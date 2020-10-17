NVAC MOUNTAIN DIVISION

XC RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS RESULTS

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Oct. 17, 2020

Place, Name, Time, School

1. Merrick Hemond, 21:17.5, St Johnsbury
2. Isabella Bostic, 21:23.8 , St Johnsbury
3. Maggie McGee, 21:43.5, Lamoille
4. Camille Bolduc, 21:45.2, Craftsbury
5. May Lamb, 21:45.5, U-32
6. Amy Felice, 22:08.1, U-32
7. Peggy Fischer, 22:11.9, St Johnsbury
8. Shams Ferver, 22:25.1, U-32
9. Addy Budliger, 22:36.0, U-32
10. Jane Miller-Arsenault, 22:43.5, U-32
11. Lana Page, 22:45.7, U-32
12. Aine Fannon, 22:53.3, St Johnsbury
13. Siri Jolliffe, 23:02.0, St Johnsbury
14. Isabelle Serrano, 23:04.4, U-32
15. Mckenna Crance, 23:17.1, St Johnsbury
16. Adelle MacDowell, 23:20.1, Lamoille
17. Adele Bernier, 23:40.6, St Johnsbury
18. Erica Thaler, 23:53.5, Lake Region
19. Katie McAlenney, 24:16.8, Danville
20. Cassandra Royer, 24:25.5, Hazen Union
21. Zoe Ayers, 25:10.4, Northfield
22. Tess Ayres, 25:15.4, Northfield
23. Natalie Start, 25:52.7, Lamoille
24. Anna Gale, 26:12.8, Lamoille
25. Olivia Kaplan, 26:37.7, Randolph
26. Eliana Moorhead, 27:01.2, Montpelier
27. Ruby Bryant, 27:49.1, Montpelier
28. Mae Searles, 28:02.4, Lamoille
29. Althea Torrens-Martin, 28:13.2, Montpelier
30. Nevaeh Maskell, 28:20.4, Lake Region
31. Phoebe Gingold, 29:31.8, Montpelier
32. Ksenia Benoit, 29:34.6, Montpelier
33. Mira Pompei, 29:41.6, Montpelier
34. Sara Sargent, 29:42.8, Lamoille
35. Ginny Mahoney, 29:45.8, North Country
36. Laci Sandvil, 30:42.7, Danville
37. Mary Jane McKenzie, 30:46.1, Hazen
38. Alexandra Michael, 30:47.6, North Country
39. Ella Considine, 30:47.7, Hazen Union
40. Zoey Quigley, 31:16.9, Montpelier
41. Alexis Gervais, 31:19.7, Lyndon
42. Indira Castro-Needham, 31:24.0, Lake Region
43. Una Colby, 31:28.3, Lyndon
44. Zoe Corey, 32:22.6, Danville
45. Morgan Barrup, 32:42.2, Lake Region
46. Soraya Moreno, 32:46.0, Oxbow
47. Ila Camara, 32:58.0, Lake Region
48. Ellie Graham, 33:22.4, Randolph
49. Nora Fahey, 34:32.5, Oxbow
50. Helina Torres-Dindo, 34:39.4, Oxbow
51. Kimberly Grant, 35:20.1, Blue Mountain
52. Mackenzie Carle, 35:23.8, Blue Mountain
53. Alexis Derouchie, 35:46.1, North Country
54. Hannah Potwin, 36:54.2, Randolph
55. Haley Goff, 39:52.7, North Country
56. Briona McAlister, 39:55.7, North Country
57. Jada Longmoore, 39:56.2 , Blue Mountain

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. St Johnsbury 32
2. U-32 33
3. Lamoille 77
4. Montpelier 115
5. Lake Region 140
6. North Country 167

BOYS RESULTS

1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, 17:00.7, St Johnsbury
2. Hale Boyden, 17:40.4, St Johnsbury
3. Cormac Leahy, 17:43.6, Craftsbury
4. James Cilwik, 17:54.1, North Country
5. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, 17:57.9, U-32
6. Ollie Hansen, 18:02.6, U-32
7. Patrick Cioffi, 18:12.4, U-32
8. Braden Anthes, 18:14.5, St Johnsbury
9. Gabriel Hatch, 18:18.3, St Johnsbury
10 Jed Kurts, 18:20.1, U-32
11. Austin Beard, 18:27.7, U-32
12. Leo Cioffi, 18:32.2, U-32
13. Luke Chadderdon, 19:01.4, St Johnsbury
14. Josiah Kocis, 19:01.5, North Country
15. Mason Davis, 19:02.1, St Johnsbury
16. Carson Beard, 19:03.3, U-32
17. Charlie Krebs, 19:04.5, Craftsbury
18. Nathan Lenzini, 19:17.8, St Johnsbury
19. Matthew Califano, 19:28.5, Craftsbury
20. Avery Smart, 19:53.4, Montpelier
21. Alexander Califano, 20:12.6, Craftsbury
22 Adam Gawrys, 20:30.1, Lamoille
23. Peter Searls, 20:38.5, Danville
24. Alan Moody, 20:48.0, Craftsbury
25. Sage Grossi, 21:01.8, Montpelier
26. Chandler Anderson, 21:05.9, Randolph
27. Pascal Deppisch, 21:06.1, Danville
28. Cole Alexander, 21:11.4, Lake Region
29. William Heywood, 21:12.2, Blue Mountain
32. Orion Cenkl, 21:34.7, Craftsbury
36. Devin Audette, 21:56.2, Northfield
36. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, 21:56.2, Montpelier
40. Gabriel Cole, 22:18.6, Lyndon
41. Garrett Manosh, 22:21.0, Lamoille
41. Andrzej Prince, 22:21.0, Lyndon
43. James Ripley, 22:22.5, Lamoille
45. Aiden Forsyth, 22:35.6, Montpelier
49. Liam Lahar, 22:46.4, Lake Region
50. Jacob Rockwood, 22:47.7, Lamoille
52. Mason Porter, 22:53.9, Lamoille
53. Pablo Mendez, 22:54.0, Randolph
56. Holden Middleton, 23:04.9, Lyndon
57. Josh Kocis, 23:06.9, North Country
60. Chase Ehrlich, 23:25.0, Montpelier
61. Marcus White, 23:32.8, Randolph
62. Liam Beatty, 23:38.8, North Country
64. Thomas Hinton, 23:50.9, Lake Region
66. Kace Colby, 24:15.4, Lyndon
68. Brady Gervais, 24:17.7, Lyndon
70. Sam Watson, 24:50.3, Montpelier
73. Winslow Monde, 25:47.9, Montpelier
76. Governor Robb, 26:36.4, Lake Region
78. Hayden Palmer, 26:37.8, Oxbow
79. Schuyler Butterfield, 26:57.8, Lake Region
80. Elijah Myer, 27:00.9, Northfield
82. Holden Ste. Croix, 27:19.0, Danville
83. Noah Roos, 27:29.3, Danville
88. Hayden Carle, 28:24.8, Blue Mountain
89. Jacob Schilke, 28:25.5, Blue Mountain
90. Aidan Morse, 28:43.1, Oxbow
96. Talan Carpenter, 30:09.6, Lyndon
101. Andrew Henrik Barnacas, 31:08.9, Northfield
102. Andrew Hoang, 31:12.0, Blue Mountain
110. Michael Sargent, 32:47.6, Lamoille
112. Jordan Sartwell, 33:16.2, Lamoille
114. Samuel Corti, 33:25.1, Oxbow
115. Paul Petzoldt, 33:55.9, North Country
125. Jeremiah Dunleavy, 42:59.1, Lake Region

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. St Johnsbury 33
2. U-32 39
3. Craftsbury 83
4. Montpelier 141
5. North Country 144
6. Lamoille 151
7. Lyndon 177
8. Lake Region 189

