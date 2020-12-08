Prospects of a high school sports season this winter has led to lots of uncertainty and a wide spectrum of opinions in Vermont.
A Jan. 11 start date is still in place for competition. However, there is currently no word on when practices will begin.
Some schools won’t find out if they can field full teams until they are given the go-ahead by state officials to commence their training. In the meantime, potential varsity, JV and middle school coaches are on standby. Final schedules are still being sorted out by league officials, with some teams limiting game-day travel to a certain distance.
Right now TJ Powers has a lot on his plate, just like every athletic director in the state. The 1996 U-32 graduate is juggling two jobs at once, serving as AD at Northfield in addition to Williamstown.
This past fall players from both schools combined efforts while competing for Paine Mountain, a cooperative program that was formed because of Act 46. This winter Northfield and Williamstown are expected to have their own separate squads for basketball, while girls hockey players from both schools will team up with Harwood.
The biggest question at Northfield is the status of the boys hockey program, which is searching for a place to play. The Marauders have advanced to 15 title games since 1969, claiming championships in 1975, 1978, 1989, 1997 and 1998. Home ice has traditionally been at Norwich University’s Kreizberg Arena, but Covid-19 restrictions forced Northfield to put out some requests for an alternative venue this winter.
And the Marauders are not alone.
Two months ago Lyndon Institute announced that Fenton Chester Arena will be closed for the season due to financial woes that were worsened by the pandemic. The ice rink is home to the St. Johnsbury and Lyndon boys teams and the Kingdom Blades girls cooperative team.
On Oct. 16 state officials began tracking a Covid-19 outbreak stemming from an adult hockey league at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center. That facility shut down temporarily as more than 120 Covid cases were linked to the incident.
Powers is optimistic that hockey teams will find some solutions as they get closer to the season, and right now he’s pursuing a potential arrangement with the BOR in the Granite City. Vermont athletes have become pretty skilled at playing the waiting game during the past nine months, and Powers knows that everybody’s patience will continue be tested in the weeks and months ahead.
Here are 10 questions for Powers about how things are shaping up heading into the winter:
TA: How are schedules coming together? Will it look more like the fall season with league opponents only?
Powers: “It’s a little tricky. The leagues are working on what the schedules will look like. So right now AD’s are waiting on that information and resetting our schedules based on that. With the state guidelines that came out, there has to be more space between games. We can only play every three days. So it looks like we’ll set it up so boys will do a Monday-Thursday and girls will do a Tuesday-Friday. And then maybe we’ll switch partway through. And then hockey is mostly Wednesday and Saturday. Every league is working on its own schedule to figure out how it will work.”
TA: For hockey and basketball, do you get a sense of numbers from early sign-ups? Or do you have to wait until the first day of practice to gauge that?
Powers: “It’s always tough in our school system. We try to get sign-ups done early online so we can predict what the numbers will be. But then we always have kids show up that haven’t signed up, and kids not showing up that had signed up. So it’s always a gamble until the first day of practice to see who’s going to be there.”
TA: Is it difficult lining up JV coaches, or knowing if you’re going to have a full varsity program?
Powers: “That all comes down to the numbers. And right now the numbers look like we’ll have varsity programs for everything. In our district — and I know other districts are thinking the same thing — we don’t know what’s going to happen with middle school and JV teams yet. So we just wait around to see what’s going to happen with everybody. Obviously we have restrictions on facilities and what can be used and what can’t. And that’s going to cause some issues with fitting teams in for practices and games. So I don’t worry that we won’t have a program. Because I think we’re still going to have enough kids playing that programs will be able to run. But the numbers will definitely be a little smaller with some people just not playing because of the situation we’re in.”
TA: With the Paine Mountain cooperative teams, is there a positive because you’ve got access to two facilities as opposed to just one high school?
Powers: “There is. But with the COVID restrictions, we’re also looking into what that will do safety-wise. If we’re having kids that don’t attend a school practice in another school, that becomes an issue. And transportation is going to be tough for everybody all-around this winter. Bus companies are struggling right now and losing drivers. And they’re working hard to make sure they can work with the schools as well. So we’ve got the athletic directors, the rink coordinators, the transportation coordinators all working to try to get the best season we can — if we have one.”
TA: In terms of hockey, is the tentative plan for the girls from both schools to join Harwood? And are the boys still searching for a home rink?
Powers: “Yeah, the plan is for our girls to continue the cooperative team with Harwood this year. And right now it looks like the BOR is working hard to accommodate us for the boys team to play there.”
TA: Can you say a thing or two about the girls hockey program? There have been some cooperative teams that have fizzled pretty quickly. But that definitely seems to be a success story the last few years.
Powers: “It’s been a really good opportunity for the girls. Obviously Northfield used to have a pretty big number when it came to girls hockey. And that number has just dwindled through the years. It was a tough decision to make to play with Harwood. But once it happened and everyone started getting used to each other, it became a great opportunity for new relationships and a good competitive schedule.”
TA: Were there some big challenges to the cooperative teams in soccer? Was it mostly a success?
Powers: “It’s mostly a success. I still feel that it’s going to be hard for our small schools to compete in the higher division that we’re put in due to the cooperative. But we were represented pretty well by our players and our coaches. And we were able to have a decent level of competition this year. It was a short schedule, so it’s tough to gauge it next to what a full schedule might have been. But the relationships and opportunities that the kids are having on the cooperative teams has been positive. There’s always going to be some growing pains when you have two rival schools coming together, but people are growing used to it. And if each school all of a sudden has an influx of kids signing up, we can always go back to individual schools having their team. But that just hasn’t been the pattern as of late.”
TA: Were there any big lessons from the fall or any big curveballs or surprises? Anything that could help you prepare logistically for the winter or the spring season?
Powers: “Well it was a good test run. And it showed us that, for the most part, athletics can be done safely if guidelines are followed. And it’s better to follow those guidelines and have somewhat of a season rather than have no season. It was just a good practice run for what we can do in the wintertime to try and keep everybody safe and make it work.”
TA: Williamstown has that statewide reputation as a huge basketball town with rabid fans. Do you have any thoughts specifically on basketball and what might be tough and some of the workarounds for that this winter?
Powers: “It’s going to be strange not having people in the gym cheering on the kids. But we’re working on streaming games, so the community can still be involved somehow and watch those games. It’s going to be quiet and it’s going to be different. But we’ll have to see how it turns out and hope that it’s still an enjoyable season for the athletes and the coaches.”
TA: Have you been hearing much from the community and fan base? Either grumblings or looking into options for them to follow the games?
Powers: “People want to see their kids play. But for the most part it’s understood that the schools are just trying to do their part — and the state is just trying to do their part — to keep people safe. And that’s what it comes down to. We’ve got to prove that we can do it in a healthy manner, and move on from there. In the fall, I think it was harder for the fans to wear the masks the whole game than the players. So it was a challenge at times. But most people followed the rules and just wanted to see their kids play. And I think it worked out pretty well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.