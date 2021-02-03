WAITSFIELD — There are many changes to Alpine racing this winter, but Burke Mountain Academy's Charlie Lang and Preston O'Brein were unfazed Wednesday while speeding to FIS slalom victories.
Lang was first during the morning event, crossing the line with a two-run combined time of 1 minutes, 30.73 seconds. He barely held off the Green Mountain Valley School's Mackenzie Wood (1:30.84)
Following a short break, athletes returned to the Mount Ellen course for Round 2 in the afternoon. Burke's Preston O'Brien prevailed in 1:22.71, while Robby Kelley was second in 1:23.3.
"We also ran two FIS men's giant slaloms on Monday to take advantage of the perfect conditions ahead of the latest snowstorm," GMVS Athletic Director Jere Brophy said. "And it was a good decision."
Recent GMVS grad Mack Wood won Monday's opening GS race while competing as a post-graduate student-athlete. Two other GMVS post-grad skiers, Gray Flanagan and Cole Palchak, were third and fifth, respectively. Norwegian Simen Strand, who competes for St. Michael's College, won the second GS event. Flanagan was second to cap an impressive day.
GMVS grad Jack Despres, a Harvard racer from Fayston, was sixth. Fellow Gumbies Seb Segre (seventh) and Wood (eighth) also cracked the top-10.
This winter health screenings are required for athletes, with masks mandatory except while racing. Use of the base lodge is not allowed and both course inspectors and volunteers must work in small, socially distant pods.
"For the past month, U16-and-older racing has been rolling along very well," Brophy said. "Races are single gender, there are no more than 100 racers, no spectators and other extensive COVID measures. Racers and teams have adjusted well, and race organizers are doing a terrific job so far. "
O'Brien was third for Burke during Wednesday's first slalom event. Teammate Thomas Hoffman was fourth and Chauncey Morgan placed fifth. St. Michael's College racer Austin Michael Lilley had the top first run and finished seventh overall. Castleton freshman Lorenzo Mencaccini finished sixth with a combined time of 1:31.70.
Killington Mountain School's Paul Ferri was 12th with a time of 1:32.47. KMS teammates Matthew Price and Ian Woolson were 18th and 19th, respectively.
Castleton's Paul Rechberger finished 16th with a time of 1:32.78. He was two spots back from Stratton Mountain School's Harrison Digangi (14th). Okemo Mountain School's top finisher was Ryan Thomson (32nd).
Mencaccini was even better in the afternoon, finishing fourth with a time of 1:24.49. GMVS racer Tucker Marshall was third, while Hoffman placed fifth.
Lang couldn't fully replicate his morning success, finishing sixth in the afternoon. Castleton's Christopher Kerven was 15th with a time of 1:26.40, while Rechberger was 18th in 1:26.51. The top St. Michael's finisher was Benjamin Throm in 13th. Woolson and Tanner Graves were 16th and 17th, respectively. Antoine Marc (32nd) stepped up as the fastest skier for SMS, while Thomson placed 41st for Okemo.
