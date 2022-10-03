The 60th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder proved to be one of the most thrilling and lucrative in its hallowed history.
Christopher Pelkey became the 38th different driver to pull off the victory during one of the toughest short-track stock car races in North America. The Graniteville driver joined an elite list of nine drivers who have won the Thunder Road King of the Road track championship and the Vermont Milk Bowl in the same season. He followed in the path of track legends Harold Hanaford, Dave Dion, Stub Fadden and Brian Hoar.
The day’s action started off with the final round of qualifying. Led to green by top rookie Keegan Lamson and Quebec star Raphael Lessard, the action heated up for the 35-lap B-Feature. Lap 13 featured the first yellow as Lessard and Chris Roberts made contact, with Roberts done for the day. Following the restart, the field spread out everywhere except for the final transfer spot in fourth place. The pot boiled over as Jamie Swallow Jr. and Cooper Bouchard both barreled through the infield grass on lap 32. during the restart, former Milk Bowl champion Jason Corliss prevailed and was followed by Alexendre Tardf, Matt Smith and Darrell Morin. Lamson, Lessard and Cody LeBlanc joined the field on through provisionals.
Following opening ceremonies, the first of three Vermont Milk Bowl segments was underway beneath the green flag. An early caution for the spinning Alex Labbe would stack the field once again. Marcel Gravel grabbed the early lead over Pelkey and Jimmy Hebert. A few laps later Hebert wound up speeding under Gravel to steal away the lead before the second caution came out for the stopped car of Lessard on lap 29. Hebert maintained the edge on Gravel at the restart, but Gravel eventually managed to overtake the former Flying Tiger champion once again.
Pelkey showed his cards early, powering hard off the outside groove to motor around both Hebert and Gravel to steal away the segment lead on lap 42. Without looking back, Pelkey handily won Segment One and was followed by Hebert, Gravel, Derrick O’Donnell and Cody Blake to round out the top-5.
The inverted finish from Segment One gave the crowd Segment Two as the Late Models retook the track. Led to green by top White Mountain Motorsports Park competitor Jesse Switser and Thunder Road rookie Keegan Lamson, Switser led the way early before Patrick Laperle entered the picture. Laperle took over the lead on lap 5 and held on over Thunder Road regular Darrell Morin. Pelkey played in safe in the back end of the field while Hebert marched up through the pack on the outside lane.
Brendan Moodie went into the spin cycle in the middle of turns three and four, narrowly missing the Hebert machine as Gravel and Derrick O’Donnell turned into the infield grass as the caution flag flew. On the restart, Laperle powered back into the lead over Morin as the overall leaders stayed boxed in on the inside groove. A lap-43 catastrophe stuck Laperle as a tire issue stopped him in turn four to bring out the caution after he was leading most of the event. The final restart pitted Morin against Corliss, a three-time Milk Bowl champ. Corliss showed the field he still had it, taking down the Segment Two win. He was followed by a hard-charging Dragon, who overtook Morin in the closing stages. Brooks Clark and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. rounded out the top-5.
Entering the final race, Dragon led the overall score with Corliss, Hebert, Pelkey, DJ Shaw and Kaiden Fisher all within striking distance. Matt Smith and Joey Polewarczyk brought the field to green for their final 50-lap sprint. Smith grabbed the early lead, while Polewarczyk slid backwards on the outside with Cody Blake all over his rear bumper in second. Polewarczyk and Laperle held a spirited side-by-side joust for the fifth spot as Pelkey and Hebert began working their way through the field.
Lap 22 included the first caution as Stephen Donahue went spinning in turn three. During the caution laps, Donahue stopped ahead of Jimmy Renfrew and threw his Chevy SS into reverse and piled up onto the hood of the #00NH Renfrew Motorsports Ford Mustang. Donahue was immediately disqualified from the event and escorted off the property, with further fines and suspensions to be released in the coming days.
On the restart O’Donnell took advantage of Smith’s move on the inside lane to steal second away from Blake. The final caution on lap 31 for debris across turn one set up a drag race between O’Donnell and Blake, with O’Donnell pulling away. Pelkey sat comfortably in fifth as Hebert sat dangerously in eighth. On lap 40, Pelkey decided to take a make-or-break risk by speeding between Matt Smith and Patrick Laperle in turns three and four. He powered across the finish line in third. The move paid off in spades as Pelkey came under the checkered flags with 21 overall points — compared to Hebert’s 22 — and claimed his first Vermont Milk Bowl victory. O’Donnell earned third with 23 points, while Shaw was fourth with 26 points for fourth, while Dragon came home fifth with 27 points.
Over $85,000 in cash and prizes were distributed to the Milk Bowl field, not including the purses for Sunday’s three support divisions with their own iconic Mini Milk Bowls.
Thunder Road
Milk Bowl Results
Late Models
1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey Graniteville 21=1+17+3 2. 58VT Jimmy Hebert Williamstown 22=2+15+5 3. 7K Derrick O’Donnell Haverhill, NH 23=4+18+1 4. 04VT D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH 26=6+13+7 5. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 27=12+2+13 6. 18VT Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 28=7+11+10 7. 99VT Cody Blake Barre 31=5+24+2 8. 88VT Nick Sweet Barre 31=14+8+9 9. 86VT Marcel Gravel Wolcott 33=3+19+11 10. 94VT Brendan Moodie Wolcott 35=8+12+15 11. 97NH Joey Polewarczyk Jr. Hudson, NH 40=9+25+6 12. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Candia, NH 41=15 +5+21 13. 51VT Jason Corliss Barre 41=16 +1+24 14. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 43=11+20+12 15. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 43=22+3+18 16. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 43=17+6+20 17. 9ME Shawn Swallow Groveton, NH 43=10+10+23 18. 68VT Brooks Clark Fayston 44=23 +4+17 19. 21QC Alexandre Tardif ND des Pins, QC 47=18+21+8 20. 91QC Patrick Laperle St-Denis, QC 50=24 +22+4 21. 36QC Alex Labbe St- Albert, QC 50=20 +14+16 22. 45NH Kasey Beattie St. Johnsbury 51=21 +16+14 23. 25NH Jesse Switser W. Burke 58=26 +7+25 24. 36NH Erick Sands Derry,NH 69=27 +23+19 25. 04ME Matt Smith Fairfax 72=19+26+27 26. 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin 74=25+27+22 27. 7NH Cody LeBlanc Berlin, NH 82=28+28+26 28. 48QC Raphael Lessard Quebec City, QC 87=29 +29+29 DSQ 2VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville
Flying Tigers
1. 11NC Logan Powers Middlesex 6=1+5 2. 45BH Justin Prescott Williston 8=2+6 3. 3VT Mike MacAskill Williamstown 12=5+7 4. 35VT Derrick Calkins Hinesburg 12=4=8 5. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 15=6+9 6. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 15=3+12 7. 01VT Mike Martin Craftsbury, Common 16=13+3 8. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 16=12 +4 9. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 20=7+13 10. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 22=11 +11 11. 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 24=10 +14 12. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 24=8+16 13. 36VT Joel Hodgdon Craftsbury Common 25=23+2 14. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 28=27+1 15. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 28=9+19 16. 38VT Zach Audet Morrisville 31=21+10 17. 13VT Brian Delphia Duxbury 31=16 +15 18. 78VT Tyler Pepin Barre 35=17+18 19. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 35=15+20 20. 0VT Mark Barnier Essex Jct. 39=22+17 21. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown 39=18+21 22. 15NH Joey Laquerre E. Montpelier 39=14+25 23. 62VT Jamon Perry Hardwick 42=19+23 24. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 44=20+24 25. 2NH Mike Clark Littleton, NH 46=24+22 26. 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 52=25+27 27. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 53=26+27
Street Stocks
1. 26 Luke Peters Groton 8=1+7 2. 16 Dean Switser Jr. Waterford 11=2+9 3. 17 Justin Blakely Graniteville 15=5+10 4. 22 Thomas Smith Williamstown 15=4+11 5. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 15=3+12 6. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin 17=14+3 7. 30 Danny Doyle Rochester 19=11+8 8. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton 22=9+13 9. 98 Jeffrey Martin Barre 23=22+1 10. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott 24=20+4 11. 5VT Derek Farnham Bethel 24=7+17 12. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown 25=23+2 13. 69 Christopher Davis Berlin 25=19+6 14. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington 25=10+15 15. 77 Bert Duffy Milton 26=21+5 16. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 28=6+22 17. 33 Curtis Franks Topsham 29=13+16 18. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville 30=12+18 19. 29 Gary Mullen Tunbridge 32=18+14 20. 8 Ryan Foster Waterbury 33=8+25 21. 6 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 36=17+19 22. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury 36=15+21 23. 12 Mekaylah Bowen Morrisville 41=16+25 24. 1 Shea Wheeler Waterbury 45=25+20 25. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 47=24+23
Road Warriors
