Times Argus Wrestlers of the Year Colton Perkins and Nick Pierce helped Spaulding pull off a Herculean task this winter, and they did it without the baggage of tough-guy personas.
Both down-to-earth Crimson Tide stars possessed the brute strength to overpower every opponent in Vermont, but it was their combination of brawn and brains that led to undefeated records. The physical specimens had no chinks in the armor after last year’s season was cancelled due to Covid, returning to competition in tip-top shape and with even more to prove.
It was immediately clear that Perkins and Pierce stayed razor-sharp during the pandemic, allowing them to gain more ground on the competition during the lost season. When the Tide finally returned to action after a nearly two-year hiatus, the co-captains showed everyone in the state that they’re Zen masters who think on their feet as quickly as they maneuver on the mat.
That intensity paired with a calm air of confidence allowed Spaulding to hand 33-time defending champion Mount Anthony its first dual meet loss in 36 years during the final event of the regular season. The Granite City squad wound up losing to the Patriots by 5.5 points two weeks later at state championships, but the significance of the Tide’s accomplishments was not lost on anyone.
Pierce (126 pounds) and Perkins (285 pounds) both walked away as state champions along with teammates Coy Lyford (106 pounds), Caleb Huntington (113 pounds) and Ryan Glassford (138 pounds). Landon Farnham (195 pounds) placed runner-up for the Tide, Cameron Govea (152 pounds) was third and Elias Kalat (132 pounds) finished fourth. Teammates Tyler Glassford (145 pounds) and Alex Pouliot (182 pounds) both wound up sixth.
“Nick and Colton would likely tell you that they would not be where they are without their teammates,” Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara said. “Carter (Dickinson), Caleb, Cameron and Ryan have a lot to do with Nick’s success. And Landen, Matthew Durgin and Jon Maurice all had to be practice partners for Colton over the years. You can only be as good as the guys around you.”
The Tide faced a 19-point deficit against MAU entering the final clashes, setting up a battle for second place with perennial powerhouse Essex. But Spaulding stunned any skeptics by winning five of six title bouts, including a string of three straight victories by Perkins, Huntington and Pierce.
“No one has really been doing what we’ve been doing in a long time, and three right in a row like that is just an awesome feeling,” Perkins said. “Watching every one of your teammates succeed that you’re seeing there with the blood, sweat and tears in the room every single day, watching them grind it out. And they’re going with each other every single day. Iron sharpens iron and they’re just making each other better. And I think that showed (at the state meet).”
Glassford and Lyford faced even more pressure in the finals as the team standings tightened. Competing under the brightest spotlight of the season, they refused to give up an inch while delivering two more victories for their team. Suddenly, the Patriots faced their closest battle at the state meet in 31 years.
“The way it came out was awesome,” Pierce said. “We knew we were going to have at least a few (champions). But that many really made a good impact. That was crazy and that was a big deal right there.”
Pierce improved to 39-0 on the season with his dominant performance at the state meet, with Perkins moving to 38-0. Both grapplers will graduate with 100 career victories, which is no small feat after last year’s slate was wiped out entirely. They join a Tide century club that also features Jerry Chaloux, Shawn Colbeth, Phil Kerin, Graig Gilman, Mike Berby, Jerimiah Gingras, Matt Thurston, Brian Bailey, Michael Baril, Bryant Cleveland, Reuben Stone, Kyle Edmunds, Brett Tremblay, Evan Bilodeau and Jon Lucey.
“When I have two state champs below me, a state champ above me, there’s constant pressure,” Pierce said. “And I’m a state champ. So we’re all pushing each other to be the best. And when you have us four in the room going together, there’s no stopping it. Because one of us will learn something. And then the other one will learn how to get it back, and then learn something. So it’s crazy. But the way we push each other is awesome.”
While Mount Anthony has been mostly untouchable during the past three-plus decades, both Essex and Spaulding made steady gains while earned podium appearances the past few years. This season the Crimson Tide stole a page from the Patriots’ playbook by loading up their schedule with six out-of-state events.
O’Meara’s team kicked things off with a runner-up performance at the Salem Blue Devil Classic in New Hampshire and a third-place showing at the Londonderry Holiday Tournament. Spaulding placed first at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Mass., and also triumphed at the Capital City Classic in Concord, N.H. The Tide kept rolling by capturing an elusive victory at the 21-team Michael J. Baker Classic in Essex, defeating the second-place Hornets by 21 points.
“Wrestling is not a sport for everyone,” Perkins said. “You have to be mentally tough just as much as you are physically tough. 4:30 (a.m. bus rides) every other weekend or every weekend, it takes a great mental toll. But you have those guys there — your brothers that you’re grinding with every single day in practice, two hours, staying after with and lifting with. That just really makes the whole difference. When you have those guys that you trust, it makes it a lot easier.”
Spaulding finished second out of 22 schools at state championships, piling up 212 team points. Mount Anthony amassed 217.5 points, while Essex finished third with 193.5 points. Pierce reached the title bout for the third straight season and walked away victorious for the first time.
“Nick is the first guy that our staff has been able to coach who wrestled all the way up though BYSA,” O’Meara said. “He did not have a ton of early success, but he came back every year. When he got to junior high he questioned whether he would continue in the sport. That was a pivotal moment for him. Coaches Kyle Cooke and Trevor Bell, who run our junior high program now, really did a great job helping the boys to grow a love for the sport. They made it fun, and that resulted in several guys making the transition to us at the high school. Nick, Colton, Landen and Hunter (Chase) were all part of that group. After taking fifth at the junior high state tournament, Nick started to take the sport more seriously. He was being mentored by Carter Dickinson, who he looked up to, and who he credits with setting him on the right track. From then on, we knew he was going to be a great wrestler and leader.”
Pierce finished 30-6 as a freshman after falling to Mount Anthony’s Landon Davis in the championship bout. He fell short against Davis again during the 2020 title showdown and wound up with a 41-8 record as a sophomore. Although Pierce didn’t match up against Davis this time around, he was beaming from ear to ear when he watched Ryan Glassford serve up a a 3-1 championship victory over the MAU star.
“That (2020) summer Nick made the trip out to the University of Iowa to train at one of their intensive camps,” O’Meara said. “He went to many off-season tournaments and clinics. His sophomore year he moved up two weight classes, and it was great as well. He stepped up that season and really took the reins of leadership. We’ve never really named him the captain, he just is the captain. And nobody seems to dispute it. Right after we returned from New England’s, the world stopped. I’m still bitter that they did not get a junior season: It was unfair. This past season gave us a glimpse at what that junior season would have looked like: an undefeated run, a state title and one overtime loss from placing at New England’s — something that hasn’t been seen since Chaz Barberi in 2003. Nick gets up at 5 a.m. every morning and gets his lifts in. He does the extra work, when nobody is watching. He enjoys the sport and makes it fun. He cares about the team and the program. He gets a special place in Spaulding wrestling history.”
Pierce and Perkins knew something special was brewing all season, and a one-point victory over Essex on Senior Night gave the Tide crucial momentum heading into the Division I Dual Meet Championships. Following a 69-12 quarterfinal victory over St. Johnsbury, Spaulding left nothing to doubt while recording a 46-32 semifinal victory over Essex. Perkins defeated Mount Anthony’s Carson Herefeld in the final and Pierce took down Alex Brown to help secure a long-awaited 48-27 victory over the Patriots.
“We kind of expected it, but not really,” Perkins said. “We had a few guys come in later in the season, like Noah Touchette and Jaxon Bailey-Perkins — and they were able to perform. They’re big parts of the team and we really appreciate them. But I don’t really think anyone has expected it for a long time.”
Perkins continued to raise his game at New England Championships, where he finished runner-up to help Spaulding place 17th out of 134 teams. The Tide heavyweight locked up a spot in the quarterfinals by pinning Lowell’s Gustavo Ventura in 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Perkins moved on to the semis by defeating Mount Hope’s Patrick Pitts, 3-2. With a berth in the finals on the line, Perkins finished the job again with a 4-3 win over Shelton’s Matt Weiner. Things came down to the wire one more time in the championship, with Bishop Hendricken’s Adolfo Betancur eking out a 1-0 victory over Perkins.
“There’s some decent tournaments in-state and we went to the Essex Classic,” Perkins said. “But the real competition is out-of-state. If you want to get really good and you really want to have that mindset of, ‘You can beat anyone in-state,’ you might as well beat the best guys in New England. And that’s going to the Saratoga Invitational, the Capital City Classic, all those Concord tournaments. Those are the tournaments where the best guys are. And if you can perform against those guys, you can perform against anyone in the state.”
Perkins did not start wrestling until he was an eighth-grader, making his meteoric rise even more staggering. Aside from escapes, he only surrendered one point against all of his opponents prior to New England’s.
“Colton was strong for an eighth-grader and we knew he could be talented,” O’Meara said. “He took second that year at junior high states and then placed at junior high New England’s, where he finished the tournament with a broken nose. That was pretty incredible. Each of us on the coaching staff has been a training partner for him since eighth grade. And as he got bigger, stronger and better, we have all had to bow out one by one. The only ones left in the community that can train with him now are Adam Reed and Jared Rich, who are both legends in their own right.”
Perkins closed out his freshman campaign with a 25-13 record after suffering a close semifinal loss at state championships. Mount Anthony posted a winning score of 286.5 points that year and was trailed by Essex (196.6) and Spaulding (133.5). Perkins went 39-5 as a sophomore and endured a 5-2 loss to Mount Anthony star Hayden Gaudette in the final. The Patriots’ team score of 278 points was good enough to hold off the Hornets (254) and the Tide (201).
“That (2019) off-season, Colton took many opportunities and we witnessed some incredible athleticism,” O’Meara said. “I think at that point we thought he might be one of the best to ever come out of Spaulding. His sophomore year, that loss (to Gaudette) drove him. And by the beginning of this past season, he beat Gaudette three times in a row. Gaudette, the reigning two-time state champion, dropped to 220 pounds shortly after the third loss.”
Perkins closed out his season by earning All-American honors with a sixth-place finish during the National High School Coaches Association championships in Virginia. And for all of the senior’s highlights on the mat, there were other intangibles that made him even more invaluable to the Tide program.
“Colton has always had a big heart and compassion for his teammates,” O’Meara said. “He was the perfect complement to Nick. If Nick was there to kick you in the butt and hold you accountable, Colton was there to pat you on the back and pick you up. Colton’s love of his teammates, and his ability to compete, is what made him a captain. Like Nick, this season showed us a glimpse of what Colton’s junior season might have looked like: An undefeated run through states, a New England finals appearance where he lost by one point to the national champ and a crazy senior nationals run where he wrestled nine matches in a couple of days against the toughest competition in the country to place sixth. I’m not sure when the last Vermonter placed at senior nationals, but for Spaulding it was Chris Hammond taking second in 1995. Colton’s losses this year are to the national champ, the runner-up and the third- and fifth-place guys. That is crazy to think about.”
