A trio of first-time track champions emerged when the dust settled Friday night during the points-counting finale at Thunder Road
Late Model driver Christopher Pelkey joined Flying Tiger racer Sam Caron and Street Stock competitor Dean Switser as 2022 champions following an action-packed season of back-and-forth battles. Pelkey's eighth-place finish was good enough to secure a five-point victory after Kyle Pembroke and Scott Dragon made impressive comeback attempts. Caron closed out a 22-point victory, while Switser triumphed by 45 points.
Track founder Ken Squier made a guest appearance for the culmination of Thunder Road's 63rd season and witnessed high-end racing from start to finish. Following heat races for the three championship divisions, the Flying Tiger showdown was the hotly contested as Caron led Justin Prescott by 10 points. Christopher Pelkey continued to lead Kyle Pembroke and Scott Dragon by 17-points apiece, while Switser was in front of Kyler Davis by 39 points.
The Road Warriors joined the action, led by Josh Vilbrin and Jason Kirby. As the field spread out in the early stages, a lap-9 scuffle in turn three sent Dan Garrett Jr. and Tyler Wheatley pit-side with wobbly wheels while Kirby took his Bobby Dragon-inspired ride to the infield because he was unable to steer. After the incidents, the field remained green until the first caution on lap 16 when a heap of cars battling for fourth place crashed into the turn-four frontstretch wall. Rodney Campbell and Ryan Sayers were affected the most by the contact and both took wrecker rides back to their pit stalls.
The final caution on lap 17 for the spinning Ryan Foster off the front bumper of Nick Copping set up a dogfight for first between Vilbrin and Nate Brien. Over the final three laps, both top runners duked it out until Brien powered up on the back stretch and waved good-bye with the victory in hand. Brien was followed by Vilbrin and Neal Foster.
Twenty-eight Street Stocks showed up for the start, with Haidyn Pearce taking off early to build a lead over Gary Mullen. The first yellow flag was waved on lap 8 for a rogue wheel rolling down the backstretch, 50-yards away from its home on the right-rear hub of the Tommy Smith's machine. Following the restart, a hard-charging Taylor Hoar powered up the outside of Pearce.
There were two more cautions for spins from the Jesse Laquerre machine and Mike Gay's car. After the restarts, Hoar maintained impressive speed to maintain the lead. Hoar earned her first career Thunder Road victory and joined an exclusive club of female winners at the track. Scott Weston placed second, while Pearce was third.
While Hoar dominated the front, Switser patiently worked his magic in the middle of the pack and only made moves when it was needed. Coming away with a 10th-place finish was enough for the Waterford driver to secure his track title. He used a strong run at the beginning of the year by claiming back-to-back victories and held off Davis down the stretch.
The Flying Tigers went 40 green-flag laps without any threat of a caution. Leaping from the pole position, Kyle Streeter pounced under the green and drove to the front. After calling New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park home for much of the 2022 season, Streeter only recently returned to his roots at Thunder Road. Even under constant pressure from Rookie of the Year Kaiden Fisher, Streeter never faltered. He took down his first Flying Tiger win of the season and was trailed by Fisher and third-place finisher Mike MacAskill. After first entering the ACT/Thunder Road landscape over 20 years ago, Caron used nothing but determined consistency to take down his first Thunder Road top prize as the 2022 champ.
The Late Models battle came down to the checkered flag in dramatic fashion. While Stephen Donahue stalked Chris Roberts throughout the race, all eyes were on the constant two-wide mid-pack battle between the top three in points. Dragon, Pembroke and Pelkey were inseparable, leaving scorers pouring over the tie-breaking policy on the ever-evolving fight for position. At the halfway mark, all three made a move. Pembroke and Dragon hammered toward the front of the strung-out field and Pelkey was content to rim-ride the outside lane.
The final 10 laps featured Roberts and Donahue battling side-by-side, Donahue pushed for every bit of speed he could muster on the outside groove. On the final corner, Roberts moved up on Donahue and then they both ran out of real estate under the checkered flag. Both cars slammed into the frontstretch wall, with Donahue on his driver’s side door as flames erupted from a ruptured fuel line. After his car came to rest on its roof in turn one, safety crews dumped cans of extinguisher across the overturned vehicle as Donahue climbed out the right-side window.
Donahue headed to the hospital with no burns and was awaiting an X-ray for a possible broken hand. Although first across the line, Roberts was penalized for contact. The infraction resulted in Roberts being relegated to last on the lead lap. Donahue was declared the winner of the event, Pembroke placed second and Brandon Lanphear coming home third, triumphant after a hard wreck last time out two weeks ago.
Although Pembroke drove hard for his second-place finish, it wasn’t enough to catch Pelkey. The Graniteville driver's two wins - including one during Midseason Championships - and 11 top-10 finishes helped secure his first Late Model crown by five points over Pembroke.
Three days of stock car racing from are on tap to celebrate the 60th Vermont Milk Bowl, starting Sept. 30. The $103,000 main event will take place after the "Mini Milk Bowl" featuring Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. There will also be special appearances for the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, New England Supermodified Series, White Mountain Motorsports Park’s Strictly Stock Minis and Kids Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.