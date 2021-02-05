Landgrove skier Ben Ogden is getting the band back together.
The 20-year-old traveled to Vuokatti, Finland, earlier this week to join former teammates Luke Jager and Gus Schumacher at Under-23 cross-country world championships.
The trio fueled back-to-back relay victories the past two years at junior worlds along with Johnny Hagenbuch. The international competition will be tougher this time around after the rising stars graduated to the U23 level, but Ogden’s expectations haven’t changed.
The University of Vermont junior overcame some logistical hurdles after the Catamounts paused team practices from Jan. 22 until Feb. 4 due to a positive COVID-19 test result in the athletic department. Ogden received two rounds of vaccinations before heading to Europe, where his team is divided into pods for training. Ogden, Schumacher and Jager are joined by JC Schoonmaker and Hunter Wonders, while Kai Meyers and Middlebury senior Peter Wolter are alternates.
The first U23 men’s race will be a classic sprint Wednesday before Friday’s 15-kilometer freestyle battle. A 4x5k mixed relay will take place Saturday.
Two years ago Ogden led the U.S. relay team to a dramatic victory at junior worlds in Lahti, Finland. The four-person squad finished four seconds in front of second-place Russia and six seconds ahead of third-place German.
U.S. coaches didn’t mess with a good thing last winter, sending the same four skiers out again. Ogden, Jager, Schumacher and Hagenbuch easily defended their crown, with runner-up Canada finishing 35 seconds behind its North American rival. Third-place Italy was nearly a minute in back of the U.S. during the March 6 event.
Ogden didn’t have much time to celebrate before returning to home soil for NCAA Championships in Montana. His first race was March 11 and he showed no signs of fatigue, claiming the NCAA individual crown in the 10k freestyle competition. He finished in 23 minutes, 50.2 seconds, maintaining an average speed of 25k per hour to hold off Utah’s Sam Hendry (23:53.2). Fellow Catamounts Karl Schultz (fifth, 24:20.1) and Bill Harmeyer (12th, 24:45.9) helped their team place first in the Nordic event.
It was a career highlight for Ogden, who was eighth in the 20k classic at 2019 championships and 22nd in the 10k freestyle. But once again he couldn’t savor the feat for long. After the Catamounts returned to their home base, officials announced that the final two days of competition were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The University of New Hampshire will host 2021 NCAA Championships next month. The cross-country races will be held March 11 and 13 at Jackson Nordic Center.
Ogden is a mechanical engineering major with a minor in environmental studies. He is a member of the U.S. Ski Team development squad, while his older sister Katharine is on the “B” Team. Their younger sister Charlotte races for Middlebury along with their cousin Mae Chalmers.
Here are 10 questions for Ogden as he gears up for three days on the world stage:
TA: How is everything going with the COVID precautions leading up to world championships?
Ogden: “I was lucky enough to get the vaccine. I’m on the Londonderry Rescue Squad, so I got the vaccine through that. And when I got my second shot, it actually made me somewhat ill — which was interesting. I figured being sort of young and fit, I would be OK. But I was really tired and wiped for two days and I had a fever. So I was glad I didn’t try to make my way over to Europe right after that.”
TA: And that can actually be a good sign if you have a reaction like that, right?
Ogden: “Once I researched it, the stronger your immune system, the more aggressive that response is on the second dose because you have the antibodies. So your body recognizes the virus and just goes crazy after it. But I’m definitely fine now. So I’m pretty lucky to have that behind me, especially with the European travel going on. It doesn’t really change the rules: I’ll still obviously have the quarantine and everything. But it does take the stress out of it, to some extent, which is nice.”
TA: Rolling back the clock a little bit, can you describe the whirlwind leading up to NCAA’s last year?
Ogden: “I was over in Europe for junior worlds when I was a U20 last year. And I came straight from Germany to Bozeman for the NCAA Championships and it was a tight turnaround. And that was when all the coronavirus stuff was starting to happen. It was that week where every day more and more stuff was getting shut down. So I was pretty focussed just on my training and trying to juggle all that. We had a 10k skate and I didn’t really know what to expect with all the travel happening right before. I just went out hard and I got an early-lead split at 5k with about nine seconds. And the way I race, that almost makes me more nervous. Because I tend to race a little heavy on the front side and I sometimes get tired. So then I was like, ‘Oh boy. I gotta hang on.’ And some splits I was getting, I was losing time slowly to the guy in second place. But I was able to get over the line with three seconds on him after 10k, so it was just so crazy with that win. And for Nordic we actually were the best team, which was awesome. It was so exciting and then we got back to the house and we heard that the NBA shut down and everything else. At one point we were the last remaining sport in NCAA for that day — everything else had shut down the day before. And then they cancelled the second race and we all scrambled home, so it was bittersweet for UVM skiing.”
TA: In a nutshell, how would you summarize the six months of pandemic training in the spring and summer?
Ogden: “I got home after NCAA’s and there was no school. At the time we had good snow in Vermont, and I wasn’t doing really structured training. I was skiing at Wild Wings in Peru and I was skinning with my tele skis at Magic and Bromley and Stratton. I did a lot of adventuring. You don’t have to worry about exposure when you’re out in the woods. And as the summer wore on and people kind of figured out what was fair game with the pandemic and whatnot, we were able to move in to a little training group at Stratton with the T2 Team. So they were my bubble for the summer. And it was a lot of national team athletes like Jessie Diggins and Sophie and Simi Hamilton. I was super lucky to be able to train with them. We’re lucky because our sport doesn’t hinge upon all that much social interaction. You can go out for a ski and you can go for a run and you don’t have to see anybody.”
TA: In that respect, did it feel like you had a pretty quality training summer?
Ogden: “I’d say my training this summer was as good as it’s been any other summer. We were hardly affected. The only real thing was strength in the gym. But I’m of the mind these days that doing core in your basement and some pull-ups and stuff is as much as you need to do. I don’t personally think that Nordies need to be lifting crazy amounts of weights. So the summer training was great. There were national team training camps that were cancelled, and that was a bummer. Usually we go out to Bend (Oregon) and there’s usually one in Park City (Utah). But I just stayed put and I never had to ease off training for travel or anything. I just trained a full summer in Southern Vermont and it worked out well, so I feel very lucky to have been a part of that.”
TA: It wasn’t the best start to winter, but what would you say about the snow this year?
Ogden: “I would rate it as one of the best winters I’ve been a part of. We had that Nor’Easter in Southern Vermont and Peru got 44 inches in one shot. To me, that was a such an epic moment in Vermont. We all dropped everything and just got out there. The first couple days, when they were packing out the Nordic trials, we backcountry skied and it was crazy. The mountains weren’t steep enough and there was too much snow. And after a couple days everybody got it packed down and it was just killer skiing at Wild Wings, which is one of my favorite spots — and Viking and even on the Danby Road. And then of course it all melted on Christmas, which was sad. But Vermont snow is fickle. And that just means that when it’s good, you’re never going to forget those days. I’ll never forget when I had a day right before Christmas at Mount Ascutney when we were skinning. You couldn’t believe how much snow there was — it was so cool. And there’s been sneaky little snow storms since then. It’s been snowing in Burlington, Bolton has great snow, Sleepy Hollow has a great loop. All the Vermont ski places are up and running, which I really like.”
TA: Going into worlds, you have Vermonters like Will Koch and Finn Sweet on the team and Brian Bushey is an alternate. Does it seem like the Green Mountain Boys are representing well?
Ogden: “I think so. Will Koch is going to be super fast. And Finn has been skiing really well. So I’m stoked to see what those guys can do in the junior field. And Alex Lawson will be a threat in the U23 women’s field.”
TA: Are you all training as a group leading up to the races?
Ogden: “We have a significant amount of hoops to jump through. You get tested right before you travel and then you’re in single-person isolation for the first day. And then you get tested again. And after that we go into groups of our same age and gender. So I’ll be with the other U23 men, which is all my buddies. So I’m super excited to see those guys. We have most of us back for the relay, so I’m pretty excited for it. With Gus on the team, we should be in good shape. He’s been skiing like a maniac this year.”
TA: Are there a couple countries you’ll be looking out for in the relay?
Ogden: “The usual suspects like Norway and Russia will be good. And Germany has a killer group this year. One of my friends, Friedrich Moch, has been skiing into the top-15 at the World Cup this year. It’s a funny year because none of us have seen each other since a year ago, basically. So I think it will be that much more sweet to have the group back together and do some racing.”
TA: With this year’s NCAA Championships taking place in New Hampshire, is there extra incentive for the UVM skiers to represent New England?
Ogden: “Of course. As is the case with everything, this is a funky year and we’ll see what ends up happening with that. But I’m stoked to race NCAA’s in the East. I haven’t skied at Jackson a lot in my collegiate career, but in high school I did. It’s beautiful over there and everyone will be subjected to the New England weather that we all love. So it should be fun, especially on the classic day. The Western states don’t have the restrictions that we do, so they’ve been having 150-person races. And Utah is shaping up to be wicked fast.”
U23 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
US MEN’S TEAM
Benjamin Ogden, JC Schoonmaker, Gus Schumacher, Hunter Wonders, Luke Jager
ALTERNATES
Peter Wolter and Kai Meyers
US WOMEN’S TEAM
Alexandra Lawson, Sophia Laukli, Hailey Swirbul, Hannah Halvorsen, Renae Anderson
ALTERNATES
Leah Lange and Annika Landis
JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
US MEN’S TEAM
Finn Sweet, Johnny Hagenbuch, Zanden McMullen, Will Koch, Wally Magill, Michael Earnhart
ALTERNATES
Brian Bushey and Walker Hall
US WOMEN’S TEAM
Ava Thurston, Novie McCabe, Sydney Palmer-Leger, Kendall Kramer, Nina Seemann, Haley Brewster
ALTERNATES
Waverly Gebhardt and Garvie Tobin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.