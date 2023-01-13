RUMFORD, Maine — Vermont natives Ben Ogden and Ava Thurston competed for rival teams Friday and both notched podium results to kick off the NCAA Nordic ski season.
Ogden continued a whirlwind start to 2023 by returning to New England and winning the opening race of 2023 for the University of Vermont. The Landrgove athlete is fresh off a 13th-place at the seven-stage Tour de Ski in Europe and he wasted no time kicking off the NCAA schedule with a bang. The World Cup star crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 8.1 seconds at the Black Mountain venue to collect top honors during the 7.5-kilometer freestyle interval-start race.
Ogden was followed by UVM teammate Jacob Nystedt, who was second in 18:13.7. Stowe’s Bjorn Westervelt was close behind for the Catamounts in eighth place. The elite biathlon finished in 18:53.6. Rounding out Vermon’s mens’ crew were Peter Baen (11th, 19:04.4) and Aidan Burt (19th, 29:39.2) in a field of 89 skiers.
University of New Hampshire standout Jasmine Lyons won the women’s race in 20:54.5. Thurston, a Waterbury native and 2022 Harwood graduate, made her collegiate debut by placing second for Dartmouth in 21:25.5. Former Mount Mansfield star Hattie Barker finished fourth in 22:12 while representing UNH. UVM’s top female finishers were Haley Brewster (fifth, 22:14.9), Annie McColgan (ninth, 22:32.1), Waverly Gebhardt (15th, 23:01.3), Elizabeth Tuttle (23rd, 23:32.4) and Camille Bolduc (29th, 24:13.3).
The EISA circuit opened Thursday morning with difficult Alpine conditions on Day 1 at Sunday River. UVM sophomore Moa Clementson was the Catamounts’ top finisher, placing ninth overall in the giant slalom.
Clementson had a two-run time of 2:10.31. She finished 2.09 seconds behind Dartmouth’s Allie Resnick, who claimed her first EISA win. Ella Renzoni was Vermont’s next scorer, placing 17th overall with combined run time of 2:11.30. Teammate Marina Vilanova finished in 18th and was UVM’s final scorer with a combined time that was 0.2 seconds behind Renzoni.
Mathias Tefre was the Catamounts’ top finisher in the men’s giant slalom. He placed 12th overall with a two-run time of 2:05.77. Saint Michael’s Eirik Ranheim Kveno won the day with a combined run time of 2:04. Vermont’s Declan McCormack and Cole Palchak did not finish the second run after posting sub-one minute first runs. Fellow Catamount Diego Holscher did not complete the first run.
The men’s and women’s slalom will begin with the men’s first run at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by the women’s race at 9:50 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Panthers host meet
Vermont track & field returns to action on Saturday when it competes in the Middlebury Snowflake Invitational at Virtue Field House. The events begin at 11 a.m. on New Balance Foundation Track.
The Catamounts will be competing against Middlebury as well as Castleton, Franklin Pierce and Plymouth State. The event kicks off a stretch of back-to-back trips to Middlebury College, with the Catamounts returning to Virtue Field House on Jan. 21. UVM will compete at Middlebury three times this season, with its final trip coming Feb. 11.
The Catamounts will attempt to maintain their momentum after recordeding impressive performances in the first week of the season. Alex Siaton posted a school-best 300-meter time of 35.12 seconds in the first meet of the season at Boston University. Kayla Myers earned a pair of victories and personal-best marks at New Hampshire.
Vermont track & field picked up six individual victories in its final competitions before break on Dec. 10. Jane Leighton (9:48.05) and U-32 graduated Andrew Crompton (8:23.79) earned 3000-meter victories at the Beacon Invite. At Dartmouth, the Catamounts were led by Megan Quade (800m), Zoe Orihuel (1000m), Claire MacDonald (3000m), and Gavin Houghtaling (3000m), who raced to top marks in their respective events.
Leighton is the facility record holder in the 1000-meter run, racing to a mark of 2:55.67 last season at the Middlebury Winterfell. The New Hampshire native bested the previous record by 0.91 seconds, which stood for six years. Leighton also logged an 800-meter dash time of 2:25.02 at the Middlebury Winter Classic.
The Catamounts competed in three consecutive meets at Middlebury last season, earning two team victories on the men’s side, and one team victory on the women’s side. The Vermont men’s and women’s track & field teams earned victories together at the Middlebury Winter Classic on Jan. 15, 2022.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Middlebury tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College field hockey coaching staff earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III national praise for the fifth-straight season.
Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo, alongside assistant coaches Lauren McNally and Andrea Way, led the Panthers to their fifth-consecutive NESCAC and NCAA Titles this year.
Middlebury became the first field hockey team across any division to win five-straight NCAA Titles and the first NESCAC field hockey program to claim five-consecutive conference crowns.
The Panthers finished the season with program records in goals (107) and shutouts (12).
Middlebury became the second team in school history to win five-straight NCAA Titles, joining men’s ice hockey (1995-99).
The Panthers earned their sixth national title in the last seven seasons and their seventh championship in program history this year (1998, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).
Middlebury has won 20 straight contests in NCAA Tournament play dating back to 2017.
DeLorenzo became the first NESCAC field hockey coach to earn coach of the year honors five-straight times and has won the award on six occasions.
Middlebury’s coaching staff was recently selected as the NFHCA Regional Staff of the Year for the fifth-consecutive year.
The national award is the seventh time the organization has honored DeLorenzo and the Panther staff (2003, 2015, 2017-19, 2021-22).
DeLorenzo will be recognized for a second time this week at the NFHCA convention when she is inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.
MEN’S RUGBY
Cadets honored
HOUSTON, Texas – National Collegiate Rugby will hold its second annual All-Star Shield Challenge beginning Saturday morning, with four representatives from the Norwich University team representing the New England region.
For the second consecutive year senior captain Leo Clayburgh will participate in the event. Sophomore Brady Kline also received an invitation for a second appearance; however, he is unable to participate due to injury. Making their debuts in the event are senior Rashawn Fraser and sophomore Marius Edwards.
“To have four players nominated to the NCR All-Stars is an honor,” Norwich coach Bob Weggler said. “I know they all will represent the Norwich Rugby program on the national stage in a way we all can be proud of.”
Clayburgh, Fraser and Edwards will be teammates on the New England Independents White team. This squad will compete in one of two round robin groups. The top four teams will make it to the knockout stage. Round Robin play for the Independents White team begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at AVEVA Stadium in Houston.
