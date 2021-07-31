Recent U-32 graduate Owen Kellington and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a minor-league contract Saturday.
Kellington was selected with the first pick of the fourth round during the MLB Draft earlier this month. The Pirates snagged the right-handed pitcher and left-handed batter with the 102nd overall pick.
Kellington is the 19th of 21 draft picks to ink a deal with Pittsburgh. The holdouts are Chazz Martinez and Daniel Corona.
Kellington is a 6-foot-3, 193-pound power pitcher who originally committed to play for the University of Connecticut. He made a name for himself with a fastball above 90 mph and a highly effective curveball.
The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year was the second-highest Vermont native to be chosen in the June Draft behind Kirk McCaskill. Kellington struck out 91% of the batters he faced during his senior season for the Raiders. He recorded a .667 batting average with eight home runs, 32 runs scored and 26 RBI. He compiled a 7-0 record on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts. During 49 innings of work, he issued eight walks.
Kellington recorded a .451 batting average and scored 21 runs in 2019. He issued six walks, allowed five hits, amassed 66 strikeouts and recorded an ERA of 0.47 during 30 innings of work that spring. He struck out 18 consecutive batters in a 5-0 win over Randolph, firing a fastball that reached 90 mph. Kellington closed out his freshman year with 74 strikeouts on the mound and 23 RBI and two home runs at the plate.
The Raiders recorded two winning seasons during their first 40 years as a program, going 11-5 in 1987 and recording an 11-6 campaign in 2009. Kellington was not distracted by all the attention this past spring, earning playoff victories on the mound against Lyndon and previously undefeated Hartford before the final. The Raiders secured their fifth straight winning season after going 8-6 in 2019.
