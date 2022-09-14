MONTPELIER - It was a mixed bag for the Montpelier boys soccer team during Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Peoples Academy.
From a glass-half-full perspective, the Solons held a massive advantage in scoring chances and carried the play despite competing with 10 athletes for the final 47 minutes. The Solons adjusted quickly after a red card was shown to Ronnie Riby-Williams, who buried 24 goals last season. Montpelier played the final 60 minutes without Brio Levitt after the starting keeper left with an injury and was replaced by Ben Wetherell, who hadn't played goalie in nearly five years.
On the flip side, coach Eric Bagley's side squandered a slew of close-range bids that could have put things away early. Montpelier's defense was sharp, but the Wolves capitalized during their first two shots on target and threatened to knock in the golden goal during the second overtime.
While it's clear that the Solons have every intention of making a third straight trip to the Division II championship, their early-season tie against D-III PA served as a serious reminder that Capital League competition is no joke.
"It was a difficult game," Bagley said. "With Peoples, you know that they always come and play hard. They're well-organized and the system that they played made it a little bit difficult for us. The first 10 minutes I thought we were great and we were creating chances. Brio goes down and they score that goal, and it was probably unlucky for us. But then we basically stopped playing and let them take over. And that's disappointing in the respect that we weren't able to overcome a little bit of adversity."
Riby-Williams opened the scoring in the 11th minute on a Tyler Thomas pass before PA's Griffin Johnson equalized in the 18th minute, thanks to a Max Huhnle assist. The Solons pulled ahead again with 19 seconds left in the first half, with Riby-Williams using a flick header to redirect a free kick by Noah Samuelsen toward the far post. Thomas used his strength and reflexes to apply lots of pressure on the ball, resulting in an own goal by the Wolves. A counterattack by the Wolves in the 46th minute capped the scoring. A right-footed shot by Nathan Nolan slipped past Wetherell and then both defenses held strong the rest of the way.
"One of the things I knew coming in is that this is the fastest, strongest team that we've seen so far - in our game No. 3," PA coach Angie Faraci said. "And that these are the teams we're going to see going forward and this is a really good test of our togetherness, our teamwork and what we could do. …This was probably the most physical (match) that we've seen so far. And it's important for our players just to keep their wits about them and try not to get into the emotions of the game. Because there's a lot of fans yelling and a lot of emotions flying around. So I think the guys did a really good job of just playing the game."
Wetherell and Levitt finished with two saves apiece. Peoples Academy keeper Chandler Follensbee stopped nine shots and also raced to the perimeter of the penalty area a bunch of times to nip some scoring opportunities in the bud.
"It was definitely a tie that we worked for," Follensbee said. "We knew coming into this game that we had to worry about Ronnie up top. Getting him out of the game early with those yellows was unfortunate for them, but we knew that's what we had to do. And we had to play with their pace up top. Coming out of the second half, we had a good offside trap set up where we could catch them high and we could have free kicks above our 18 - so we're not scrambling to get back on through balls. Props to our coach - Angie - for coming into halftime, talking for the full 10 minutes and helping us have a better game plan to work for that 2-2 tie."
Cooper Shove, Derek Baxter, Noah Lynch, Danny Manning and Ian Nolan excelled defensively for PA. Outside midfielders Aiden Slayton and Ivan Buczek also dropped back to do a lot of work in front of their keeper.
"Ian Nolan was playing through an ankle injury and he was phenomenal in the middle and right in the back," Follensbee said. "We were building out of the back, building to our wings. Just the whole back line - bench and starters - played amazing today."
Decisive passing and clearing by Solon center backs Colby Sterling-Proulx and Clayton Foster helped their team keep the ball out of its defensive third for most of the match. Montpelier relied on a steady rotation of outside backs that included Carter Bruzzese, Olin Duggan, Steven Suppan and Thomas. Although MHS sacrificed a bit offensively with players like Duggan and Thomas on defense, it was the cost of doing business while competing with 10 players.
"Colby and Clayton were fantastic dealing with their forwards," Bagley said. "Playing with 10 guys for as long as we did and Brio being out for the entire second half and overtime, the guys battled hard. They gave everything that they had and we had guys going down with cramps. So in that respect, I'm really proud of the guys. They battled and they stayed in it. Ben had to make one good save there toward the end of the second overtime and he made one other save in the second half. And I think the last time he played goalkeeper in a game he was around 12. I just threw him in without talking to him. I told him to jump in and he did a good job. Our back line and our midfield did a great job of keeping Peoples in front of us, which definitely helped. And when Ben needed to come up big, he came up big."
The Wolves caught a break at the start of the match when Riby-Williams slipped past his mark and sent the ball just wide of the left post. The lethal attacker collected a pass from Thomas a minute later and maintained his cool outside the right post before beating Follensbee with a low laser to the far-side netting.
The Solons defense was largely untested through the first 17 minutes, but PA proved it mettle during its first quality attacking play. Kuhnle possessed the ball on the right side and lured Levitt to the near post amid a traffic jam. A pinpoint cross to the top of the 6-yard box flew past the Solons keeper, allowing Johnson to knock the ball into the open net.
The Wolves broke up a breakaway chance by Riby-Williams in the 20th minute and then Nathan Nolan ripped a shot over the crossbar at the other end of the field. Riby-Williams drew a yellow card in the 28th minute after taking a long touch toward the goal and making contact with Follensbee. The Solons nearly fell behind in the 35th minute when Kuhnle uncorked a 20-yard shot that missed the mark.
Both teams were poised to head into halftime deadlocked at 1, but Montpelier had other plans. Riby-Williams was tripped near the left corner flag, leading to an indirect kick by Samuelsen. The crafty midfielder lofted a service inches over Ian Nolan, connecting to Riby-Williams for a header. The senior showed off his vertical leap while sending the ball off the ground toward the left post. Thomas was double-teamed on the play but provided enough of a physical presence to prompt the own goal for a 2-1 advantage.
Riby-Williams came close to making it a two-goal lead 30 seconds into the second half, but Follensbee survived the test. Nathan Nolan's goal in transition in the 46th minute surprised the Solons after they had controlled so much of the match. The red card to Riby-Williams in the 53rd minute was even more of a shock to Montpelier after a late collision with Follensbee on another breakaway.
"Ronnie in the first two minutes had a shot that went wide to my right, wide to his left," Follensebe said. "And that was a wake-up call for all of us. We're like, 'OK, they're ready.' And then he put one in in the (11th) minute and we had to bounce back. Our sophomore Griffin Johnson was able to net one and that brought us to 1-1. We had an own goal with 30 seconds left in the first half, which hurt us going into halftime. But Angie gave us a game plan and we came out and were able to equalize it. I'm thankful Ronnie missed some of those chances - I bet he won't miss those again."
The Solons continued to attack despite playing down a man, with junior Josiah Phillips using the right flank to torment the Wolves. A slick cutback move by Phillips set up a quality scoring chance in the 63rd minute, and two minutes later he dribbled straight toward the near post to pressure Follensbee again. A 1-on-1 chance by Phillips in the 66th minute was halted due to an offside infraction. A minute later he broke in past the last line of defense and unleashed a 20-yard shot that was smothered by the PA keeper.
"I think they went more direct (after the red card) and we kept our strategy the same - trying to find the open player on the flank," Faraci said. "And I think that helped us keeping the ball on the ground and trying to move the ball around again."
Baxter helped force overtime by breaking up a decent chance by Thomas outside the left post in the 75th minute. Regulation ended after back-to-back Montpelier corner kicks failed to produce a goal.
"We definitely created a lot of chances - there's no doubt about that," Bagley said. "We got in behind them time after time. A little bit more composure as we were going in on goal and maybe we score one or two of them. But I think it's the little rush of adrenaline when you get in on the goalkeeper and your eyes get big. And sometimes it's tough to be composed."
The first overtime lacked many clear scoring opportunities, but in the 95th minute Wetherell rose to the occasion by knocking the ball away from Kuhnle during a chip toward the right post. Two minutes later Samuelsen hammered a 30-yard direct kick that bounced off a PA defender standing in the wall. Samuelsen used his left foot to send the ball back into the mixer, but Follensbee rose above Foster to grab the pass.
"Junior year last year was my first full year in goal - I was converted from an outside middie," Follensbee said. "Looking back at it, I was like, 'I don't know if I want to play goalie. I love playing the field.' And now that I'm in there my senior year, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, really. It's just such a fun role knowing that every game you're going to have something come your way that you don't know what's going to happen."
Peoples now stands at 2-0-1 after opening the season with a 2-1 victory over BFA-Fairfax and a 4-1 win vs. Thetford. The Wolves will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"We're going to go home, we're going to enjoy the tie tonight and we're going to be right back out (Thursday) afternoon for practice," Follensbee said. "We're preparing for Randolph for our Homecoming game. It's good to see the physicality in higher divisions to know what we could see based on Southern Division III teams - because we don't know what they're like down there really."
Montpelier (1-0-1) kicked off its schedule with Saturday's 2-0 win at Spaulding and will return to action Friday with a 4 p.m. match at Lyndon.
"At the end of the day, what really matters is points that we dropped - from our own mistakes, from plays that were not necessary," Bagley said. "The fact that we held on to get the tie is great, but it would have been better if we had won."
