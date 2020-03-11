BURLINGTON — Harwood’s Skylar Platt delivered a highlight-reel goal in overtime to lead the Highlanders to their first boys hockey title in 15 years with Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Milton at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Harwood reversed a recent post-season struggle to go out on top in 2020 under first-year coach Jacob Grout. The Highlanders lost to North Country in the 2017 championship and failed to advance to the quarterfinals in 2015 after earning the top seed.
The No. 1 Highlanders (20-3) and No. 3 Yellowjackets (16-5-2) battled back and forth earlier in the winter, with Harwood earning a pair of one-goal victories.
Milton’s Owen Perry fired the first shot on Highlanders goalie Liam Guyette (27 saves) 30 seconds into the title game. But Harwood quickly countered on its first shot. Defenseman Tyson Sylvia took a pass from Gavin Thomsen just inside the blue line. He hesitated and then fired a wrist shot that went under a surprised Yellowjackets goalie Jackson Ehler (35 saves) for a 1-0 lead 1:58 into the game.
“We just gotta put pucks on goal,” Sylvia said. “Their goalie was good all season. But you’ve just gotta put pucks on goal, and we got one early.”
Milton pushed right back after the opening goal, and HU relied on Guyette to stop several good scoring chances. Yellowjackets standout Owen Perry had an open look near the HU face-off circle and fired a shot targeted for the right corner, but Guyette used the top of his blocker to knock the puck wide. Guyette was busy during the opening period, stopping close shots by Cooper Goodrich and several chances by Perry. Platt and Finn O’Hara teamed up on a crisp pass toward the front of the Milton net, but Ehler made a quality stop. Milton had a 12-7 edge in shots in the opening period.
According to Grout, strong goaltending was key in the opening period.
“Liam is as solid as anybody comes,” he said. “That’s what you’re looking for: Nothing seems to frazzle him. He gets rid of the pucks into the corners and controls the rebounds. He did a heck of a job for us, getting the puck away from the front of the net. Stopping them on that first barrage was key.”
Harwood’s top line of Platt, Ohara and Tanner Woodward opened the second period with three quick shots on Ehler, but the Milton goalie stopped all the rebounds. Harwood earned a power-play opportunity four minutes into the period, but Milton ended up getting the best scoring chance during a short-handed effort. It took a hustling HU defenseman getting back to get his stick on Zachariah Kay, who skated in on a breakaway but only got a partial shot off.
Harwood was dominant on face-offs, and that led to the second goal. At 6:49, Platt won the face-off in the left circle and slid a short pass to O’Hara, who buried the shot. The Harwood side of the arena erupted as the Highlanders took a 2-0 lead. The two-goal deficit didn’t faze Milton as both teams continued to generate offensive chances.
A Harwood turnover allowed the Yellowjackets to get back into the game. Owen Perry stole the puck at the blue line and fed a perfect pass to Nick Desouza, who fired home an open shot to make it 2-1. Harwood outshot the Yellowjackets 16-5 in the second period.
Milton tied the game 3:14 into the third period when Cooper Goodrich fired a shot from the left circle that hit the post. The puck trickled off Guyette’s upper body, and Chris Lefebvre was able to get his stick on the puck and re-direct the puck into the net. Lefebvre collided with Guyette as the puck crossed the line. But after the officials had a lengthy discussion with the goal judge, it was ruled a goal.
“A two-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey, and it was a testament tonight,” said Grout. “I don’t have to say a lot to these guys we got our bearings back, and it was all or nothing tonight.”
Harwood continued to create chances in the final minutes of the third period. With 1:30 left, O’Hara broke in with a clean look and fired a shot. The bid nearly beat Ehler between the pads, but he quickly covered up the five-hole. Seconds later, Desouza had a chance to win it for Milton on a snap-shot that went off Guyette. With four seconds left in the period, Perry was called for a roughing penalty. That gave HU a power play to open overtime, setting the stage for a classic ending.
“Our power-play unit met and talked about how we were going to set things up,” Platt said. “Kudos to our coaching staff, and we just stayed together.”
The Highlanders’ power play struggled through the first minute of overtime. But the Highlanders regrouped quickly, and that led the way to Platt’s individual effort to give Harwood the championship. With the penalty running down, Platt skated in by stick-handling around two Milton defenders. With thousands of fans watching, he fired the puck past Ehler’s to begin the celebration. It was Platts’s 30th goal of the season.
“It’s tough to describe my feelings now, but it’s just a great feeling to come and play for the whole Mad River Valley and the Harwood community,” Platt said. “It’s a dream growing up to come play at Gutteson Fieldhouse with the team brothers and friends. To pull this off — 20-3 — it’s a great feeling.”
Luke Spaulding, Ollie Hammond, Stefan Davis and Jacob Cantwell are the seniors on this year’s Harwood roster. The team’s junior class features Guyette, Thomsen, Jonathan O’Brien and Connor Dalley. Platt, O’Hara and Sylvia are joined by fellow sophomores Tanner Woodard, Jacob Green, Addison Dietz, Jack Lansky and Jordan Grimaldi. Freshmen Michael Clark, Cole Dezan, Charly Seitz and Owen Duffy all won their first varsity titles.
