When athletic skills are passed down from one generation to the next, carrying the torch in one sport or another can be a heavy burden.
Maybe that’s why Finn O’Hara decided to write his own story.
The Harwood junior estimates that he’s among the 25% of ice hockey players who didn’t grow up in a hockey family. That didn’t stop the 2021 Times Argus Player of the Year from taking Division II by storm the past three seasons.
This year he tallied 16 goals and 10 assists for the 8-1 Highlanders, who locked up their second straight appearance in the final. O’Hara registered his 100th career point in a regular-season victory over eventual champ Brattleboro and ended the season with 64 goals career goals and 52 assists.
He kicked off playoffs with two goals and two assists during an 8-4 quarterfinal victory over Mount Mansfield. His semifinal hat trick fueled a 3-0 victory over Middlebury before he contributed two goals and one assist in a 5-3 championship loss to Brattleboro.
Harwood coach Shawn Thompson described O’Hara as a physically dominant forward who can single-handedly take over a game in any rink. His intelligence, fitness and positional awareness were especially crucial during man-down situations as HU players spent a combined 84 minutes in the penalty box. O’Hara only committed a pair of two-minute infractions all winter and was always a lethal weapon on power plays.
And for all of O’Hara’s on-ice dominance, Thompson said that the forward’s best quality is being there for his teammates.
Harwood’s 2021 season had as many hurdles as a track meet, but O’Hara and the Highlanders soldiered on following each setback. After the opening practices were delayed for over a month, a subsequent Covid pause and a coaching change tested the Highlanders’ resolve.
Junior Skylar Platt was unexpectedly sidelined just a few days before the championship, leaving HU without one of the state’s top threats. Brattleboro scored twice in two minutes for a 4-1 lead at the start of the third period, but O’Hara showed his true colors again.
After scoring with 11:34 remaining, O’Hara assisted Jacob Green with 4:08 on the clock to make it a one-goal game. Even though the Colonels added an empty-netter at the end, O’Hara’s display helped him earn D-II Player of the Year honors when coaches announced their post-season awards.
The junior never ceases to amaze Thompson, who was the youth Pee Wee coach in Waterbury when O’Hara and Platt moved up an age division to add depth to an eight-skater squad. Harwood seniors Gavin Thomsen and Jonathan O’Brien were also on that team, and some of the same players went on to play for a Bantams team led by former Harwood coach Jacob Grout. Moretown Elementary’s Jacob Green and Thatcher Brook’s Tanner Woodard and Tyson Silvia eventually joined the mix as well, giving Harwood a powerful group of underclassmen three years ago.
It took some growing pains, but few people around the Ice Center were surprised last winter when HU bounced back from a losing season to go 20-3. The Highlanders went out on top at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse, with O’Hara scoring once in a 3-2 victory over Milton.
Here is an assortment of questions for O’Hara, whose lacrosse team will host Mount Mansfield in Saturday’s season opener:
TA: So in 2008 you and your family went to your first Norwich game?
O’Hara: “My mom is a pediatrician at Norwich University and she always worked with the hockey players. From what I remember, one day she had a player come in and talk about hockey and she decided to take me to a game. And ever since then we’ve been huge fans of not only Norwich hockey, but just of hockey. And it pulled us into the game and gave us a connection to it.”
TA: Did you get into soccer or lacrosse before you got into hockey?
O’Hara: “I started soccer in first grade and played up until third grade. And then I actually dropped out of soccer in third grade to pursue hockey. And that’s when hockey got big: Fourth, fifth, sixth (grade) up until freshman year. And then lacrosse started in first grade and I never stopped that one. And I picked up soccer sophomore year again just because I wanted to be on the team with the boys. It was a good run. So as far as the order, it was lacrosse first, soccer and then hockey.”
TA: Did it take quite awhile before the core of your hockey team came together?
O’Hara: “I wouldn’t say so. Being in school together is a huge factor. But also the family that not only we’ve developed — but Jake Grout has helped us develop — is kind of a sense of, ‘If you’re not here working together as a group of guys, you feel almost left out if you’re not all family.’ So that just kind of clicked. It was just one of those things. We were all friends at school and we just brought it to the rink and incorporated everyone that we could, because it just makes you better and it’s more fun at the end of the day.”
TA: Was it tough for you to balance playing for the Flames and playing for the Glades — in addition to all the other sports — when you were younger?
O’Hara: “It’s definitely a struggle. But back when you’re younger, it’s just so much fun. It’s all you want to do and it’s all you think about. But when it got to the high school level it was balancing all that in addition to school work, which was more of a factor. And for me it took away from my social life at school. And that was probably my ultimate reason for leaving Flames: I just wanted to be part of this Harwood hockey family and the Harwood community. I don’t regret that decision. But it wasn’t that hard to balance for myself.”
TA: A lot of the time you grow up in a hockey family and it’s sort of expected of you. But that wasn’t the case for guys like you and Sky, right?
O’Hara: “Not at all. But we’re wicked fortunate to have parents that care so much and allow us to do all these things. Because being a hockey parent is one of the toughest jobs in the world, driving from Massachusetts to Vermont every weekend.”
TA: What would you say about having an older brother like Sully? He seemed to forge his own path with football and wrestling.
O’Hara: “He’s a huge mentor. As far as a work ethic, he’s at Notre Dame right now doing ROTC. And from what he tells me, that’s the hardest thing he’s done in his whole life. So hearing that, it’s like, ‘Whoa, that’s hard.’ Because he’s made everything look so easy in his life — from in the school to on the field. He’s probably the smartest kid I know and he’s pushed me to my absolute limits in the classroom, which has benefitted me so much. I’m wicked thankful to have him as a brother.”
TA: Dialing back the clock to last year, do you mind describing the thrill of the championship game and top memories from that night at the Gut?
O’Hara: “Obviously the top memory is Skylar putting in that (overtime) goal. But I think my biggest memory and realization from that game is what this team has done. Looking in the crowd and seeing all those people and this whole community supporting you, that’s what it’s all about. You win or lose or do whatever. But having all those people surrounding you and cherishing the game with you and enjoying it together — it was just such a good moment.”
TA: Your freshman year you guys were 7-10-3. And the last two years you were 28-4 with two championship appearances. So did you guys see the potential three years go?
O’Hara: “Yeah, I think we all knew there was potential. Being a freshman on a team is hard, at least for myself. I can’t speak for Sky, but freshman year I was not as confident in my abilities. And sophomore year is when Sky and I really picked it up. I think the talent was always there — it was just finding the right group of guys and the right coaches to get us there.”
TA: You guys were the second-to-last game to be played last year. Were you holding out hope for lacrosse season, or did you know it wasn’t likely?
O’Hara: “I think deep down I knew it wasn’t likely. But I definitely had hope. I didn’t really understand what Covid was yet. As crazy as that sounds now, back then it was just this mythical creature to me. But I was still on the field preparing, just in case we had a season. We had some friends from college come back: Connor Woolley and Ely Kalkstein, who graduated from Harwood, and they helped me train with Sully a lot. So if we had a season, we were ready for it. But sometimes that’s the way the cookie crumbles and you don’t get a season.”
TA: What did your training look like later into the spring and summer? Did you focus on one sport or were you splitting your time?
O’Hara: “So right now lacrosse is my main sport. This past summer I played a bunch of tournaments with 4 Leaf Lacrosse, which is out of New Hampshire, and I was also doing Bret Leonard hockey stuff. And this past December-Janaury, I went down to Florida with that 4 Leaf team and we played in one of the national tournaments for youth lacrosse. And that was a really cool experience just to see those top dogs out there and how good sports really are outside of Vermont.”
TA: Going into the fall, did it become mostly just soccer for September and October?
O’Hara: “The focus was soccer, but I was always doing lacrosse training. It was just on my own time — nothing crazy with the team. But just going out there and getting better. 4 Leaf has this training center run by these guys in the PLL, which is the professional lacrosse league. And they send us out videos and we have access to all those, so it’s kind of personalized training that you can go out and do with all of them.”
TA: Is it some cardio and some strength training? What does it look like?
O’Hara: “So every day you’re lifting in the gym. And then just simple everyday drills for lacrosse. And then for cardio, whatever my high school team is doing, I’ll do. I usually don’t pride myself on doing cardio — I like to do team sports.”
TA: You lost the soccer quarterfinals to Montpelier after two rounds of penalty kicks. So was that a character-builder for you and the rest of the guys?
O’Hara: “Yeah, that was a tough one to swallow. It doesn’t really get worse than that — if I’m going to be honest. But I think our team definitely carried ourselves well. We had really high hopes going in. But that Montpelier team was really good. Max Weinstein is a great player and Leo (Riby-Williams) is a really good player, so hat’s off to them.”
TA: So as you were playing the waiting game, you went down to Florida in December?
O’Hara: “Yeah, we were down there Dec. 27 to Jan. 5. I had to miss the first three Harwood practices just because of quarantine.”
TA: Did you feel like you were going stir crazy — like some other athletes — that whole time?
O’Hara: “I think it was awful, personally. Athletes have a hard time sitting still. But it was also great to have time off and recover — and almost get that excitement for a new season. When you’re sitting around all day, you’re just pumped up to do something finally. So when the hockey turned on, there was so much excitement. And that helped us.”
TA: During that first week or two you had to stay socially distant during practice and do more individual stick-handling stuff. Do you think that favored more experienced skaters? Or did help it help some of the beginners get up to speed?
O’Hara: “I think it’s good for everyone. I personally think there should always be a week of that: just getting back into things and getting your skills up again. It definitely favored me, because I hadn’t played in so long. It was weird showing up to the rink in masks and not being allowed to touch each other and play real hockey.”
TA: Your season started five weeks late, you had a coaching change and also a Covid pause. Did it seem like you guys were constantly overcoming some obstacle?
O’Hara: “Yeah, definitely. It’s obvious from any outside point of view that we had to deal with a lot. But it’s Harwood hockey. And it’s in the community and they’re family. Everyone in the town wants us to succeed. Although we dealt with a lot of adversity, we had a lot of help along the way. And this year was obviously for Jake Grout, and that pulled us together. It’s a family. If you went to Harwood my sophomore year, we changed the language of the school. We made it the hockey talk and the hockey community. You can’t really describe what we built these past three years with coach Grout — it’s pretty special. …At that (2020) championship game there was over 1,000 people there. And you get DMs and texts from people that you have no idea who they are. And it’s just like, ‘Whoa, this is really cool. You make me feel famous in your small little town.’”
TA: Did you anticipate your offensive stats for playoffs this year?
O’Hara: “During the summer, it was a lot of training. But as far as playoffs goes, at that point it just comes down to winning games. So in playoffs, stats go out the window. And it’s just, ‘Let’s do everything we can to win this game.’ Whether you have 10 points or zero points, it takes everyone on that team. A big help was obviously was Sky and I. But a kid who doesn’t get a lot of credit is (goalie) Liam Guyette. He stood on his head for us that whole season. And without him, I don’t know how far we’d get?”
TA: Sometimes it can be a little threatening if you have teammates one class below you who are so talented. But what would you say about that whole senior crew?
O’Hara: “They’re a great group of guys. Jonathan O’Brien is a character and he’s probably the funniest guy I know. It doesn’t get better than Jon-O. I’d say Liam is the best goalie in Vermont. He’s another great kid with a great work ethic. And he does anything he can to make the team better. And Gavin Thomsen is another great kid. It’s a great group of seniors. They just wanted the best for us at all times.”
TA: Did you have a set line? Were you on the same line with Sky almost the whole season?
O’Hara: “The whole season (the plan) was to keep Sky and I together. But that was just because we had played together our whole lives. And our second line was just as good as other teams’ first lines. We switched it up throughout the season, but for the most part (the second line) was Gavin Thomsen, Charly Seitz and then either Aiden Vasseur or Pacie McGrath. And that line killed it all year. They came up with some big goals in big games.”
TA: You had a hat trick in the semifinal against Middlebury and it was a 3-0 game. Do you think that was a fitting result?
O’Hara: “For the game that we played, yeah. I thought that was probably one of our worst games of the season, just as far as penalty minutes and how slow and nonchalant it was. So it was definitely fitting for the effort we put in.”
TA: You were on the ice for most of the championship. How tired were you at the end?
O’Hara: “I was gassed. But at the same time, you’ve always got to find that extra gear for the finals. It’s exciting and it’s one of those things that you only get once in your lifetime. I was fortunate to have it twice. And obviously not having Sky is a huge deal. He’s the heart and soul of our team and he brings us together every day. It’s hard without him. But I think the team did well with the circumstances that we were given and the adversity that we faced all season. It stinks not to win. But you can always learn from those mistakes and grow as a person either way.”
TA: Coach Thompson said that you were the best player on the ice during that championship. Did if seem like you were shouldering a lot of burden for your team?
O’Hara: “I know Sky and I put up a lot of points and people say it’s built around us. But two guys can’t win a championship — it takes a whole unit. And that second line pulled through in that championship game. They didn’t score, but they also rarely got scored on.”
TA: Your junior class at Harwood has athletes like you and Sky, Tanum Nelson and Ava Thurston. Has it always seemed since seventh or eighth grade that your class has this special gift?
O’Hara: “That one hit me sophomore year and I kind of realized how talented our class is. And there’s also people like Tyson (Silvia) and Jacob Green. It’s special. And it’s fun because we’re all friends. Sky, Tanum, Tyson and I are all in the same TA at Harwood. So after game days we all come in and we talk about it.”
TA: Are there any routines or superstions you have? Or things people might be surprised to know about you?
O’Hara: “I’m not a huge superstition guy. I tape my stick before the game and that’s about it. I stick to the coach’s plan and rely on my team and rely on myself to get the job done. And it’s worked. And next year I’m out to prep school. I’m going to Holderness. I’m playing lacrosse and hockey. And I might play soccer, but I haven’t decided yet.”
TA: Does it feel as though you guys have something extra to prove for lacrosse season this year after losing to Stowe in the 2019 championships?
O’Hara: “Definitely. We come back with a strong unit. But most of all, we have a lot of seniors and a lot of kids who might be leaving next year. So I think it’s about getting a good grasp of how this is my last Harwood season, and just make the most of it. And especially with Covid, that it could be over in a second. So we’re all just trying to soak it all in and enjoy it.”
