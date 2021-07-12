The Pittsburgh Pirates selected recent U-32 graduate Owen Kellington at the start of Monday’s fourth round of the MLB Draft.
The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year is the second-highest Vermont native to be chosen in the June Draft behind Kirk McCaskill. Kellington, a right-handed pitcher and left-handed batter, was the 102nd overall pick. He led his high school team to its first championship in program history last month during a 5-0 victory over cross-town rival Spaulding at Centennial Field.
McCaskill was a former University of Vermont star who was selected 88th by the Angels in 1982. Essex left-handed pitcher Dale Halvorson was taken in the fifth round by the Montreal Expos (106th overall) in the 1975 Draft.
Kellington struck out 91% of the batters he faced during his senior season for the Raiders. He recorded a .667 batting average with eight home runs, 32 runs scored and 26 RBI. He compiled a 7-0 record on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts. He issued eight walks in 49 innings.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Calais native was invited to the MLB Draft Combine, where he worked out with some of the top prospects in the nation. According to MLB.com, the approximate value of the 102nd pick is worth over a half-million dollars.
Kellington recorded a .451 batting average and scored 21 runs in 2019. He issued six walks, allowed five hits, amassed 66 strikeouts and recorded an ERA of 0.47 during 30 innings of work that spring. He struck out 18 consecutive batters in a 5-0 win over Randolph, firing a fastball that reached 90 mph. Kellington closed out his freshman year with 74 strikeouts on the mound and 23 RBI and two home runs at the plate.
The Raiders recorded two winning seasons during their first 40 years as a program, going 11-5 in 1987 and recording an 11-6 campaign in 2009. U-32 advanced to the 2016 Division II semifinals and finished at 14-5. The 2017 squad went 13-6 and suffered a 3-2 loss to Otter Valley in the championship. Three years ago U-32 wound up 11-7 after being eliminated by Harwood, 9-1, in the quarterfinals.
Kellington was not distracted by all the attention this past spring, earning playoff victories on the mound against Lyndon and previously undefeated Hartford before the final. The 2021 Raiders secured their fifth straight winning season after going 8-6 in 2019.
The multi-sport athlete was also a standout for his high school basketball team. This past winter he recorded double-digit scoring efforts in seven games, including a 12-point, 10-rebound performance against Division II runner-up North Country.
Several Vermont products were taken in high rounds of the former MLB January Secondary Draft. South Burlington left-handed pitcher Mike Rochford was selected first by the Red Sox in the 1982 January Draft. Rochford is the only and most recent Vermont high school product to be drafted and reach the major leagues, pitching for Boston in part of three seasons from 1988-90.
The last Vermont product to reach the majors was former UVM standout infielder Matt Duffy, who played for the Astros and Rangers in 2015 and 2016. McCaskill won 106 games for the Angels and White Sox in his 12 seasons from 1985 to 1996.
Tyler Pelland, a left-hander from Monkton who played at Mount Abraham, was the last Vermonter to be drafted in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft. Pelland was taken in the ninth round in 2002 by the Red Sox. He played in the minor leagues for six seasons and made it as high as the Triple A Louisville Bats in the Cincinnati Reds farm system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.