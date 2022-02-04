CRAFTSBURY - Cross-country skier Katharine Ogden lived up to her "KO" nickname Friday, delivering knockout punches faster than the snow was piling up at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
The 24-year-old Landgrove athlete solidified her status as one of the nation's top sprinters while placing first out of 126 racers at the 2022 Henchy Cup opener. Ogden edged Harwood senior Ava Thurston by one-hundreth of a second in the semifinals and won by just over a second in the final, crossing the line in 3 minutes, 59.08 seconds on the 1.5-kilometer freestyle course.
"It's really fun to race in natural falling snow," Ogden said. "We don't get to do it that often, especially in Vermont. I was just really excited about that all day. And I was pretty excited with my racing too."
Athletes' fitness levels were tested from start to finish on the hilly trail covered with ankle-high powder. The world-class form of Ogden and men's winner Zak Ketterson was on full display as the winter storm led to soft, tricky conditions during both qualifying and elimination heats.
"I think there was definitely some tactics to the race," Ogden said. "It favored getting off the line pretty quickly, which I spent a summer practicing on. So I guess that paid off a little bit."
Ogden was trailed in the final heat by Lauren Jortberg (4:00.38), Thurston (4:00.82), Anna Bizyukova (4:00.94), Rosie Frankowski (4:00.99) and Margie Freed (4:03.59).
"It's so fun and they're all my good friends," Ogden said. "So I was excited, for sure. And I was especially so stoked to have Ava there. She has just been crushing it this year, which is awesome. And she's also just the sweetest and kindest."
Thurston is an 18-year-old who will seek her seventh and eighth high school state championships later this month. She could have competed in the junior division Friday, but she entered the open field and didn't back down against an elite crew of veteran skiers. Frankowski is a 30-year-old who placed 21st in the 30-kilometer classic mass-start event at the 2018 Olympics. She was 24th in the 15k skiathlon at 2019 world championships. Bizyukova was a four-year member of the Russian National team before enrolling at UVM. Jortberg claimed All-American honors at Dartmouth College, while Freed was an All-American for the Catamounts.
"It was really exciting to make it all the way to the finals today," Thurston said. "I came in and my goal was to make the semis. Because a lot of the time I have a pretty good qualifier. And in the heats - with everybody who's maybe done some more sprints than me, and the older girls (who) have a little more experience - I don't always make it on to the semis. So I was super excited to go through all the heats today and ski really strong and have some finish in the finishing stretch."
Thurston is also a highly accomplished runner who claimed individual cross country state titles during each of her four years on varsity. Last winter she finished 14th at junior world ski championships in Finland.
According the Highlanders star, Friday's podium finish ranks among the best athletic performances of her career.
"Today is pretty near the top," she said. "My 14th-place finish was awesome and that was in a 5k individual skate. So that's a bit of different race. Today, being head-to-head with everyone and being able to really push and go by people near the end and be able to see them, it was super awesome. I'm thrilled with how it went today, especially against some girls who have been skiing for awhile."
Former UVM star Alayna Sonnesyn went out like a bullet during women's qualifying, crossing the line with a first-place time of 3:58.27. Ogden qualified 10th in 4:09.5. Despite the 11-second gap behind Sonnesyn, Ogden advanced relatively easily. The Dartmouth graduate could have finished 11 seconds slower and still moved on to the knockout rounds.
Five weeks ago Ogden placed 24th at a World Cup Tour de Ski sprint in Germany. A week later she won the national sprint title in Utah.
"I love racing in the East so, so much," Ogden said. "I was raised on racing at Craftsbury, so I feel like I've been racing here since I was 12. And just being in Vermont and being home is really awesome for me. That being said, I hope I'll go back to the World Cup later this season and do a little bit more of that. But it's definitely been really awesome to be here in Vermont."
Thurston qualified fourth in 4:07.3, Freed was sixth in 4:07.87 and West Burke's Alexandra Lawson was seventh in 4:08.26. Lawson is a former St. Johnsbury Academy and Middlebury College racer who is teammates with Freed and 2022 Olympian Caitlin Patterson for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project. The GRP squad also featured strong qualifying efforts by Annika Landis (17th, 4:14.7) and Michaela Keller-Miller (30th, 4:20.67).
Bizyukova laid down the 12th-fastest qualifying time in 4:10.18. Fellow Catamounts Waverly Gebhardt (18th, 4:15.48) and Annie McColgan (23rd, 4:18.99) also cracked the top-30 to advance to the heats. Jay skier Callie Young was 15th in 4:13.04, while Dartmouth teammate and Middlesex product Rena Schwartz was 24th in 4:19.96. Kate Oldham qualified in 26th with a time of 4:20.24 for Middlebury College.
Sonnesyn and Ogden opted to race in the first quarterfinal, which presented the opportunity for the most rest if they advanced to the semis. With thick snowflakes slowing everyone down, Sonnesyn (4:00.2) and Ogden (4:00.28) found enough speed to hold off third-place finisher Katie Feldman (4:01.12).
The second quarterfinal was significantly faster, as Thurston's time of 3:53.68 was unmatched. Zoe Williams (3:54.81) barely beat Lawson (3:55.49) to advance as well. Young won the third quarterfinal in 3:53.29. Freed (3:53.68) accelerated past former UVM teammate Evelina Sutro (3:53.71) during the final meters.
Jortberg (3:51.87) and Bizyokova (3:52.17) advanced comfortably out of the fourth quarterfinal. Frankowski (3:52.18) and Jasmine Drolet (3:55.98) fended off third-place finisher Becca Rorabaugh (3:56.23) in the fifth quarterfinal. Sutro and Erika Flowers (3:54.25) made the semifinals as Lucky Losers by posting the fastest times as a third- or fourth-place racer.
The first semifinal was a wild one. Ogden (3:57.03) and Thurston (3:57.04) lunged across the line in a photo finish at the front. Close behind were Sonnesyn (3:57.41), Flowers (3:58.55) and Young (3:58.77). Jortberg (3:52.96) triumphed in the second semifinal, while Bizyukova was runner-up in 3:53.32. Frankowski (3:53.94) and Freed (3:54.14) were in danger of being eliminated, but they were over three seconds faster than Sonnesyn and locked up Lucky Loser berths.
Bizyukova used her power to grab an early lead during the last hurrah, but no skier established a sizable advantage before re-entering the stadium at the end. Ogden broke away from everyone else during the last climb and maintained a smooth V2 technique while taking the center lane to the finish.
"Mostly we were just going pretty hard," Ogden said. "There was one area that was skied in more that was a little faster. So we were all fighting to be in that area. All in all, it was just hard, fun racing."
Ogden is a multi-time NCAA champ who placed 28th overall at the seven-stage Tour de Ski in Europe last winter. Last month Ketterson was the only North American to complete all six races of the men's Tour de Ski. The U.S. Ski and Snowboard SuperTour leader recently returned to the East Coast and served up back-to-back sprint victories in the domestic series. Representing Team Birkie, Ketterson triumphed over 141 other skiers at Friday's SuperTour event that also served as the UVM Carnival and an Eastern Cup competition.
Ketterson won the final heat in 3:22.57 after overtaking UVM standout Matias Oevrum (3:22.85). They were followed by Etienne Hebert (3:24.74) and Sam Wood (3:27.47). The University of Vermont's Gregory Burt was fifth in 3:29.74, while Peter Holmes wound up sixth in 3:33.39.
Karl Schulz, a 2020 UVM grad, led a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. He was followed by Holmes (3:23.81) and teammate Johnny Hagenbuch (3:24.69). Ketterson was the fifth-fastest qualifier in 3:26.88. Burt (3:28.04) was seventh.
UVM graduates Bill Harmeyer (eighth, 3:28.56) and Finn O'Connell (11th, 3:29.24) proved they're still in top form while easily securing bids to the heats. Waterbury native and UVM skier Finn Sweet was ninth in 3:28.77. Jacob Nystedt (22nd, 3:32.07) and Oevrum (24th, 3:32.92) also excelled for the Cats.
Burlington native Benjamin Lustgarten placed 17th in 3:30.31 for the Craftsbury GRP. He was followed by teammates Akeo Maifeld-Carucci (19th, 3:31.46), Braden Becker (21st, 3:31.86) and Adam Martin (26th, 3:33.79). Warren skier Elliot Ketchel also punched his ticket to the heats, placing 29th in 3:35.61 while representing Bowdoin College.
Schulz (3:16.63) and Luke Allan (3:17.18) recorded a 1-2 finish in the opening quarterfinal before Wood (3:14.68) and Oevrum (3:15.27) moved on from the second quarterfinal. Ketterson (3:17.94) and Nicholas Beaulieu (3:18.18) got the job done in the third quarterfinal.
Holmes (3:19.09) and Hebert (3:19.35) survived a gritty effort by Sweet (3:19.59) during the fourth quarterfinal. The times were almost identical for Logan Diekmann (3:19.35) and Harmeyer (3:19.48) in the last quarterfinal. Burt (3:15.87) and Graham Houtsma (3:16.6) were Lucky Losers, thanks to a brisk pace in the second quarterfinal.
Oevrum showed no signs of fatigue in the first semifinal, crossing the line with a winning time of 3:17.09. His late burst of energy was good enough to defeat Wood (3:17.48), Ketterson (3:17.59), Burt (3:18.01) and Schulz (3:18.83). Hebert (3:19.89) and Homes (3:19.99) had an easier time advancing out of the second quarterfinal. Ketterson and Burt snagged the Lucky Loser spots.
The final turned into a two-horse race between Oevrum and Ketterson during the homestretch. Oevrum charged hard while skiing in the right lane, but Ketterson pushed out with his left ski and floated across the line to win by less than three-tenths of a second.
Aidan Burt (3:30.09) took home the top prize in the junior boys bracket. The junior girls winner was Amelia Wells (4:10.35). Action will resume with Saturday's 10k classic races prior to Sunday's freestyle pursuits.
