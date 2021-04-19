DANBURY, Conn. — East Montpelier's Max Olmsted picked up his first win of the season, going eight innings and allowing three earned runs to help Castleton University sweep Western Connecticut State on Monday.
In the opener, a five-run eighth inning helped Castleton secure a 10-4 victory after a tight seven innings. Adam Newton paced the Spartans with three hits and three runs batted in. Hunter Perkins, Reece De Castro and Addison Schaub all had two hits. Jarrett Williams had three RBIs for Castleton as well.
The Spartans earned a 7-3 victory in the second game. They scored two runs in the first inning before adding four runs in the third inning. Castleton hosts Colby-Sawyer College on Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Norwich 6, Colby-Sawyer 2
Norwich 1, Colby-Sawyer 0
NORTHFIELD - The Norwich University baseball team extended its winning streak to six games for the first time since 1989 with a doubleheader sweep of Colby-Sawyer.
Senior CJ Davis picked up the win in the first game, scattering six hits over six-plus innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) and surrendered three walks while striking out five batters. He improves to 2-1 on the season. Freshman Matt Ingraffia recorded the final two outs.
The Cadets scored one run in the third inning and one in the fourth before the Chargers rallied for a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 2. Norwich added four runs in the sixth.
Sophomore right fielder PJ Morales went 2-for-4 with two doubles and drove in two runs. Senior center fielder Koby Foster went 2-for-2 with a double. Senior first baseman Nate Gehringer went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Freshman left fielder Owen Silk delivered a one-run double, while freshman shortstop Ryland Richardson recored a one-run single.
Norwich junior Tanner Raymond allowed five hits over six innings in Game 2. He issued one walk and struck out five to improve to 2-0. Ingraffia was called upon for his second relief stint of the day and picked up his first career save, stranding a runner in scoring position and striking out two.
An infield single by Foster drove in Morales in the fourth inning. Gehringer, Morales and Foster had one hit apiece.
Norwich improves to 6-2, while Colby-Sawyer falls to 0-2. The Cadets teams will face off again Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
St. Joseph's 11, Norwich 3
St. Joseph's 7, Norwich 3
STANDISH, Maine - The Cadets dropped a pair of Great Northeast Athletic Conference games Sunday afternoon.
St. Joseph's pulled ahead in the bottom of the third inning with three runs. The Monks added five more in the bottom of the fourth. The hosts (6-6, 2-0 GNAC) completed the sweep with a big sixth inning in Game 2.
Norwich's Liliana Rolfe, Dara Kelly and Maggie Rasmussen had two hits to lead Norwich's offense in the second game. Rasmussen, Annika Beebe and Nina Biello recorded RBIs for the Cadets, who led 3-2 in the third inning before the Monks rallied.
Beebe suffered the loss in the pitcher's circle, surrendering four earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five. Laura Deaton, Rasmussen and Caitlin Dailey all recorded hits for the Cadets in Game 1. Allison Northup took the loss in the pitcher's circle.
Norwich will host Castleton at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Castleton 8, Keene State 0
Castleton 8, Keene State 7
KEENE, N.H. — The Spartans extended their winning streak to three games Monday.
Four runs in the third and fourth innings did the job for the Spartans in the opener. Left fielder Miranda Fish had three hits and two runs batted in to lead Castleton. Allie Almond, Jamie Boyle and Machaila Arjavich also knocked in runs. Arjavich went five innings in the circle as well, scattering five hits.
In the second game, Keene got on the board first, but Castleton pushed across three runs in the third. The Owls tied the game in the bottom half. The Spartans attempted to put the game away late, scoring five runs over the final two innings. Keene didn't do down quietly, scoring four runs. The Owls were threatening, but couldn't push across the tying tally.
Boyle had two RBIs to lead Castleton. Makenna Thorne had three hits from the lead-off spot, including a triple.
Castleton is at Norwich for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Cadets honored
NORTHFIELD - Norwich seniors Parker Campbell and Nick Kandra snared league awards Monday after helping the Cadets keep their undefeated record intact.
Campbell was named the Player of the Week for the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, while Kanda was selected as the top goalie. Campbell played a key role in the Cadets' hot start offensively, recording hat tricks against Rivier and St. Joseph. He dished out three assists, won 10 ground balls and caused a turnover.
He scored on six of his nine shots on frame. Campbell becomes the 10th men's lacrosse player to earn GNAC Player of the Week honors and the second this season. Teammate Payden Masaracchia claimed the award two weeks ago.
Kandra reduced his conference-leading goals-against average from 7.95 to 6.94 this week, giving up six goals over two games while making 16 saves. The senior netminder did not allow any goals through three quarters in the game against St. Joseph. Kandra ranks 13th in Division III in goals-against average. Kandra is the 16th player to have earned GNAC Goalie of Week recognition and the first of the 2021 season.
Norwich will travel to play Lasell on Tuesday in a key conference clash for that has post-season implications for both teams.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
CU 16, UMD 10
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team has its first winning streak of the 2021 season.
The Spartans won their second straight game, besting UMass Dartmouth 16-10 Monday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton outscored the Corsairs by three in each half.
Aubra Linn scored six goals to lead the Spartans. Kimberly McCarthy added four goals, Lacey Greenamyre had three, Cheyanne Stone had two and Ryanne Mix had one. Greenamyre also had four assists.
Castleton (3-6) hosts Keene State on Wednesday.
RUGBY
NU hosts Munn event
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men's rugby team hosted a best-of-three intrasquad series for the seventh Chris Munn 7s Tournament on Sunday.
The Maroon side earned a 2-1 victory over the Gold side in the best-of-three series, led by a series-high six tries from junior Richard Mitchell.
Maroon won the first game 26-15 in a special event that featured an over-sized rugby ball dedicated to Munn, a 1981 NU graduate. The ball was produced for the 50th anniversary of rugby at Norwich.
Gold battled back to take the second game, 25-14. But Maroon won the rubber match, 22-15, to clinch the victory.
In Game 1, Anthony Tedeschi opened the scoring for the Gold side at the 1:39 mark of the first half for a 5-0 lead. Maroon battled back with back-to-back tries from Mitchell. Two successful conversions from Travis Bartniski helped Maroon carry 14-5 lead into halfime.
Gold opened the second-half scoring, with Yandres Cintron's try cutting the deficit to 14-10. Bartniski scored for Maroon and converted his own try to make it 21-10 at the 10:35 mark of the match. Angell Al-Yaseri pushed the lead to 26-10 with just under two minutes to play. Gold's Ahmad Bitang capped the scoring with 36 seconds left. Gold sprinted out to a 15-0 halftime lead in Game 2, thanks to unconverted tries from Will Moulton, Kyle Donahue and Al-Yaseri.
Mitchell scored for Maroon in the second half, and a successful conversion from Bartniski cut the deficit to 15-7. Tedeschi scored to stretch the lead to 20-7. Mitchell scored his fourth try of the day with 1:31 left in the game, closing the gap to 20-14 following a successful conversion from Bartniski. Moulton put the exclamation point on the Game 2 win for Gold with his second try of the game on the final play.
Gold continued its momentum from the second game, with Brandon Husseyscoring the first two tries of the third match for a10-0 lead. Mitchell scored in the sixth minute and Al-Yaseri scored on the final play of the first half to make it 10-10 heading into halftime.
Mitchell scored again in the 10th minute to give Maroon a 15-10 lead and then Bartniski hit the conversion to stretch the lead to 17-10. An unconverted try from Cintron with 2:46 left to play to cut the deficit to 17-15.
Jered Robertson put the match away for Maroon with a long scoring run after busting through the middle of the Gold defense with 39 seconds left to play. Maroon kicked off just before time expired and the ball bounced off a Gold player's hand and went out of bounds to end the match.
