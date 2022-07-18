BURLINGTON — Diba Nwegbo scored in the 45th minute to help the Vermont Green Football Club defeat the Western Mass Pioneers, 1-0, at Virtue Field on Sunday during USL League Two men’s soccer action.
Nwegbo’s goal just before the halftime break allowed his team to lock up a berth in the upcoming playoffs. Fresh off a hat trick in an 8-0 victory over Pathfinder FC, Nwegbo took a shot from outside the penalty area and chipped the ball over the Pioneers goalie to give his team a crucial boost in front of a sell-out crowd of 2,500 fans.
Vermont earned a corner kick early in the second half before putting all 11 players behind the ball for several stretches at the end of the match. Captain Nate Silveira was unbeatable in front of the goal for Vermont to help close out the victory.
Matthew Gonalves started up front as the lone striker for the Green FC. Nwegbo started in the midfield along with Owen O’Malley, Charlie Adams, Daniel Pacella and Rodrigo Ferreira. Nathan Messer, Connor Tobin, Carter Beaulieu and Garrett Lille comprised the back line in front of Silveira.
The Seacoast United (12-1-1), Pioneers (11-3) and Vermont (9-4-1) will represent the Northeast Division during the post-season. Rounding out the division are the Boston City FC (8-6), Black Rock FC (6-7-1), Boston Bolts (5-7-2), AC Connecticut (4-9-1), Blackwatch Rush (3-10-1) and Pathfinder FC (1-12-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
VT Fusion falls
TRENTON, N.J. — The Vermont Fusion women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Sunday night, falling 1-0 to SJEB FC in the East Regional championship game.
SJEB scored the game’s lone goal in the second half. The Fusion got to Sunday’s game after besting Real Central NJ in the semifinals. With the score tied 2-2 through regulation and overtime, the game went to penalty kicks.
Vermont fell behind in corner kicks, but executed down the stretch to win.
Cassie Hall and Blessing Kingsley scored in regulation for the Fusion.
