EAST MONTPELIER — It took five years of forgetting old rivalries and forging new bonds before Paine Mountain’s hard work translated into consistent success on the girls soccer pitch.
On Monday the program reached new heights, earning a 4-1 victory over U-32 to defeat the reigning Division II champs for the first time in program history.
“I was expecting to win, but not by this much,” said junior forward Rebecca Dupere. “In the second half we did a lot better stepping to the ball and just getting to know how they play and how they pass.”
Paine Mountain (6-3) is a cooperative team with Northfield and Williamstown athletes that is seeking its first winning season. Dupere dished out three assists against the Raiders, while teammate Alexis Spencer scored two goals. Naveda Orton and Autumn DeForge contributed single goals in the victory and teammate Erin McGinnis made two saves in goal.
“We’re happy with this one,” Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. “I knew that U-32 was going to look to control the ball, because they’ve got some good technical passers. And I thought our midfielders and our defense did a good job of putting the pressure on. We had two starters go down with injuries and I had to find players and move them around to fill some spots. (Spencer) got two goals and it’s her second and third goal this season, so she’s been hungry. And she just found herself in the right spots to put those two away.”
Paine Mountain secured its third straight victory and has tallied 37 goals this season while allowing 14. Dupere leads the team with 14 goals, while teammate Emma Korrow boasts eight goals and six assists.
“(Dupere) is such a big contributor to the team,” Spencer said. “Every single game, she just comes in and shines.”
U-32 goalie Evie Moore (five saves) and Raiders defender Tovah Williams stepped up in the opening minutes to keep things scoreless. Moore barely beat DeForge to a loose ball in the 11th minute, while U-32’s Alyssa Frazier sent a 25-yard free kick over the crossbar in the 13th minute. Orton ran toward a bouncing pass from Dupere in the 17th minute and curled a volley from the top of the penalty area into the upper-left portion of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
DeForge ripped a shot over the target in the 26th minute and then teammate Isabel Humbert served in two bouncing free kicks that were cleared by U-32’s defense. The Raiders evened the score in the 44th minute after Frazier stole the ball from a defender near the left sideline. The freshman midfielder showed off her foot skills with a smooth pullback move and then launched a 25-yard missile into the upper-right corner to make it 1-1.
Paine Mountain answered back five minutes later following a nice clearance by U-32’s Norah Wilcox. The visitors regained possession and Dupere dribbled toward the penalty before splitting the Raider defense with a low pass to the left side. Spencer used her right foot to one-time a shot off the inside of the near post for a 2-1 advantage.
“It definitely feels to good to come back and score after they score on you,” Dupere said.
A Dupere shot outside the right post was stopped in the 54th minute and then a corner kick by Humbert was cleared away from danger. Moore denied Dupere with a point-blank save in the 56th minute, but Spencer tracked down the rebound at the top corner of the 6-yard box. She spotted Moore a few steps away from the goal line and directed a left-footed volley toward the upper-90 for a 3-1 advantage.
“She was in a great spot to put it in,” Dupere said. “And I’m glad she did because we came out with a 4-1 win.”
U-32 couldn’t capitalize on a corner kick in the 61st minute before back-to-back corners from Humbert went unfinished. Another determined scoring attempt by Dupere in the 65th minute led to the final goal. The ball was knocked out to the right portion of the penalty area, where DeForge retrieved the rebound and turned toward the net. She was briefly stymied by a U-32 defender before sending a low shot across the unguarded goal line.
“Last year we (lost) 5-1 against them, so it feels nice to give it back to them,” Dupere said.
Paine Mountain went 3-11-1 in 2017 and recorded a record of 4-10-1 in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s 4-5 squad endured a 1-0 overtime loss in the playoffs to eventual D-III champ Stowe. Northfield won 16 titles, while Williamstown made its only championship appearance in 2014.
“I would have been happy with .500 at this point in the season,” LaRock said. And so this just feels like a bonus, because these girls come out and work hard every day. They’ve been in every game. We’re 6-3 and we’re looking ahead to a couple tough opponents in Lake Region and Thetford. Those teams will be ready for us, so we have to go out and play good soccer and look to create those scoring opportunities like we have been.”
Humbert anchored Paine Mountain’s back line along with fellow central defender Brianna McLaughlin. Outside backs Mya Sanders and Meredith MacAskill also played key roles in limiting the Raiders to three shots on frame.
“Mya and Meredith always run hard to the ball and they never stop giving it their best,” Spencer said. “And Bri and Isabel are always really good workers.”
U-32 (2-5-2) will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Friday. The Raiders opened the fall with shutout victories over Hartford and Lake Region before their seven-match winless streak.
“We’ve been doing that a lot this season where we score and then we have a lapse,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “It was just tough today. We had good play from our outside right with Clara (Wilson) and Tegan (O’Donnell), who played well together. And Lauren (Towne) was solid though central (midfield) again. We had some breakdowns and some mis-clears or bounces in the back and they ended up in the back of the net.”
Paine Mountain will host Lake Region at 4 p.m. Friday.
“We just have to keep our head in it and focus and keep playing like we have been,” Dupere said.
