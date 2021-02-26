BOSTON - University of Vermont women's basketball forward Anna Olson was named the America East Rookie of the Year on Friday.
The first-year Catamount is the fourth player in program history to earn the honor. She was also named to the All-Conference Third Team. Voting was conducted by the league's head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players or themselves.
Olson joins impressive company at Vermont as a Rookie of the Year. Courtnay Pilypaitis (2007), Morgan Hall (2000) and Libby Smith (1999) were honored as UVM Athletics Hall of Famers following their time in Catamount Country.
Olson led the Catamounts this season with 13.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. She also averaged two assists a game. She posted two double-doubles this winter and scored a career-high 19 points against UMBC on Jan. 3 as she helped lead Vermont to its best America East start through six games since the 2009-10 campaign.
"I am thrilled that the America East women's basketball coaches have recognized Anna's talent and the impact she made in her rookie campaign," UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. "Anna immediately gained the trust of her teammates and coaches and was asked to fill a big role as a first-year, to be a consistent and go-to offensive threat while defending extremely talented post players every night. She accepted her role, worked every day at expanding her game and handled the pressure with such grace and poise. She is the ultimate team player that would do anything for her teammates and the betterment of our program. I couldn't be happier for Anna to receive this achievement and for her teammates, who played a big part in her success."
Last month Olson became the third player in America East history to be named America East Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week at the same time. Olson was also the ninth Catamount to earn three or more Rookie of the Week honors in a season
She followed in the path of former Catamounts Joanne McKay (1984-85), Smith (1998-99), Niki Taylor (2011-12), Emma Utterback (2019-20), Dawn Cressman (1999-00), Hanna Crymble (2016-17), Hall (1999-00) and Pilypaitis (2006-07).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cats to visit Bryant
It has been quite a while since the University of Vermont men's lacrosse team played a competitive game.
On Saturday, it will have been 357 days since the Catamounts last took the field.
Luckily, the count stops there. The UVM men's lacrosse team opens at Bryant on Saturday at noon.
It will be a busy weekend for UVM teams as the Cats' men's hockey team hosts UMass Lowell and the fourth-seeded women's hockey team opens the Hockey East tournament against No. 5 Maine on Sunday.
The UVM men's soccer team was slated to begin play this weekend against UMass Amherst on Saturday and Syracuse on Monday. However, those games were canceled because of a team pause due to COVID protocols.
Castleton and Norwich reignite their rivalry on the ice with a home-and-home women's hockey series on Saturday and Sunday. The Spartans come in at 2-1-1, while the Cadets play their first games of the season.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
UVM's Kilberg honored
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — UVM senior forward Olivia Kilberg won the Sportsmanship Award and first-year goaltender Jessie McPherson was named to the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team as announced by the Hockey East Friday afternoon.
Kilberg played 115 games for the Catamounts and committed just three penalties over four years.
McPherson finished the regular season with a .938 save-percentage and a 1.57 goals-against average. Her goals-against average was eighth best in the NCAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.