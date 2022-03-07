PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Spaulding heavyweight Colton Perkins took home runner-up honors and the Crimson Tide piled up 37 points to place 17th out of 134 schools during New England Wrestling Championships.
Perkins pinned Lowell's Gustavo Ventura in 3:38 during the Round of 16 and held off Mount Hope's Patrick Pitts, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. The Tide standout outlasted Shleton's Matt Weiner, 4-3, in the semifinals. Perkins suffered a 1-0 loss to Bishop Hendricken's Adolfo Betancur in the title match.
"Colton went on quite a run to make the finals, where he lost 1-0 to the No. 17th-ranked heavyweight in the country," Spaulding coach Darren O'Meara said. "His path in the bracket took him through the Massachusetts No. 3 wrestler, the Rhode Island No. 2 and the Connecticut No. 1 before meeting the Rhode Island No. 1 in the finals. He wrestled very hard and confident all weekend. The college coaches who were there recruiting all agreed that the two heavyweight favorites were on a collision course to make the finals. We could not be more proud of Colton, and we are very grateful that (his mother) brought him to us in 8th grade. It's been quite a journey."
The Spaulding dedicated his efforts to the memory of former teammate Victor Maldonado, who passed away recently. Perkins also honored current teammate Jon Maurice, who was sidelined by a late-season leg injury.
"Before the tournament Colton wrote with a sharpie on his Nike wrestling shoes: 'Jon' on one shoe, and 'Victor' on the other," O'Meara said. "He said he wasn't wrestling for himself this weekend, he was wrestling for them."
At 106 pounds, Spaulding's Coy Lyford pinned Massabesic opponent Issac Boulard before earning a 12-9 minor-decision victory over Xavier's Raekwon Shabazz. Lyford also defeated Erskine's Wynn Pooler, 9-2. Shawsheen's Brayton Carbone pinned Lyford in 3:52 during the Round of 16.
"Coy had a pretty good tournament, going 3-2," O'Meara said. "He also had close matches with some of the best guys in new England. We are very excited to see where he takes things from here, now that he knows he can be at that level.
Tide veteran Nick Pierce (126 pounds) defeated Montachusett's Jonah Paulino and fell behind early against Londonderry's Nicolas D'Alessandro before serving up a pin in 53 seconds. Pierce was pinned in 2:38 by Killingly's Kaden Ware during the Round of 16.
"Nick dropped an overtime match in the placing round, but he was right there with some of the best kids in new England," O'Meara said. "He finished his senior season 40-2. He has been a great captain and leader for us. (His parents) raised up a great kid there, and we are going to miss him and his fellow senior leaders a lot."
Ryan Glassford (138 pounds) overpowered Coventry's Luke Lagasse, 7-2, and coasted to a 10-0 victory over Bos Latin Academy's Malcolm Chrispin. Glassford kept things close in the Round of 16 and trailed 7-5 when he was pinned by East Hartford's Jaeckez Mendez in 5:41.
"Ryan wrestled great and he went 2-2," O'Meara said. "He was a match from the placing round. He is a fantastic athlete, and a great kid. Heidi and Jim should be proud. He also paved the way for his younger brother Tyler, who also has an incredible natural feel for wrestling."
Landen Farnham (195 pounds), Cameron Govea (152 pounds) and Caleb Huntington (113 pounds) also fought hard for the Tide to cap their varsity wrestling careers.
"Landen, Caleb and Cameron have all been great leaders in our program in their own ways," O'Meara said. "It was bittersweet to watch them take the mat for the last time. We are so proud of the effort that they have put in, as well as all they've accomplished. But we're sad to know that that was the last time. Coaches, parents and athletes fought back tears multiple times throughout the weekend."
The remainder of Spaulding's varsity lineup also made the trek to support their teammates throughout the tournament.
"The Maurice family was there in force, wheeling Jon around the whole weekend," O'Meara said. "Jon would have been competing at this event as a senior, had a late-season injury not occurred. What a great family. Jon is a great kid with a bright future. What an incredible teammate."
