State officials announced guidance on high school winter sports during the state’s twice-weekly press conference Tuesday.
The guidance addresses spectators, the viability of specific sports and key dates, among other things.
“As with school-based fall sports, things will look different this winter,” said Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources Julie Moore.
Moore said the guidance was developed with input from health experts and educators and reviewed by the Department of Health and Agency of Education.
“We know that the risk associated with different types of sports programs is a function of the amount of contact between the participants and the type of setting and format, in which the contest is held,” Moore said.
High school winter sports offered in Vermont are basketball, hockey, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, bowling, cheer, dance, gymnastics, indoor track and wrestling.
Indoor track and wrestling will not compete this fall and cheerleading squads will not perform vocal routines in practice sessions or competitions.
There will also be no spectators allowed at school-based indoor sporting events, practices or games, this winter. That includes basketball, bowling, cheer, dance, gymnastics and hockey.
“We recognize this will come as a disappointment to parents and fans of local teams,” Moore said. “Minimizing the number of people present is essential to appropriately manage the risk associated with indoor sporting events.”
The mask mandate put into place for fall sports will carry over to winter sports and will also include officials and referees.
Winter sports practices are allowed to begin on or after Nov. 30 and games aren’t permitted to begin until Jan. 11, allowing a six-week window of practices that Moore says is “intentional.”
“(It) allows time for health officials to look for trends that may emerge and make further adjustments, if, and as needed,” Moore said.
If new data comes out that indicates COVID-19 transmission from sports-related activities, there could be further delay or suspension of games.
The guidance is also discouraging of in-person team-based social gatherings.
“As a mother of two teenagers, both who played soccer this fall, I take seriously the need to do what we can to provide a sense or normalcy in these far from normal times,” Moore said.
“The guidance represents dozens and dozens of hours of collective work in balancing the health risks associated with COVID against the very real benefits, mental and physical, of sporting opportunities for our youth.”
By most accounts, the fall sports season has been successful in Vermont, as it wraps up this weekend. That aided in showing the viability of winter sports.
“We know that athletes had concerns about some of the modifications that were proposed, particularly for football and volleyball, but in the end, I think those athletes that chose to participate had an enjoyable experience,” Moore said.
Moore said that the Vermont Principals’ Association will be issuing a companion guidance document later in the week.
The guidance states that the winter sports guidelines will be reviewed around Jan. 1 and sets a date for spring sports guidance for March 1.
