Thirty years ago the Montpelier boys basketball team capitalized on a big, strong transfer student to piece together a 20-2 campaign.
Russ Kembel averaged 25 points per game for MHS that season after excelling at Rice the previous two winters. His partner in crime, point guard Bill Patno, averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per contest after leading the Solons to a 17-4 record the year before.
Three decades later, the Solons face a similar situation with expectations that are just as high.
Rashid Nikiema is a 6-foot-4 power forward who joins coach Nick Foster’s team this winter. He’ll work down low with four-year veteran Leo Riby-Williams, a 6-foot-3 forward who’s scored 871 points for the Solons.
The inside tandem will be an intimidating presence against any opponent, and the team’s perimeter play is also top-notch. Guards Tyler Ricker and Will Bruzzese thrive in high-pressure situations, boasting a lethal blend of intensity and composure.
Swingmen Nathan LaRosa and Bobby Cody also have a knack for elevating their play during crucial moments, giving MHS two more athletic rebounders. Junior newcomers Evan Smith and Cabot Hart round out the roster along with Marshall Donahue and Ronnie Riby-Williams. Montpelier lost Micah Bloomberg, Isaak Donahue, Haris Dzonbic and Ben Gambill to graduation. Capital Division Player of the Year Jonah Cattaneo transferred to South Burlington.
The 2020 Solons finished 20-4 after reaching the Barre Aud for the first time in 11 years. The Solons’ only regular-season hiccups were a pair of close losses against U-32 and an overtime defeat at eventual D-I champ Rice.
Montpelier earned a 64-47 playdown victory over Spaulding and a 72-59 quarterfinal win over Middlebury. The victory over the Tigers was extra sweet following a 51-46 quarterfinal loss to Milton in 2019 and a 49-46 quarterfinal loss to Otter Valley in 2018.
Riby-Williams erupted for 16 points in the semifinals, sparking a surprisingly comfy 54-35 win over U-32. The power forward erupted for 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists during the final, but Fair Haven (23-1) survived a last-second scare to lock up a 53-52 victory. Ricker (eight points) and LaRosa (seven points, seven boards, three blocks) were also standouts in the final, which marked their team’s fourth one-possession loss of the season.
This year’s Covid-shortened schedule has 11 games from Feb. 1 to March 13 prior to the post-season. Riby-Williams is a proved double-double threat who will attempt to become the first MHS player in 20 years to score 1,000 points. John Cody (1,044) accomplished the feat in 2001 under coach Steve Mears one year after Williamstown transfer TJ Bottiggi reached the milestone. Kembel (1,016 points) and Patno (1,014 points) joined the elite club while competing on Lenny Drew’s 1991 squad that suffered a 75-72 semifinal loss to Josh Farnsworth and Windsor. Montpelier’s Brad Belleville surpassed the 1,000-point barrier in 1988, while 1980 MHS grad Dave Nelson finished with 1,172 points.
Nelson coached the 2005 Solons team that ended a 56-year title drought. John Dellipriscoli’s corner 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left gave MHS a 45-44 victory over Mill River in the championship. Montpelier has made 31 trips to the semifinals, winning its first crowns in 1925, 1926, 1935, 1944 and 1949.
Bill Bruzzese, Peter Ricker and Rick Powell will serve as assistant coaches this year, with the season set to kick off at Lyndon. The Solons will also face Oxbow, Randolph, U-32, Lake Region, Harwood, Hazen, Thetford, Oxbow and Williamstown. Thetford is the two-time defending D-III champ, while Williamstown advanced to the Barre Aud every year from 2012-19. Hazen is a six-time champ that punched its ticket to the semifinals four times in the last five years.
As teams adjust to full-contact practices this week, Foster answered a handful of questions before games begin. Five members of his 10-player roster recently helped the MHS boys soccer team capture its first title since 1996.
TA: Did you guys have tryouts to split up JV and varsity?
Foster: “We had three days of tryouts from Jan. 4-6. But we had about 21 kids in the program, so there wasn’t a whole lot to be determined at tryouts. There’s quite a young group in that JV program and we’ll have one sophomore on the varsity team.”
TA: There was a lot of predictability in who was coming back. But what would you say about Rashid transferring and how it’s gone?
Foster: “Things have gone great. We understand that he hasn’t played organized basketball in a couple years. But you wouldn’t know it. He fits right in at practice. He works hard, he’s got a great attitude and he’s definitely skilled. I would expect that in couple couple weeks he’ll be right up to speed.”
TA: You guys were going to have solid size to begin with. Did it feel like a game-changer when you found out he was on the roster?
Foster: “Yeah. It’s a different team without Jonah, but Rashid’s in the program. So we’re exchanging one of our shorter guys for a real long, athletic guy. Our front line is really big. And when you put our guards on the floor, they’re good-sized kids as well. Will and Tyler are big, strong kids. And Ronnie is strong and athletic.”
TA: Losing the Capital Division Player of the Year could be devastating for some teams. But do you feel like you weather the storm pretty well with Will and Tyler and Ronnie and those guys?
Foster: “We’re really confident in the the group that we have. Our play style will change a little bit. But we’re still set up to be successful with the guys that we have.”
TA: How has it gone with wearing the masks during soccer vs. basketball, from what you’re hearing from them?
Foster: “The feedback I get from those guys is that it’s much more difficult indoors. And the spacing in the gym is much different than on the soccer field. The recovery time is longer indoors, because they’re not really able to turn away and pull their masks down. So we really took the first two weeks to just practice conditioning with the masks on. What are we able to do? How much can we get up and down before we really need a break? That part has been challenging, but I expect we’ll be really good with it.”
TA: Obviously you want to be as competitive as you can be. Have there been big challenges getting your team in preparation mode the last few weeks?
Foster: “They work hard and they would love to compete in practice. But we weren’t able to do that in the first couple weeks, at least with contact. You can throw in some competition without contact, but it’s hard to do. This week is our first time doing that. It’s always a little sloppier than you would expect. And it was sloppy the first time we incorporated defense and contact. But it will get better.”
TA: You were 15-7 three years ago, 16-6 two years ago and 20-4 last year. What would you say about the progress heading into this winter?
Foster: “The one thing with this group is, eventually, we had to get over the hump. We had some really good teams that just hadn’t gotten used to winning yet. And this team is used to winning. We tended to have some pretty good teams that would come up short against our cross-town rivals and come up short in the big games. And this group just hasn’t done that since their freshman year. Obviously we haven’t won a championship and we’ve lost some games. But they just have that winning attitude. They have high expectations and they hold each other accountable. So it’s a fun group and I would expect to be really successful this year. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win a lot of games, but our attitude will be that way.”
TA: Speaking of getting over the hump, last year highlighted just how difficult it can be to win those quarterfinal games. Did it feel like a big breakthrough getting to the Aud?
Foster: “It did feel like a breakthrough. And to be completely honest, it felt like it was against Spaulding. Because that was one of the those games where maybe we hadn’t quite got over the hump in the past. Sure, we have a better record. But they were a Division I team and a cross-town rival. So a lot of folks thought that we may not be able to advance out of the first round. And you could feel there was some weight going into that game. And once we were able to advance there, it felt like anything was possible. We had some really good games early in the year where we had some strong wins. But that one really seemed to open it up for us.”
TA: Did it feel like the semifinal was a little anticlimactic just because it wasn’t nearly as close as a lot of people would have thought?
Foster: “It did a little bit. But not when you’ve lost to those guys as many times as we have — and we’d blown some leads as well. So you never really feel comfortable in a game like that until it’s over.”
TA: Is there extra pressure or more on the line at a school with such a long basketball history?
Foster: “Yeah, but I don’t know that we feel it as much. At times it becomes, ‘Oh, it’s been decades since you achieved this or that.’ And I think the end result is something we all want. But there’s so many great things that happen before that end result. It’s hard to win a championship — there’s nothing easy about that. And there’s so many things along the way that can get in the way. So all you can do is put yourself in a position to have a shot every year, and then see how it comes out. And we’ve been able to do that for the last several years.”
TA: As you got deeper into the playoffs last year, did it seem like a lot more members of the community started to follow Montpelier basketball?
Foster: “Over the last couple years, this one particular group of kids has helped. They had a great following in their middle school season. We get a really good student-body fan section the last couple years and then parents and relatives. And I have started to see more community members that don’t have kids in the program, so that’s nice to see more involvement. And of course if you can give them a trip to the Barre Auditorium, that only helps.”
TA: Without giving away all your secrets, how do you think this year’s team might be different from last year’s team?
Foster: “It will be different with 10 on the roster and our size being a little different. We really like to be an up-tempo team and a pressure-type team. And I know that we’ll be able to do that still. But then you add the masks and don’t really know how long somebody can play without a break. So you wonder if our play style will be able to be the same as long as we would like it to be. That’s going to be the challenge. And we’re still a couple weeks away before we really understand that.”
TA: Is there any conventional wisdom about if the masks favor a certain type of playing style? Maybe teams that are good free-throw shooters or outside shooters that don’t push the pace as much?
Foster: “I don’t think we really know. But we’ve made it a priority to make that part of our approach: How well-conditioned can we be with our play style while wearing masks? And I think, if we do it right, we can use it as an advantage rather than a disadvantage. Because I do expect that we’ll be one of the better-conditioned teams. It’s going to be really important to figure out where and when you can steal minutes in a game for a guy like Leo, who’s been able to play 28-29 minutes a game. I don’t know if that’s possible — it might be less. But when and where those guys get their breaks is going to be really important.”
TA: Aside from Fair Haven and U-32, are there some other D-II teams that you’re looking out for right now?
Foster: “I haven’t looked at it a whole lot, but I do expect MSJ to be tough. (Maddox Traynor) from Rutland went back to MSJ last year, so that should change everything for them. And they still have their point guard (Andre Prunty). Obviously Fair Haven and U-32 should be strong. And Spaulding could be good too. They’ve got a young group that will be filtering into that varsity program.”
TA: If you’re only going to play one team twice, were you pretty psyched that the limited schedule worked out so that you’ll see U-32 at their gym and your gym?
Foster: “Any time we can play those guys, it’s a good thing. Any time we can play our Central Vermont rivals, and both teams are good, that’s exciting regardless of who those teams are. If it’s Wiliamstown or Harwood or Spaulding, when both teams are good, it’s fun.”
TA: What would you say about some of the D-III teams you play?
Foster: “We’ve been the one Division II team in the Capital for the last decade or so that’s had to play the Division III side of the league. We’ve had Williamstown twice and Thetford twice every year. And then last year we had Hazen. Randolph has had some really good years, and they were good again last year. You’re playing a lower-division team, but you have to bust your butt for your index points.”
TA: What was your reaction after seeing the confidence those soccer guys carried over from the championship?
Foster: “It was great. (Athletic Director) Matt Link was probably sick of me because I always messaged him before every game, ‘Hey, can I get in? Can I get in?’ So I was able to get to most of the games, and I had to watch the playoff games on the stream. But what a fun season to watch. I was really impressed how they turned a corner that rainy day at U-32 where they were down two goals. It seemed like the wind had really been taken out of them. And I remember Will Bruzzese making a nice tackle on the sideline and stealing the possession. And the next thing you know, everything turned. And really their whole season turned from there.”
