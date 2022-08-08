Auto racing standout Alby Ovitt refused to back down in field to 91 cars Sunday while claiming top honors at the 38th Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200.
Some of the most daring racers int he Northeast made their way on to the Thunder Road stage to test their mettle against one another for the $3,000 top prize.
It was Ovitt’s race to lose, as his No. 929 machine took off like a rocket. He carefully navigated his way to lap 200 through the slimmest openings, overcoming several near misses and a couple love taps and T-bones. During the final 100 laps, Ovitt’s greatest threats were the No. 517 car of Richie Turner and the No. 292 vehicle of Adam Grey.
While 2015 Enduro victor Turner was a bit more careful than he needed to be, Grey charged through the field and passed Ovitt at least three times. With 20 laps left to go, Grey ran out of luck after he slammed into a slowing car on the backstretch. The incident ended his night due to a ballooning radiator.
From there, it was smooth sailing for Ovitt. Turner could not break through two-wide traffic to gain the needed laps on the leader. Ovitt is now the 35th winner of the event and the first Granite State racer to earn the win since North Haverhill’s Butch Elms triumphed in 1988. Turner took second and was one lap down, while Nick Deblois earned third and was four laps behind Ovitt.
For the 38th time Enduro cars from across New England converged onto the Thunder Road International Speedbowl for the ‘People’s Race.’ The annual $3,000-to-Win event for junkyard stars brought in ninety-one cars of all makes, models, shapes, sizes and colors! Along with the epic once-a-year, slam-bang tradition came the annual rk Miles Street Stock Special presented by Bolduc Metal Recycling. The 50-lap special brought out the best and brightest in the four-cylinder ranks, leaving a former champion triumphant in victory lane.
After Patrick Tibbetts, Kyle MacAskill and Jeffery Martin took down the three Street Stock heat wins, Tibbetts’ luck went sour early when a shifting cable disconnecting left him stuck in the pits as the field rolled out for the main event. Led to green by Thomas Peck and MacAskill, the 30-car field screamed past the start line and the first caution came out on Lap 4. The spinning crunch-and-bunch between the Ford Mustangs of rookies Paige Whittemore and Curtis Franks led to a brief stoppage in action. On the restart, Scott Weston and Todd Raymo brought the field down for the green flag. The next 27 laps were filled with tight, two-wide racing across the Speedbowl as Jeffery Martin, Dean Switser Jr. and Taylor Hoar made their way methodically through the field. The second caution flag flew on lap 31 when Jesse Laquerre made contact with the No. 24 car of Todd Raymo, sending both drivers to the rear. The Lucky Dog rule helped out Justin Blakely, who was the first car a lap down and returned to the main pack. Cam Powers, who has been consistently fast during the last few events, parked his No. 30 machine with a leaking gasket.
The field continued to battle until lap 47, when the third-and-final caution flag came out after Paige Whittemore and Eric MacLaughlin went spinning out of control. Mike Gay earned the final Lucky Dog spot. Martin put the hammer down during the final three laps, keeping the lead and earning his first win of the season. Tyler Whittemore and Switser Jr. rounded out the podium.
Racing will resume at Thunder Road with Thursday’s 4th annual Nolato Road Warrior Challenge. The event is a 50-lap, $500-to-win special for the entry-level four-cylinder division. Alongside will be championship action for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks.
Thunder Road Results
Aug. 7, 2022
Enduro 200
1. 929 Alby Ovitt 200 Laps 2. 517 Richie Turner 199 Laps 3. 97x Nick Deblois 196 Laps 4. 51 Danny Doyle 195 Laps 5. 24 Caleb Bedard 193 Laps 6. 21 Andy Benoit 190 Laps 7. 7 Ben Bushey 190 Laps 8. 11 Josh Turner 189 Laps 9. 18 Dennis Perry III 188 Laps 10. 066 Dave Brooks 188 Laps 11. 333 Steven Patenaude 186 Laps 12. 13 Kira Jennings 186 Laps 13. 04 Kelly Miller Jr. 186 Laps 14. 001 Peter Childs 186 Laps 15. 911 Sean Ford 182 Laps 16. 115 Tyler Gaudette 182 Laps 17. 292 Adam Gray 180 Laps 18. 19 Nevin Post-Kinney 180 Laps 19. 174 Jerry Davis 179 Laps 20. 2 Carson Desranleau 178 Laps 21. 22 Nick Cain 176 Laps 22. 73 Dale Cookson, Jr. 175 Laps 23. 55 Devon Jackson 173 Laps 24. 33 Jacob Hall-Larson 172 Laps 25. 1 Cayden Green 172 Laps 26. 069 Jason Vezina 148 Laps 27. 450 Josh Cutler 146 Laps 28. 173 Larry Underwood 143 Laps 29. 767 Tyler McRae 143 Laps 30. 253 Patrick Underwood 137 Laps 31. 12 Brian Rodgers 136 Laps 32. 10 Bailey Erwin 133 Laps 33. 32 Branden Dennis 131 Laps 34. 74 Keith Benoit 130 Laps 35. 3 Dylon Murphy 129 Laps 36. 23 Dillon Botala 128 Laps 37. 41 Tony Burrington 124 Laps 38. 226 Tracy Gaudette 120 Laps 39. 711 Jeremiah Little 118 Laps 40. 8 Matt Murphy 116 Laps 41. 31 Paul Stevens 113 Laps 42. 16 Chris LaForest 110 Laps 43. 83 Skylar Schuck 107 Laps 44. 25 Kyle Botala 106 Laps 45. 144 Justin Prescott 93 Laps 46. 26 Kyle Bedard 91 Laps 47. 310 Nick Aja 90 Laps 48. 17 Ryan Deuso 84 Laps 49. 411 Andy Botala 68 Laps 50. 03 Robert Catchapaw 65 Laps 52. 186 Levi Jackson 65 Laps 53. 00 TJ Bohannon 65 Laps 54. 36 Erika Williams 64 Laps 55. 77 Andrew Lopes 56 Laps 56. 110 Gavin McGinnis 48 Laps 57. 91 Thomas Kirkpatrick 47 Laps 58. 49 Steven Chapman 44 Laps 59. 81 Tyler Rhodes 44 Laps 60. 40 Justin Langlois 42 Laps 61. 062 Gregory Davis 42 Laps 62. 4 Jason Chapman 37 Laps 63. 9 Jenny Stevens 37 Laps 64. 200 Trevor Irwin 37 Laps 65. 6 Riley Harness 36 Laps 66. 28 Luke Peters 32 Laps 67. 66 J.T. Blanchard 32 Laps 68. 320 Anthony Butts 30 Laps 69. 96 Bill O’Connor 29 Laps 70. 171 Brodie Frazier 29 Laps 71. 100 Jordan Matte 29 Laps 72. 44 Steven Corbett 28 Laps 73. 426 Stephen Donahue 26 Laps 74. 113 Bill Davis 25 Laps 75. 30 Trevor Mears 25 Laps 76. 69 Brice Rancourt 22 Laps 77. 026 Amber Rich 20 Laps 78. 102 Devin Bell 20 Laps 79. 126 Cole Gaudette 17 Laps 80. 95 Justin Bascomb 11 Laps 81. 14 Austin Blais 8 Laps 82. 108 Corey Martin 7 Laps 83. 86 Joe Fuster 6 Laps
Street Stocks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.