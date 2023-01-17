Montpelier native Amanda Pelkey was selected to her third Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game following another strong start to the season.
Forty-five players were divided into three teams for the annual showcase event, which will take place Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in Toronto. The round-robin competition will feature squads representing U.S., Canadian and international talents. The game will broadcast live on ESPN2.
Pelkey is a 29-year-old forward who has played in all 14 games this winter for the Metropolitan Riveters, scoring four goals and dishing out four assists. Defensively, she’s recorded three blocks and four takeaways.
The former Barre Youth Sports Association athlete was a multi-sport standout for Montpelier High School before excelling on the ice at the University of Vermont. She won a gold medal with the U.S. at the 2009 under-18 world championships and helped Team USA capture gold medals at the 2016 and 2017 IHF world championships.
Pelkey led the Boston Pride to a championship campaign during the inaugural NWHL season in 2015-16 and was selected to represent her country at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She played in all five games during the Winter Games, registering two assists. She walked away with another gold medal after the U.S. upset four-time defending champ Canada.
Pelkey will be one of 25 All-Stars who have senior national team experience. She will be joined by Boston’s Kali Flanagan and Minnesota’s Sidney Morin, who were both teammates with the Capital City native during the 2018 Olympics.
The Pride and Riveters led the way with nine players named to the rosters. Athletes were selected by the league in consultation with staff from all PHF teams. Coaches will be announced at a later date. Team captains will be named after a vote by the players.
The 15 players on the international squad represent Austria, China, Czechia, Finland, Hungary and Sweden. Toronto’s Dominika Lásková, Connecticut’s Kateina Mrázová and Boston’s Aneta Tejralová all won bronze at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Montreal’s Ann-Sophie Bettez also has a World Championship bronze when Team Canada won in 2019,
There are 17 PHF veterans with previous All-Star experience competing in this event. Riveters standout Madison Packer will make a record sixth All-Star appearance. Boston’s Jillian Dempsey and Kaleigh Fratkin have both been named All-Stars for a fifth time after winning the 2022 showcase together. Buffalo’s Dominique Kremer and Connecticut’s Kennedy Marchment were both named to the All-Star roster for the second straight season.
Boston’s Élizabeth Giguère and Corinne Schroeder are also included among a talented group of first-year pros like Natalie Snodgrass of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jade Downie-Landry of the Montreal Force. Minnesota’s Denisa Křžová and Toronto’s Kati Tabin, Saroya Tinker and Tereza Vanišová will all play in their first All-Star game.
Team Canada will take on Team USA to start the three-game round-robin. The winner will play Team World in the second game, while the losing team will face Team World in Game 3. Each round-robin game will consist of two seven-minute periods of stoppage time featuring 4-on-4 action. A one-round shootout will take place between periods, providing both teams the opportunity to add a bonus goal to their score. If round-robin games are tied after both periods, a three-round shootout will be used to determine a winner.
The championship game will feature the top two teams following the three-game round-robin. If all three teams hold 1-1 records, the top two teams will be determined by goal differential. The final will consist of two eight-minute periods of stoppage time played 4-on-4 to crown the champion. If tied, a four-minute 3-on-3 overtime will be played, followed by a three-round shootout to declare a winner if necessary.
“This season’s All-Star event is a true showcase of our player pool depth that includes an influx of new talent from both sides of the border and overseas, national team players, recent U SPORTS and NCAA standouts, and veterans who have helped build the PHF from the very beginning,” said Reagan Carey, PHF Commissioner. “The players who have been selected are all extremely deserving of this honor and highly motivated to represent their countries and this new PHF era on the All-Star stage, which should make for a competitive and entertaining weekend of hockey.”
The PHF is the home of professional women’s hockey in North America. Established in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League, the NWHL rebranded to become the PHF in 2021 and provide opportunities for elite athletes to earn a living playing the game they love while fueling the continued growth of the sport. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, Montreal Force and the Toronto Six, who all compete annually for the Isobel Cup.
2023 PHF ALL-STAR ROSTERS
TEAM CANADA
Kelly Babstock (MET) Ann-Sophie Bettez (MON) Sarah Bujold (MET) Catherine Daoust (MON) Jade Downie-Landry (MON) Kaleigh Fratkin (BOS) Loren Gabel (BOS) Élizabeth Giguère (BOS) Mikyla Grant-Mentis (BUF) Brittany Howard (TOR) Kennedy Marchment (CTW) Kati Tabin (TOR) Saroya Tinker (TOR) Emma Woods (TOR) Corinne Schroeder (BOS)
TEAM USA
Jonna Albers (MIN) Sydney Brodt (MIN) Shiann Darkangelo (TOR) Jillian Dempsey (BOS) Kali Flanagan (BOS) Taylor Girard (CTW) Dominique Kremer (BUF) Patti Marshall (MIN) Sidney Morin (MIN) Madison Packer (MET) Amanda Pelkey (MET) Natalie Snodgrass (MIN) Allie Thunstrom (BOS) Olivia Zafuto (BOS) Abbie Ives (CTW)
TEAM WORLD
