Greb, Proctor; Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain; Ella Perreault, White River Valley.
The VBCA notes that other honorees will be publicized as they are confirmed.
The Senior All-Star games are scheduled for Sunday, March 20 at CVU.
The schedule includes four games with the Division III and IV girls at 11 a.m., the Division III and IV boys at 1 p.m., the Division I and II girls at 3 p.m. and the Division I and II boys at 5 p.m.
The games will be in the North vs. South format with 120 seniors playing.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NU earns split
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Norwich University softball team split a doubleheader for the second straight day on its spring break trip at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic.
Norwich defeated Marymount 3-1 in its first game of the day before falling to La Roche, 7-6, in the second game of the day.
The Cadets received another brilliant pitching performance from sophomore ace Annika Beebe in its first game of the day. She hurled a complete-game three-hitter while striking out six.
Beebe also contributed at the plate with the eventual game-winning RBI on a hit in the third inning that drove in Liliana Rolfe. Rolfe went 2-for-4 at the plate to account for half of Norwich’s hits in the games. Teammate Laura Deaton also scored in the top of the fourth inning on a wild pitch to complete the Norwich scoring.
In the nightcap, Norwich battled from behind to score four runs in the top of the seventh inning and tie the game. However, La Roche scored at the end to earn the one-run victory.
The Cadets were plagued by five errors in the second game that accounted for four unearned runs, including the game-winning run.
Rolfe once again starred at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Deaton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Teammate Allison Northup had the biggest hit of the day with a two-out, three-run double to tie the game in the top of the seventh by driving in Maggie Rasmussen, Maren McGinn and Deaton.
Norwich outhit La Roche 12-8. Kennedy White made her first collegiate start for the Cadets, going 2.1 innings and giving up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts.
Norwich (2-2) will return to the diamond to play two more doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday before returning to Vermont. The Cadets will face Clarks Summit and Cedar Crest on Thursday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Panthers in NCAAs
MIDDLEBURY — The undefeated, top-seeded Middlebury College women’s hockey team will play No. 8 seed Endicott in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Panthers have owned the top spot in the USCHO.com national rankings every week since Nov. 29, 2021.
Saturday’s meeting will be the third between the two programs this season, with Middlebury winning both.
Probable starters in net for Saturday include the Gulls’ Michaela O’Brien and the Panthers’ Sophia Merageas. O’Brien sports a 1.34 goals against average (GAA) this season, while Merageas has a 0.82 GAA.
Offensively, Courtney Sullivan paces Endicott with 23 points (16 goals, 7 assists), while Madie Ledit leads Middlebury with 29 points (17G, 12A).
