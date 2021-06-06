SOUTH BURLINGTON - U-32's Lana Page trained virtually non-stop for cross-country running the past six years and decided to join the track and field team her final season.
A perfect candidate for distance events, she wound up jumping outside her comfort zone and finding a new calling as a hurdler. Two months later, Page and the Raiders are state champions again.
The senior was her squad's top individual scorer at Saturday's Division II meet, guiding U-32 to a decisive victory over four-time defending champ Bellows Falls.
"Since at least eighth-grade I've been training all year-long with running," Page said. "And so I think that definitely helped, especially for the 300 hurdles. Mark (Chaplin) is a great coach and he's been doing this for a long time, so he knows how to get results. He coached us and they said I was coordinated. But I think it came down to me having lots of running background in practice."
An officiating issue forced the javelin competition to be pushed back to Thursday, but the Raiders (107 points) are still guaranteed to prevail. They hold healthy leads over second-place Burr & Burton (68 points) and third-place Rice (67 points).
The U-32 girls won their fourth title in eight seasons. It's the fourth time in that span that Chaplin led his team to a boys and girls sweep. He now boasts 50 career team titles after the Raiders swept in cross-country running last fall and Nordic skiing last winter.
"We were all just hoping to do our best," Page said. "But in the back of our minds, we really wanted to do it for Mark. Because we wanted to give back what he's been giving us for so long."
Page single-handedly scored 24 points and won both hurdle events. Classmates Caroline Kirby and May Lamb piled up 18 points apiece by themselves before competing on the winning 4x400-meter relay team for another 10 points. Shams Ferver was also a double-digit scorer who joined Kirby, Lamb and Anna Knauss during the relay finale.
Kirby is the reigning Times Argus Soccer Player of the Year who led the Raiders to their first title in program history at the same venue last fall. Page, Lamb, Ferver and Knauss are cross-country running standouts who helped U-32 dethrone Harwood at the 2020 state championships. The trio of Lamb, Ferver and Knauss were among the school's fastst Nordic skiers who capped a three-peat at the state meet this past winter.
"We're all like a tiny little family, because most of us have been competing together since seventh grade," Ferver said. "We were winning it in middle school too. So then we came to high school and we were thinking that maybe we could pull off a legacy, especially because Mark is such a great coach. But nothing like the Triple Crown that we had today."
The U-32 girls track and field teams captured previous championships in 1996, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Having an arsenal of versatile athletes played a huge role in securing title No. 5. Chaplin could have easily fielded two competitive teams for the 4x400 relay, and Ferver was on standby for several events earlier in the day.
"I didn't know I was going to be running the 400 until right before," Ferver said. "It was between the 400 and the 800, depending on how many points we needed. I'm not the best 100 sprinter, but I knew that I had to do it for my 4x100 team. There was a little bit more pressure just because there was so much confusion today."
Page won the 100 hurdles in 17.26 seconds and teammate Isabel Moustakas was fourth (18:05 seconds). Page also prevailed in the 300 hurdles in 48.96 seconds and Moustakas was second (50.97 seconds).
"When we practiced together, Isabelle was keeping up with me," Page said. "And so it got into her head: She's just as good as me. So once we started racing and she knew that she could keep up with me, so got more confident and crushed it. It was her first year and I was super proud."
Page finished fourth in high jump (1.42 meters) and seventh in triple jump (9.18 meters). Her consistency was also on full display during the past cross-country running season when she earned a top-8 result at states for the fourth year in a row. According to Page, the team's camaraderie and work ethic were key ingredients behind the success.
"We've been practicing with each other for so long and we've kind of become just one big family and one big friend group," she said. "We're training all year-long and we're just constantly with each other. We won all three of the running, Nordic skiing and track - and I think that's just definitely because we put in the effort. We have bagel runs every Saturday. We do the Fun Runs over the summer, which are on Tuesdays. It's been awesome."
Kirby won long jump (4.62 meters) and placed fourth in the 200 (28.42 seconds). Ferver (third, 63.48 seconds) and Kirby (fourth, 64.13 seconds) led U-32 in the 400. Lamb won the 1,500 in 4:56.21 and finished third in the 800 (2:24.89). Ferver placed fourth in the 3,000 (11:33.02), while Lamb was fifth (11:37.6).
"There was a lot of pressure on us," Ferver said. "But we do really well under pressure, so we just stepped up today."
U-32 won the 4x400 relay, led by Lamb, Ferver, Kirby and Anna Knauss. Ayla Bodach-Turner, Addy Budliger, Esther Macke and Anna Knauss teamed up on the winning 4x800 relay team. Teammate Cara Richardson placed second in shot put (9.67 meters).
With so many moving parts early in the meet, things became even more hectic when an officiating dispute led to the initial javelin results being nullified. When storm clouds rolled in mid-afternoon, a thunder boom forced teams to retreat to their tents for a half-hour. At that point the live scoring of events was updating slowly, throwing another wrench in the operation with just the 4x400 relay remaining.
"There were some technical difficulties with the timing service, but Mark had slowly calculated things by hand and had been writing it on paper," Page. "So he had a guestimate of what our score was, but we weren't positive. When we found out that we won, it was a total shock to me. Before the meet, we knew that we had a small cushion. But in track, that goes away like nothing. Because we also have a bunch of runners who didn't even do some of those events that they were calculated toward."
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
(AFTER 17 OF 18 EVENTS)
1. U-32 107; 2. Burr & Burton 68; 3. Rice 67; 4. Fair Haven 47; 5. Middlebury 44; 6. Lamoille 38; 7. Bellows Falls 35; 8. Hartford 30; 9. Lyndon 18; 10. Peoples 16.5; 11. Montpelier 14; 12. Milton. 11; 13. Mount Abraham 10.5; 14. Missisquoi 10; 15. Spaulding 6; 16. Harwood 5.
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. 12 Eleanor Hinckley 12.95aPR Hartford
2. 10 Barrett Freeman 13.37a Lamoille
3. 9 Sarah Hailey 13.54aPR Peoples
4. 12 Piper Russell 13.59a
5. 11 Maris Lynn 13.63aSR Rice
6. 11 Alexandra Williams 13.63a Fair Haven
7. 11 Autumn Carstensen 13.81a Rice
200 Meters
1. 12 Eleanor Hinckley 26.92a Hartford
2. 11 Alexandra Williams 27.82aPR Fair Haven
3. 10 Barrett Freeman 27.95a Lamoille
4. 12 Caroline Kirby 28.42aPR U-32
5. 12 Emma Briggs 28.49a Fair Haven
6. 11 Maris Lynn 28.54aPR Rice
7. 9 Greta Little 28.54aPR U-32
8. 9 Sarah Hailey 28.83aPR Peoples
9. 11 Maya Waryas 28.94a Bellows Falls
10. 11 Viviana Hammond 29.00aPR Middlebury
11. 12 Mia Grigsby 29.03a
12. 10 Erika Nichols 29.12aPR Missisquoi
13. 10 Sienna Mills 38.17a Montpelier
12 Hadley Kielich DNS Harwood
400 Meters
1. 11 Hannah Turner 62.27a Middlebury
2. 11 Alexandra Williams 63.23aPR Fair Haven
3. 12 Shams Ferver 63.48aPR U-32
4. 12 Caroline Kirby 64.13a U-32
5. 10 Grace Nostrant 64.82aPR Montpelier
6. 11 Madeline Donaldson 65.03aPR Mt Abraham
7. 11 Liara Foley 65.84a
8. 11 Sofia Troland 65.89aPR Milton
9. 9 Greta Little 67.71a U-32
10. 11 Zoey Quigley 71.18a Montpelier
800 Meters
1. 11 Ruth Brueckner 2:22.57a Missisquoi
2. 12 Sofia Stefani 2:23.70aPR Middlebury
3. 12 May Lamb 2:24.89aPR U-32
4. 12 Emily Bloom 2:31.28a Rice
5. 11 Britta Zetterstrom 2:38.25a Harwood
6. 9 Ella Dykeman 2:41.11aPR Milton
7. 9 Ava Shull 2:41.33aPR Fair Haven
8. 11 Esther Macke 2:41.75a U-32
9. 9 McKenna Paxman 2:42.22a Harwood
10. 11 Bethany Davis 2:45.49a Hartford
11. 11 Isabella Carrara 2:47.26a Fair Haven
12. 11 Abigail Johnson 2:48.16a Mt Abraham
13. 11 Ella Landis 2:53.37a Middlebury
14. 11 Caelyn McDonough 2:53.56a Harwood
15. 12 Alsacia Timmerman 2:54.33a Peoples
16. 10 Anna Gale 2:56.24a Lamoille
10 Addy Budliger DNS U-32
11 Sofia Troland DNS Milton
1500 Meters
1. 12 May Lamb 4:56.21a U-32
2. 12 Emily Bloom 4:58.13a Rice
3. 12 Sofia Stefani 4:58.37a Middlebury
4. 11 Stephanie Ager 5:01.76a Bellows Falls
5. 11 Maggie McGee 5:03.53a Lamoille
6. 10 Charlotte Connolly 5:14.58a
7. 9 Siobhan O'Keefe 5:16.94aPR
8. 11 Britta Zetterstrom 5:18.32a Harwood
9. 9 McKenna Paxman 5:35.01a Harwood
10. 11 Bethany Davis 5:35.73aSR Hartford
11. 11 Caelyn McDonough 5:41.55a Harwood
12. 11 Ella Landis 5:46.32a Middlebury
13. 12 Alsacia Timmerman 5:47.49a Peoples
14. 10 Anja Rand 5:49.45a Montpelier
15. 10 Anna Gale 5:49.85a Lamoille
16. 11 Emily Poulin 5:51.33a Spaulding
17. 10 Natalie Start 5:52.10a Lamoille
18. 12 Mary Margaret Page 5:55.96a Montpelier
3000 Meters
1. 11 Maggie McGee 10:57.10a Lamoille
2. 11 Stephanie Ager 11:05.69a Bellows Falls
3. 12 Sofia Stefani 11:09.43a Middlebury
4. 12 Shams Ferver 11:33.02a U-32
5. 12 May Lamb 11:37.60a U-32
6. 9 Siobhan O'Keefe 11:40.83a
7. 11 Caelyn McDonough 12:05.28a Harwood
8. 11 Sofia Troland 12:11.55aPR Milton
9. 10 Addy Budliger 12:20.55a U-32
10. 12 Emma Blanck 12:38.38aSR Rice
11. 12 Anna Kaigle 12:42.51aSR Milton
12. 11 Emily Poulin 12:50.42a Spaulding
13. 11 Adelle MacDowell 12:52.72a Lamoille
14. 9 Margaret Voisin 13:02.55a Montpelier
15. 9 Lilly Harris 13:02.72a
16. 11 Maddy Stowe 13:08.40a Middlebury
17. 10 Natalie Start 13:19.82a Lamoille
100 Hurdles
1. 12 Lana Page 17.26a U-32
2. 11 Maya Waryas 17.30aPR Bellows Falls
3. 11 Autumn Carstensen 17.53a Rice
4. 9 Isabel Moustakas 18.05aPR U-32
5. 10 Toni Levitas 18.06a
6. 9 Maggie Parker 18.47a Bellows Falls
7. 12 Gretchen Josselyn 18.54a Hartford
300 Hurdles
1. 12 Lana Page 48.96a U-32
2. 9 Isabel Moustakas 50.97a U-32
3. 11 Maya Waryas 52.06aSR Bellows Falls
4. 11 Maggie McGee 52.57a Lamoille
5. 9 Amelia Maier 53.40a
6. 10 Toni Levitas 54.29a
7. 11 Zoe Noble 55.67a Middlebury
8. 10 Charlotte Young 56.87a Spaulding
9. 9 Nina Young 57.52a U-32
10. 11 Lexy Shannon 57.59a Montpelier
11. 11 Ashylnn Boucher 59.22a Bellows Falls
12. 10 Ruby Jean Hall 60.04a Mt Abraham
4x100 Relay
1. Mia Grigsby
Amelia Maier
Tristan Prescott
Piper Russell 53.28a
2. Hannah LaRock
Dhayne Gillen
Heidi Tinker
Barrett Freeman 54.37a Lamoille
3. Sarah Hailey
Meghan Kimball
Ellie Zimmerman
Lucy Nigro 54.39a Peoples
4. Isabel Moustakas
Nina Young
Caroline Kirby
Greta Little 54.42a U-32
5. Alexandra Williams
Tessa Barber
Lily Briggs
Emma Briggs 54.80a Fair Haven
6. Grace Bazin
Ashylnn Boucher
Ava LaRoss
Maya Waryas 54.89a Bellows Falls
7. Claire Vincent
Allesandra LeDuc
Maris Lynn
Vittoria Pizzagalli 55.05a Rice
8. Luna Pompei
Zoey Quigley
Eva Stumpff
Lexy Shannon 56.26a Montpelier
9. Viviana Hammond
Narges Anzali
Zoe Noble
Nell Brayton 56.66a Middlebury
10. Katelyn Long
Janelle Hoskins
Kamryn Thamm
Katie Rush 60.26a Harwood
11. Louisa Funk
Eliana Ginsberg
Maisy Hill
Emmaline Heilman 63.22a Mt Abraham
12. Catrina Gallagher
Nina Seeman
Diosalva Diaz
Natalie Webster 64.39a Lyndon Institute
Megan Lang
Madisyn D' Amico
Gretchen Josselyn
Eleanor Hinckley SCR Hartford
Erika Nichols
Kali Favreau-Ward
Arianna Bourdeau
Ruth Brueckner DQ Missisquoi
4x400 Relay
1. Nina Young
Isabel Moustakas
May Lamb
Anna Knauss 4:23.16a U-32
2. Sienna Mills
Zoey Quigley
Lexy Shannon
Grace Nostrant 4:27.30a Montpelier
3. Viviana Hammond
Zoe Noble
Hannah Turner
Sofia Stefani 4:34.28a Middlebury
4. Ella Byers
Emma Blanck
Vittoria Pizzagalli
Elodie Dietschi 4:38.07a Rice
5. Piper Russell
Abigail Kopeck
Toni Levitas
Liara Foley 4:41.49a
6. Orly Bryan
Olivia Mara
Falon Forrest
Sarah Hailey 4:43.48a Peoples
7. Anna Gale
Natalie Start
Maggie McGee
Barrett Freeman 4:43.63a Lamoille
8. Grace Bazin
Tela Harty
Molly Hodsden
Delaney Lockerby 4:44.38a Bellows Falls
9. Kali Favreau-Ward
Ellie Gregory
Arianna Bourdeau
Ruth Brueckner 4:51.37a Missisquoi
10. Katie Rush
Janelle Hoskins
Britta Zetterstrom
Katelyn Long 5:08.39a Harwood
11. Tessa Barber
Megan Ezzo
Ava Shull
Julia Carrara 5:10.78a Fair Haven
12. Ana Dykeman
Anna Kaigle
Ella Dykeman
Sofia Troland 5:12.16a Milton
13. Una Colby
Alexis Gervais
Catrina Gallagher
Diosalva Diaz 5:21.27a Lyndon Institute
4x800 Relay
1. Charlotte Connolly
Siobhan O'Keefe
Amelia Maier
Liara Foley 10:33.34a
2. Seina Dowgiewicz
Ella Landis
Harper Sinclair
Maddie Crowne 10:44.78a Middlebury
3. Ayla Bodach-Turner
Addy Budliger
Esther Macke
Anna Knauss 10:44.94a U-32
4. Anja Rand
Mira Pompei
Margaret Voisin
Mary Margaret Page 11:02.19a Montpelier
5. Myla Altadonna
Ella Byers
Emma Blanck
Emily Bloom 11:12.87a Rice
6. Aliza Levey
Rowan Clough
Caelyn McDonough
Katie Rush 11:17.83a Harwood
7. Molly Hodsden
Delaney Lockerby
Eryn Ross
Lilly Ware 11:40.47a Bellows Falls
Orly Bryan
Lila Dobson
Olivia Mara
Adele Ramirez-Valcour DNS Peoples
Shot Put
1. 11 Laura Hoak 9.81mPR Rice
2. 10 Cara Richardson 9.67mPR U-32
3. 12 Theresa Hoar 9.28m Spaulding
4. 12 Carol Herbert 8.82m
5. 11 Anika Wagner 8.66m Peoples
5. 11 Breanna Stockman 8.66mPR Bellows Falls
7. 11 Eliza Bent 8.61m Mt Abraham
8. 11 Kayleigh Illingworth 7.80m Bellows Falls
Discus
1. 11 Laura Hoak 28.65mPR Rice
2. 11 Eliza Bent 25.66m Mt Abraham
3. 11 Emma Ezzo 25.22mSR Fair Haven
4. 12 Carol Herbert 25.10m
5. 10 Hannah Cleary 24.67mPR Peoples
6. 9 Tela Harty 24.40mPR Bellows Falls
7. 11 Lilly Williams 22.95m
8. 11 Anika Wagner 22.61m Peoples
9. 11 Kaylynn Pinsonneault 22.16m Lyndon Institute
10. 10 Cara Richardson 21.26m U-32
11. 12 Theresa Hoar 21.04m Spaulding
12. 11 Breanna Stockman 19.93m Bellows Falls
13. 10 Jordan Hall 19.44m Mt Abraham
High Jump
1. 12 Eleanor Hinckley 1.52mPR Hartford
2. 11 Maris Lynn 1.47m Rice
3. 11 Autumn Carstensen 1.47mSR Rice
4. 11 Megan Ezzo 1.42m Fair Haven
4. 12 Lana Page 1.42m U-32
6. 11 Britta Zetterstrom 1.37mPR Harwood
7. 11 Olivia Hogan 1.37m U-32
8. 10 Tristan Prescott 1.32m
8. 11 Mallory Chalmers 1.32m Milton
10. 9 Maggie Parker 1.32m Bellows Falls
10. 11 Julia Brand 1.32m
Pole Vault
1. 12 Emma Briggs 3.20mPR Fair Haven
2. 12 Nina Seeman 2.74m Lyndon Institute
3. 9 Ella Dykeman 2.29mPR Milton
4. 10 Nora Hedman 2.13m Milton
5. 12 Louisa Funk 1.83m Mt Abraham
5. 11 Ashylnn Boucher 1.83m Bellows Falls
7. 12 Misha Cambio 1.83mPR Spaulding
8. 10 Olivia Devino 1.83mPR Mt Abraham
Long Jump
1. 12 Caroline Kirby 4.62m U-32
2. 11 Autumn Carstensen 4.47mPR Rice
2. 12 Piper Russell 4.47mPR
4. 11 Grace Bazin 4.43mPR Bellows Falls
5. 11 Megan Ezzo 4.41mPR Fair Haven
6. 9 Lily Briggs 4.32mPR Fair Haven
7. 10 Megan Lang 4.27mPR Hartford
8. 12 Hadley Kielich 4.24mPR Harwood
9. 11 Lily Cole 4.22m
10. 11 Rowan Russell 4.21mSR
11. 12 Kamryn Thamm 4.17mPR Harwood
12. 12 Amber Murray 4.14mPR Bellows Falls
13. 11 Eva Stumpff 4.08mPR Montpelier
14. 11 Mallory Chalmers 4.04m Milton
15. 9 Abigail Kopeck 3.99m
16. 10 Isabelle Connolly 3.83m
16. 9 Ava LaRoss 3.83m Bellows Falls
18. 9 Amelia Maier 3.76m
Triple Jump
1. 12 Nina Seeman 9.71mPR Lyndon Institute
2. 11 Rowan Russell 9.43mSR
3. 11 Megan Ezzo 9.40mPR Fair Haven
4. 10 Isabelle Connolly 9.39mPR
5. 9 Abigail Kopeck 9.34mPR
6. 12 Kamryn Thamm 9.31mSR Harwood
7. 12 Lana Page 9.18m U-32
8. 11 Alaina Beauregard 9.03mPR U-32
9. 11 Ashylnn Boucher 8.97m Bellows Falls
10. 11 Haley Stefaniak 8.95mPR Missisquoi
11. 11 Brielle Proctor 8.86mPR
12. 11 Lily Cole 8.56m
13. 12 Misha Cambio 8.26m Spaulding
