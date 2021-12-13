NORTHFIELD – Defending NCAA Division III national champion Plattsburgh State skated to a 2-1 victory over Norwich during Sunday's championship game of the 2021 Northfield Savings Bank East-West Hockey Classic.
Senior goalie Alexa Berg tied a career-high with 37 saves to keep Norwich in the hunt. But the Cadets couldn’t find an equalizing goal and fell in their own tournament championship during their second appearance in the final game.
Junior Mikah Baptiste scored on the power play in the second period to tie the game at 1. Unfortunately for the Cadets, that was the only goal any NU player could produce against East-West Hockey Classic Most Valuable Player Chloe Beaubin. The Plattsburgh State goalie made 24 saves to follow up her 29-save performance against Elmira in the semifinals.
Plattsburgh State (10-2, 7-0 NEWHL) struck first blood at the 15:04 mark of the first period. Mae Olshansky picked off a pass in the Norwich defensive zone, dangling through two Norwich defenders and then roofing a shot over Berg’s shoulder and toward the near post for a highlight-reel goal.
Baptiste equalized for Norwich at the 7:30 mark, slapping the puck low through a screen in front of Beaubin. The shot found the back of the net for Baptiste's seventh goal of the season. Taylor Girouard and Ingrid Holstad-Berge picked up assists. Girouard fed the puck down to Holstad-Berge along the goal line and then Holstad-Berge passed the puck back to Baptiste in the high slot.
Plattsburgh State scored the game-winning goal at the 15:24 mark of the second period. Kailtin Drew-Mead shoveled home a loose puck on the doorstep of the crease off assists from Olshansky and Sierra Benjamin. Berg made a stop initially but was unable to control the rebound. Eventually the puck kicked out to Drew-Mead, who was all alone on the left goal post to put it past Berg and regain the Cardinal lead.
Norwich carried the play for large portions of the second period, but the Cadets still trailed by one heading to the third. Plattsburgh outshot Norwich 17-6 in the final period and 39-25 overall to sweep the regular-season series with the Cadets.
Sunday’s matchups were both set to be 2020 NCAA Division III Tournament quarterfinal games prior to the tournament being canceled due to COVID-19. Elmira and Adrian skated to a 2-2 tie in the consolation game.
Beaubin was joined on the All-Tournament team by Olshansky and Annie Katonka from Plattsburgh State. Norwich’s Berg and senior defenseman Morgan Tefft, Adrian’s Jocelin Hudanish and Elmira’s Morgan Mordini rounded out the All-Tournament team selections.
Plattsburgh State claimed its sixth East-West Hockey Classic title in its ninth appearance. The Cardinals have won the most titles in the Classic’s history and boast a 15-1-2 record against a field that annually features four top-10 ranked teams in the country.
Norwich will return to action Jan. 7 against William Smith. The Cadets will host Elmira the following day at 3 p.m. during the program's Alumni Weekend.
