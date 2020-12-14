BURLINGTON — After becoming just the second University of Vermont men's basketball alumnus to play in an NBA preseason game, Anthony Lamb was waived by the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
Lamb joined Marqus Blakely as the only UVM players to play in a preseason game. No Catamount player has ever played in a NBA regular season contest.
Lamb played four minutes in the Pistons' 99-91 win against the New York Knicks on Saturday, registering one rebound.
Lamb was one of three Pistons waived, along with LiAngelo Ball and Louis King. Earlier this season Lamb and Ball both signed exhibit 10 contracts, which is one-year deal worth the league minimum that guarantees a training camp invite. King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season.
Teams have 48 hours to put a waiver claim on a player after they have been waived, at which point the player becomes an unrestricted free agent. It's unclear if the Pistons plan to sign Lamb to a G-League contract.
As a senior, Lamb, paced the Catamounts with 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also recorded a team-high 41 blocks and produced six double-doubles.
Lamb was named America East Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons.
The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward was a three-time U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team selection, earning Player of the Year honors in 2019. Lamb was named to the Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention Team following his junior season. He was also a member of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List.
The Rochester, New York native and the Class of 2020 guided the Green and Gold to 109 career wins — the most by an America East graduating class — and a 59-5 league record. Lamb helped the Catamounts win America East crowns in 2017, 2019 and 2020, securing three All-Championship Team nods along the way.
Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.
