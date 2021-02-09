Montpelier native Bella Parento and the University of Vermont women’s hockey team will return to action Friday and Saturday.
The UVM women (5-1) have not played since Jan. 9, when they skated to a 3-2 victory over UConn. The Catamounts will travel to play Boston University, with the puck set to drop at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The UVM men will host the Terriers at 6 p.m. both days.
UVM standout Jessie McPherson was recently named to the watch list for the inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award. McPherson is one of 21 goaltenders, including six in Hockey East, to be selected.
McPherson (3-0) posted shutouts in her first two collegiate games. She is the active Division I leader in save percentage (.973) and goals-against average (0.65). She was named the Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week on Jan. 11 and the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week on Jan. 5.
The UVM men will host BU at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday. The Catamounts split with Maine the last time they were on the ice.
NORDIC SKIING
Locals race at worlds
VUOKATTI, Finland — University of Vermont sophomore Waverly Gebhardt placed 25th in a 1.4-kilometer classic sprint competition Tuesday to kick off FIS Nordic Junior World Championships.
The UVM sophomore crossed the line in 2 minutes, 50.38 seconds to place 28th during qualifying. Poland’s Monika Skinder took home top honors after advancing through the quarterfinal and semifinal heats.
Harwood junior Ava Thurston was 36th in qualifying. The Mansfield Nordic skier posted a time of 2:52.10. Craftsbury Nordic’s Nina Seeman was 45th in 2:54.43.
Peru native and Stratton Mountain School Elite T2 skier Will Koch was 43rd in qualifying after crossing the line in 3 minutes, 21.05 seconds. He was 17.9 seconds off the top qualifying time. Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club’s Finn Sweet was a spot behind in 44th, recording a time of 3:21.49.
Zanden McMullen was the top American qualifier in 11th. McMullen, an Alaska Pacific University skier, finished 21st in the final standings. Finland’s Nilo Moilanen earned the victory.
The U23 skiers will take center stage Wednesday with classic sprints.
SNOWBOARDING
Jacobellis 6th
IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Stratton Mountain School product Lindsey Jacobellis was sixth in women’s qualifying during FIS Snowboard Cross World Championships action Tuesday.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold finished 26th in qualifying. The top American men’s qualifiers were Hagen Kearney and Jake Vedder. The snowboard cross finals are set for Thursday before the team finals Friday.
BIATHLON
World Championships
POKLJUKA, Slovenia — The IBU World Championships begin Wednesday with the 4x7.5-kilometer mixed relay.
A pair of Craftsbury Green Racing Project athletes will be in the mix for the U.S. Jake Brown, from Minnesota, and Clare Egan, from Maine, will represent CGRP. They will be joined by U.S. teammates Sean Doherty and Joanne Reid. All events will air live on the Olympic Channel, with coverage also on NBC Sports Network.
COLLEGE SKIING
UVM excels
The University of Vermont had a good day on the slopes Tuesday, with the Catamounts competing at Stowe for men and at Okemo women.
Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Maximilien Hoder was first in the GS at Stowe with a time of 2 minutes, 4.62 seconds. Burke Mountain Academy’s Cailin Apple was second, finishing 0.06 seconds behind Hoder. Cochran Ski Area’s John Kerbaugh was 0.59 seconds behind in third. Killington Mountain School’s Sawyer Reed and Mount Mansfield’s James Rosenbloom rounded out the top five.
Rachael DesRochers won with a time of 2:09.34 in the morning at Okemo, defeating UVM teammate Justine Clement and Dartmouth College’s Ellie Curtis by less than a second. Burke Mountain Academy’s Zoe Michael and UVM’s Ella Renzoni were in the top five as well.
Renzoni won the afternoon race with a time of 2:05.59. Clement took second again in 2:05.73. Dartmouth’s Olivia Holm was less than a second off the winning time. Britt Richardson and Lydia Riddell rounded out the top five.
Castleton’s Petra Veljkovic finished 26th in the morning giant slalom race at Okemo and improved to 14th in the afternoon. Teammate Karoline Rettenbacher was 32nd in the morning race before finishing 20th in the afternoon.
FOOTBALL
Pacheco to coach Vermont
Brattleboro’s Chad Pacheco was named Vermont’s head football coach Tuesday for the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Pacheco has been the top coach since 2015 at Brattleboro, where he was an assistant from 2005 to 2014. He led the Colonels to their first state title in 46 years during the 2019 season. He served as an assistant multiple times in the Vermont North/South game and was the head coach in the 2019 game.
“I feel honored for the opportunity to coach this team and be part of the long-standing tradition of the Maple Sugar Bowl,” Pacheco said in a statement.
Kingswood Regional’s Paul Landry will coach the New Hampshire squad during the Aug. 7 clash at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium. The annual game features the top recently graduated senior high school players in the Green Mountain and Granite States.
“We are well into the first quarter of 2021 and we are anxiously awaiting positive news from the Vermont Department of Health letting us know if our classic football game will be allowed to take place in August,” said Kristi Morris, the game’s General Chairman.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors continues to plan for the 68th game with the expectation that athletes will be able to compete. Last year’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“As the number of new cases levels off and more vaccinations are distributed, we remain optimistic that our football game can be played this summer,” Morris said.
Player nominations from the fall have been received and the two coaching staffs will make selections during the upcoming weeks.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Cats selected fifth
BOSTON — Vermont ranked fifth Tuesday when the America East released its 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll.
Voting was conducted by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team. The Catamounts earned 26 points and have been selected in the top five for the sixth time in the last seven years.
Seven-time defending champion Stony Brook was the unanimous favorite with 49 points and seven first-place votes. Albany followed in second with 43 points and received the final first-place vote. New Hampshire claimed third place with 34 points and UMBC landed in third place with 30 votes.
UVM had a 4-4 record in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Cats won three out of their final four games, recording victories over Sacred Heart, Siena and Kennesaw State. Ava Vasile and MacKenzie Bolt paced the team a year ago with 23 points apiece. Vasile netted 22 goals and dished out one assist. Bolt notched 18 goals and five assists.
Vermont will travel to play Hartford on March 5.
COLLEGE SIGNING
Martinez to AIC
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez is headed to Division II American International College to play two sports: women’s basketball and golf. Martinez has been an outstanding player for the Rangers in basketball. Last October she became the individual Division II state champion in golf by unseating Otter Valley’s Mia Politano.
