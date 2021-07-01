Montpelier Late Model driver Kyle Pembroke beat the competition and the rain at Thunder Road during Thursday's Holiday Spectacular.
Pembroke earned a pole-to-pole victory in dominating fashion to capturing the Firecracker 54. On a night where everyone was attempting to stay one step ahead of the weather, Pembroke was unstoppable while earning his ninth career Late Model victory and second of the season.
The second-generation racer started on the pole after a hot-and-cold month of June. Pembroke already had a straightaway lead over Eric Chase six laps into the feature, with Chris Roberts, Matthew Smith and Marcel J. Gravel close behind.
Two quick caution flags flew on laps 12 and 13 — one when Darrell Morin and Brendan Moodie tangled while racing in turn four for the seventh spot, and another when Chase spun into the turn one tire barrier.
The ensuing restarts were the only way the field could catch Pembroke. Gravel moved into the second spot following the lap-13 restart and kept with Pembroke for a little while. But the leader was just too strong, cruising through traffic like he was on a Sunday drive en route to victory Gravel ended up posting his second runner-up finish of the season.
Behind the front duo, the action throughout the rest of the top-10 rivaled the Northstar Fireworks display that ended the night. Milton’s Scott Dragon nearly came out on top of a multi-way battle for the third spot. However, Dragon was disqualified during post-race technical inspection for a wheelbase violation. That gave the final podium position to Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue, who got underneath Roberts with a few laps remaining. Trampas Demers, Jason Corliss, Christopher Pelkey, Brandon Lanphear, Smith and Phill Scott finished fifth through 10th, respectively.
South Hero’s Rich Lowery held off a late bid from Milton’s Sam Caron to win the Flying Tiger Firecracker 44. Lowrey started fourth and got below Williamstown’s Micheal MacAskill for the lead on lap 12, with rookie Justin Prescott in tow. The pair broke away in the caution-free feature as Brandon Gray, Bryan Wall Jr. and Caron attempted to fight their way through the field.
Caron was the first of the top point drivers to bust out of the pack, running down Prescott with nine laps to go. He reached the rear bumper of Lowrey with three circuits remaining, but Lowrey used a trio of lapped cars to his advantage to hang on for the win.
Caron, whose uncle Gary won the Late Model Firecracker 100 in 1995, came up just short of a family double. Prescott had the best finish of his Flying Tiger career in third. Gray, Wall, Tanner Woodard, MacAskill, Mike Billado, Logan Powers and Colin Cornell rounded out the top-10.
Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher won the Firecracker 29 for the Street Stocks. The 13-year-old had already come from 15th to challenge Milton’s Trevor Jaques for third with 17 laps complete when leader Kasey Collins shut down in turn one. That handed the lead to Graniteville’s Justin Blakely, with Jaques and Fisher in tow.
Fisher got his nose in front of Jaques for second just before Jared Rouleau Sr. brought out a caution flag the following circuit with mechanical troubles. That put Fisher on the outside of Blakely for a restart. After battling side-by-side for six laps, Fisher finally got clear of Blakely and outgunned his rival again on another restart with three laps to go for his fourth career victory.
Both points leader Tommy Smith and Jaques got past Blakely on the final sprint, with the rookie Jaques edging Bakely for the third spot. Will Hennequin inherited the fifth position after Josh Lovely was disqualified for an illegal flywheel. Dean Switser Jr., Kyler Davis, Kye MacAskill, Jeffrey Martin and Mike Gay completed the top-10.
Essex driver Mark Beaulieu followed up last week's second-place effort by earning his first career Road Warriors win. Beaulieu got the lead early in the Firecracker 24 from Dan Garrett Jr. and quickly pulled out to a huge advantage. Williamstown’s Sean McCarthy and Graniteville’s Fred Fleury attempted to chase him down, but Beaulieu was on a mission and rolled to the victory.
McCarthy and Fleury completed the podium. Jamie York, Josh Vilbrin, Garrett, Rodney Campbell, Nate Brien, Paige Whittemore and Dan Wilder also earned top-10 finishes in a caution-free race.
Round two of the Triple Crown Series will highlights a full Thunder Road card July 8. Post time is 7 p.m.
