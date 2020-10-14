WILLIAMSTOWN — Cameron Shangraw, Grey Kramer and Ethan Monmaney Utton walked away from Senior Night with their heads held high and a 1-0 victory under their belts Wednesday.
The Paine Mountain upperclassmen helped deny Lyndon, giving their cooperative team a 3-2 record.
“Our three seniors are all great team leaders,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “They each made important contributions tonight and worked really hard.”
Northfield-Williamstown is fighting for the chance to host a playoff game and has been trending in the right direction after victories over Randolph and Lake Region.
A first-half goal by Caiden Crawford-Stempel gave Paine Mountain the edge it needed. The junior used a slick move to create space in a crowd and unleashed an 18-yard shot that flew inside the left post.
“Lyndon was a tough team to play against,” coach Crawford-Stempel said. “They set up in a very compact, organized defensive 4-5-1. And they give you a lot of time on the ball in your end and just wait to pounce and counter. They have fast and strong forwards who gave us a lot of trouble and were dangerous all game. It took us a long time to figure out what to do with their approach. We did a great job being patient and playing calmly in the back. But then we gave up the ball a lot on the passes to break into midfield, which caused some worries.”
Defenders Adin Combs and Nick Passalacqua helped goalie Ethan Miller hold the Vikings scoreless.
“Our defense and goalie played great again, both in snuffing out chances and moving the ball in a composed way,” coach Crawford-Stempel said. “Adin and Nick are such a gift for a coach to have two center backs you know are going to clean everything up, keep things organized and be so good on the ball and passing out.”
Logan Amell and Jon Tenney kept Paine Mountain in the driver’s seat until the final whistle.
“As the game went on, we started to test them with longer balls and through balls,” coach Crawford-Stempel said. “Logan started to get on the end of some and is such a terror attacking with speed and physicality at them. He nearly scored and set up a couple before the half came to an end. Jon kept working nice passes into him to attack.”
BOYS SOCCER
Missisquoi 4, Spaulding 0
SWANTON — Ryan Raleigh’s hat trick helped the Thunderbirds move up five spots in the rankings Wednesday.
Raleigh assisted Issac Overaton on the final goal, allowing MVU to move from No. 17 to No. 12 in the D-II standings. The Thunderbirds leapfrogged Stratton, Lamoille, Lake Region and Fair Haven.
Garrett Frageau notched one assist in the victory and teammate Ethan Bushey-Hanson recorded a three-save shutout. The Crimson Tide trailed 2-0 at halftime.
“Ryan Glassford and Ellison Fortin had the strongest performances for our team and almost connected on a couple of opportunities in the second half,” Spaulding coach Ben Taylor said.
Spaulding will travel to play Vergennes at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Blue Mountain 3, Twinfield 2
PLAINFIELD — Jacob Dube sliced past the Trojans’ defense on a breakaway midway through the second overtime Wednesday.
Camerson Dennis and Colin Punderson also scored for the Bucks, who are 2-1 against the Trojans this season. Blue Mountain pulled ahead in the fourth minute when Dennis capitalized on a defensive miscue.
Twienfield tied the game late in the second half on a cross from Lucas Roberts. The ball deflected off a Bucks players and crossed the goal line before keeper Evan Dennis (12 saves) could respond. Meles Gouge scored two minutes later to give Twinfield the lead.
Punderson dribbled past the back line and scored in the 79th minute to force overtime. Keeper Neil Alexander made seven saves in the loss. Twinfield-Cabot (4-2) will host Christ Covenant at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cabot.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 1, North Country 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Caroline Kirby and the Raiders didn’t waste time while handing the Falcons their first loss of the season Wednesday.
The senior midfielder struck gold in the second minute and teammate Evie Moore (three saves) preserved the shutout. Kirby is the reigning Times Argus Player of the Year and is attempting to guide the Raiders to their first title.
“Caroline received the ball in the midfield and beat two or three players coming down on the right-hand side and put it away,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said.
Goalie McKenna Marquis recorded eight saves for the Falcons (4-1). North Country outscored its first four opponents 12-1 and featured another strong performance by veteran Riann Fortin.
“Fortin played an attacking mid for them and she was solid on the ball,” Towne said. “When they found her, she could hold it and they could run off of her with other players coming forward. She made them dangerous.”
A North Country shot hit the crossbar with four minutes remaining, but U-32 survived the threat unscathed. Payton Gariboldi, Ireland Hayes, Kali Parton, Eliza Garland and Tovah Williams helped Moore finish off the clean sheet.
North Country will host Harwood at 4 p.m. Friday. U-32 (4-0) will travel to play Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Harwood 5, Montpelier 0
DUXBURY — A scoreless game at halftime didn’t stop the Highlanders from opening the floodgates during the final 40 minutes Wednesday.
Emma Ravelin tucked away two goal after the break, while Quinn Nelson, Josie Rand and Louisa Thomsen also scored. Tanum Nelson had two assists and HU goalie Poppy Woods recorded five saves.
“After we got the first goal, we got some more chances,” Harwood coach Mike Woods said. “It was back and forth and it was a very good game. In the second half we were able to push the ball through at angles better than we were in the first half. And we got some nice crosses and shots. We also got some nice bounces off the crossbar and posts where we were able to finish off rebounds.”
Harwood (4-0) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Stowe 4, Harwood 1
DUXBURY — Stella Frame scored in the first and second quarters Wednesday to light a fire under the Raiders.
Stowe (5-1) earned its fourth straight victory and has outscored opponents 15-6. Fourth-quarter goals by Abbie Rice and Skyler Graves helped seal the deal.
Charlotte Cook scored Harwood on a penalty corner in the second quarter. Teammate Kaylee Cameron blocked 16 shots in front of the cage.
“Stowe was a very skilled team that moved the ball and communicated well,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said. “We will be working on channeling and positioning at practice.”
Harwood will travel to play Spaulding on Friday.
