MONTPELIER — Emma Parkin scored 13 of her 19 points during Monday’s second half to propel the Oxbow girls basketball team past Montpelier, 41-40.
“Both teams had an opportunity to win it in the fourth quarter and both defenses did a great job,” Montpelier coach Brian Donaghue said. “We inbounded the ball with a few seconds left in front of their bench and we got an open look. It was a contested shot and it wasn’t a clean look. And it was close to a 30-foot shot. We would have needed Reggie Miller’s length to shoot over somebody.”
Montpelier’s top contributors were Ireland Donahue (12 points), Grace Nostrant (eight points), Ryleigh Chamberlin (seven points) and Grace Murphy (six points).
“You have to give credit to Montpelier,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “We didn’t shoot well and their zone defense befuddled us at times. We couldn’t knock down shots at the right time. They have improved a lot and they made some shots when they had to. Every time they got down by four or six points, they made shots and got themselves back in it.”
Arianna Bolles scored nine points for the Olympians and teammate Rachel Spear added five points. Oxbow led 11-6 after the first quarter and 22-20 at halftime. The Olympians entered the final quarter with a 26-20 cushion.
“Oxbow is having a really good season,” Donaghue said. “They’ve had some good outcomes against some teams that we’ve played. It was two well-matched teams and it was close the whole way. Emma played well for them.”
Oxbow (3-1) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (1-3) will travel to play Lake Region the same day.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex 85, Spaulding 55
BARRE — Junior point guard Paige Winter made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points Monday for the Hornets.
Natalie Folland stepped up for the Crimson Tide with a 14-point, 14-rebound performance. Sage MacAuley scored 13 points and grabbed seven boards in the loss.
“Their 3-point game is outstanding,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “That’s hard for us to compete with.”
Spaulding led 21-19 after the first quarter before Essex closed out the second quarter with a 41-33 advantage. Essex led 63-45 after three quarters.
“They put a press on us and we broke it easily and we got some quick buckets right off the bat,” coach MacAuley said. “We got a couple steals and we kind of took off. We were setting the tone in the paint, but they regrouped and hit a couple 3-pointers in the second quarter. And we struggled to come back from those.”
The Hornets made 13 3-pointers. They connected on a lot of their long-range shots at critical points when the Tide were attempting to rally.
“They drive and they kick it out to 3-point land and have at it,” coach MacAuley said. “We’re still struggling to play all four quarters, but we’re so close to being there. And Essex is one of the top teams in the state. We hung in there with them for awhile and we had the third-quarter slump that we’ve struggled with every game. But we had a strong inside game and that’s where we got most of our points. And they didn’t score much from inside.”
Hazen transfer Caitlyn Davison poured in 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Spaulding.
“She’s a great spark off the bench for us,” coach MacAuley said. “She comes in with energy and she doesn’t look like she gets frazzled at all. She comes in and does what she needs to do. It’s been wonderful for us and it’s been a spark we need.”
Essex improves to 4-0. The Hornets opened the season with a 63-57 victory over Burlington, a 62-42 win vs. Rice and a 57-43 win against St. Johnsbury. Spaulding (1-3) will travel to play Burlington at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Essex is a quick team and we hung in there right until the end,” coach MacAuley said. “They didn’t get out too far ahead of us and it was nice to see. And I tell them all the time that this is preseason and the real season will be at the Aud.”
Harwood 55, Lamoille 32
HYDE PARK — Nine of 11 Highlanders scored during Monday’s blowout victory.
Tanum Nelson paced HU with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Ashely Proteau added nine points, six rebounds and four steals. Harwood built a 20-0 lead and led 35-9 heading into halftime.
“It was the best rebounding half I’ve ever had with a team of mine,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “A few times they shot and we boxed out so well that the ball hit the floor and it just rolled around. I said I’ve never seen a drill that we do look so pure in a game. They came out on a mission tonight and they were super focused. We’re playing a team game and everyone is working hard. The sophomores are stepping up and it’s an unselfish group, which a a lot of fun to watch.”
Harwood (3-1) will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (0-4) will visit Williamstown the same evening.
“We’re getting our confidence like every team,” Young said. “Everyone I’ve talked to who is coaching has said that their teams are trying to come together after the long layoff. We have six new players and they’re understanding the system and things are coming together.”
Lyndon 46, U-32 41
LYNDON — Brooklyn Robinson and Olivia Lewis scored 13 points apiece Monday to help the Vikings hand the Raiders their first loss of the season.
Emma Renaudette chipped in with six points for LI, which led 13-11 after the first eight minutes. Yvonne Roberge made a pair of 3-pointers for U-32 and finished with 12 points. Alaina Beauregard (11 points) and Ari Hawkins (six points) were also dangerous offensive weapons of the Raiders.
The Vikings were in front 20-17 entering halftime before U-32 rallied to knot the score at 29 at the end of the third quarter. Hawkins went 2 of 2 from the foul line with 1:32 remaining to close the gap to 42-41. Lewis scored with a minute remaining and the Vikings forced a turnover on the Raiders’ next possession. Robinson made two foul shots with 16 seconds on the clock to cap the scoring.
U-32 (3-1) will host Thetford at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (2-2) will visit defending Division II co-champ Harwood the same day.
Williamstown 50, Randolph 17
WILLIAMSTOWN — Brianna McLaughlin and the Blue Devils did most of the heavy lifting in the first half of Monday’s lopsided victory.
Williamstown jumped out to a 30-6 lead before the break and never took its foot off the gas at either end of the floor. McLaughlin finished with 12 points, five assists and five steals. Freshman teammate Destiny Campbell added 10 points and nine rebounds. Whitney Lewis scored 10 points for Randolph, which trailed 30-6 entering halftime.
“Brianna did a great job pushing the pace early and then facilitating things in the second half,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “Our team energy on defense was much improved.”
Randolph will travel to play Oxbow at 7 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown will host Lamoille the same night.
Lake Region 53, Thetford 40
THETFORD — The Rangers hit eight 3-pointers Monday to deny the Panthers.
Tia Martinez (23 points) and Robin Nelson (17 points) led Lake Region, which went 9 of 16 from the foul line. Kelsey Smith guided Thetford with 14 points 10 rebounds.
The Panthers led 16-15 after a fast-paced first quarter. The score was 22-22 late in the first half when back-to-back 3-pointers by the Rangers made it 28-22 entering halftime.
“We made a few mistakes, which a lot of times ended with Lake Region hitting a 3,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said.
Thetford will travel to play U-32 at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.