NORTHFIELD — Coach Colin Crawford-Stempel has seen his Paine Mountain boys soccer team showcase a flair for the dramatic all fall, so he was fully expecting a penalty-kick shootout against Woodstock entering the final minutes of overtime Tuesday.
Logan Amell and Jonathan Tenney had different plans.
The senior duo teamed up in the 106th minute to deliver the golden goal in deteriorating conditions, eliminating the No. 9 Wasps with a 2-1 victory. Eighth-seeded Paine Mountain (3-11-1) secured its fourth quarterfinal berth in five years and will face the winner of Thursday’s match between No. 1 Milton (14-0) and No. 16 Fair Haven (3-11-1).
“I started to write my sheet down of the guys I was thinking for penalty kicks,” coach Crawford-Stempel said. “But this is the way we’ve played all year and it’s our third overtime golden goal. So these guys have learned how to win. It’s an amazing group of players who have figured out how to grind it out and find that extra pass and that extra winning moment.”
Travis Robbillard gave the hosts a 1-0 lead with a counterattacking goal in the 46th minute. Amell settled a pass from Cie Peitro and connected to Robillard up the right side to push Paine Mountain in front. Goalie Ethan Miller (seven saves) nearly earned the shutout, but Woodstock capitalized on an own goal by Paine Mountain to knot the score at 1 in the 74th minute.
“Right after they scored their first goal, we need a momentum change,” Amell said. “And we brought it right at end of the second overtime.”
Paine Mountain opened the season with three straight losses before Amell scored in the 91st minute to fuel a 1-0 victory over Lake Region. Tenney buried a penalty kick near the end of regulation in a 2-1 victory over Lyndon and then Amell assisted Travis Robillard with five seconds left in overtime to fuel a 1-0 victory over Hazen. Their team secured a scoreless tie against D-I North Country and closed out the regular season with a 1-0 victory over U-32, thanks to a Caiden Crawford-Stempel goal.
“It’s been like that all year where we get into it and then the whole team gets behind it,” Caiden Crawford-Stempel said. “And then it just snowballs from there. …It’s always late goals and tight games. It’s never a big win, but that’s how it goes.”
Paine Mountain played its first season in 2017 after athletes from Northfield and Williamstown joined forces on a cooperative team due to low participation at each school. The team earned a 3-2 playdown victory over Enosburg that first year and served up a 2-1 victory over Lamoille during the 2018 playoffs.
“Compared to the previous years, this group is just amazing,” Tenney said. “Our old coach John Triano was telling us that when he first started there were fights at practice. But this year we’re a family. …We’re not Northfield and Williamstown. We’re Paine Mountain.”
Last year Tenney’s team earned a 2-1 playdown victory over Lamoille before falling to Milton in the quarterfinals. This year’s late-season win over U-32 helped Paine Mountain lock up a home playoff game, but the cooperative program had a tough draw by matching up against the Wasps in the opening round.
Woodstock (6-7-2) tied Green Mountain (12-1-1) late in the season and survived a tough schedule that included four matches against D-I opponents. The Wasps held an 8-1 advantage on corner kicks during the playdown and outshot their opponents 8-5. But Paine Mountain’s defensive tenacity prevented Woodstock from cashing in on some point-blank scoring chances.
“We probably had more opportunities than Paine Mountain and the difference is we couldn’t take ours and they took two,” Wasps coach Rob Stainton said. “We had the possession up here and then they went all the way down to score the final goal. Tired legs were probably playing a factor at that point and I think it became a little more erratic. Both teams were pretty much out flat at that point. ...Golden goal is a cruel way to end it, but it’s better than penalties. We had plenty of opportunities to kill the game off and we didn’t, so that’s what happens. It’s soccer.”
It was all Woodstock for the opening 20 minutes, with Paine Mountain struggling to advance the ball past the center line. Miller made a diving stop to deny Cooper Dorsogna on a breakaway in the third minute and then beat Ezra Lockhart to a loose ball at the top of the 6-yard box in the 7th minute.
The hosts fired off their first shot in the 13th minute after a speedy transition up the field. The bid flew wide of the right post and Paine Mountain struggled to set up a shot after a corner kick a minute later. Defender Tucker Hall bailed out Paine Mountain at the other end to keep things scoreless. Center back Nicolas Passalacqua also made some key tackles and clears along with fellow defenders Paul Gadbois, Greer Peloquin and Dennis Schoenholzer.
“They played really solid back there,” Caiden Crawford Stempel said. “It’s really nice to know that they’re going to get the ball before the other team and they’re always always working harder than them. I’m really confident in them.”
Caiden Crawford Stempel attempted to set up Amell for a 1-on-1 scoring chance in the 28th minute. Woodstock’s last defender, Wyatt Napier, stepped forward at the last second to prompt an offside call.
Miller stopped a dipping 22-yard free kick by Lockart in the 34th minute and then Schoenholzer spoiled a scoring bid by Woodstock’s Declan McCullough. An apparent goal by the Wasps at the end of the half during a goal-line scrum was called back due to a penalty.
“It was a little shaky in the beginning,” Tenney said. “But then once we got together and the talk at half, we really went back to our normal short-passing game. Because in the beginning coach told us that, with the field conditions, to maybe try a couple long balls. But kind of all we did was long balls. But then toward the second half we started playing our game with short passes and give-and-go’s on the side. And that’s when we started getting most of our success.”
Lockhart nearly scored in the 41st minute when he raced toward a 50-50 ball at the top of the 6-yard box. Miller got there a half-second before his opponent and knocked the ball away from Lockhart before Hall made a knee-jerk clearance. A few minutes later Hall’s diving slide tackle robbed Woodstock’s Alex Small a few yards outside the right post.
“Tucker and Nick are our two strongest defenders, in my opinion,” Amell said. “And Tucker showed it when he made that slide and cleared the ball right off on the odd-man rush.”
Robillard made the most of another counterattack to deliver the go-ahead goal. He kept the ball close to his feet at the top of the 18-yard box and waited for Wasps goalie Michael LaCroix (three saves) to make a commitment forward. At the last second Robillard lined a low shot that skipped off the muddy surface and rolled into the left corner.
Gadbois stopped Lockhart at the top of the penalty area midway through the second half. McCullough blasted a close-range shot over the bar a few minutes later and was thwarted by Miller in the 65th minute. Miller stepped up again in the 72nd minute, snaring a line-drive service by Small toward McCullough and Jackson Martsolf-Tan.
“There’s no one else I’d want in net,” Tenney said. “He’s amazing.”
A Wasps corner kick from the left side bounced off a Paine Mountain defender and ricocheted across the goal line to make it a 1-1 match. Miller stopped a 30-yard direct kick in the 78th minute and then watched his teammates come close to ending things in the 79th minute. Robbilard and Amell sparked a 2-on-1 scoring chance outside the right post, luring LaCroix away from the goal. But a quick shot to the left post bounced a few feet wide of the mark.
“I went to hit it with the outside of my foot because (LaCroix) was standing right there and it just slipped off my foot,” Amell said. “It was the worst feeling of all game for me. That hurt. But I’m glad I could give it to Jon and he could finish it.”
Miller broke up a few scoring attempts by McCullough in the opening overtime period. Paine Mountain dominated the opening portion of the second 15-minute overtime, though coach Crawford-Stempel was already compiling his list of penalty-kick shooters midway through the period. That’s when Tenney and Amell worked their magic with some rapid-fire passing to send the Wasps packing.
“My mind just told me: Shoot it,” Tenney said. “I wasn’t expecting that good of a shot, but it went. …I knew where the goal was. I didn’t know where their goalie was. But I knew if I could get one close enough to the edge with enough pace, it was going in.”
BOYS SOCCER
Montpeleir 5,
Lake Region 0
MONTPELIER — Ronnie Riby-Williams scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season to lift the No. 3 Solons past the No. 14 Rangers during Tuesday’s Division II boys soccer semifinal.
Riby-Williams opened the scoring with an unassisted effort following a corner kick in the 16th minute. The junior striker scored in the 27th minute on an assist from Ben Collier. Tyler Thomas headed in a cross from Patryk Harris in the 37th minute. Ollin Duggan scored a minute later on a feed from Milo Centers.
“Ben played a ball down the side that Milo ran onto,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “Milo took a touch around the defender and played it to the middle. And Ollin tucked it away.”
Sina Fallahi scored from Brooks Duprey to close out the scoring in the second half. Goalie Brio Levitt made one save for MHS, while Lincoln Racine recorded eight saves for Lake Region.
“Those two goals so close to halftime were huge for us,” Bagley said. “It takes the game from being a close 2-0 halftime score to being 4-0 and basically the game’s over at that point. …We talked before the game about how they beat Stowe last year, and we didn’t want to have a repeat this year with us. We came out focussed and we hit a crossbar and had a lot of chances before we scored.”
Clayton Foster, Will Bruzzese and Harris all held down the center back position for MHS. Sam Van Hoy, Carter Bruzzese, Ben Wetherell and Cale Ellingson excelled as outside defenders.
“The back line did a great job,” Bagley said. “Especially with the field conditions the way that they were, one slip or one misplayed ball in the back can definitely lead to chances for the other team. We did a good job of dealing with the times they had possession and had the ball in our half of the field.”
Montpelier (14-1) will host a quarterfinal against the winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 6 U-32 (8-6) and No. 11 Hartford (6-7-1). The Solons earned a 4-0 victory over the Raiders three weeks ago.
“At this point in the season, whoever we play it’s going to be a difficult game,” Bagley said. “We know U-32 and we’ve played them before and all the kids on both teams know each other. So if it’s them, we’ll have to be ready for a tough game. And we don’t know Hartford as well, but we’ll have to be ready for them as well. …We have a couple guys who are a little banged up and a couple guys sick, so having that extra day to rest and recover is a big advantage for us.”
