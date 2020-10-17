NVAC Mountain Division XC Results Oct 17, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Members of the U-32 girls cross-country running team stand next to longtime coach Mark Chaplin after Saturday's NVAC Mountain Division Championships. PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM Members of the U-32 boys cross-country team pose after completing the 5-kilometer course at NVAC Mountain Division Championships. PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM Members of the Northfield cross-country running team stand near the start line before Saturday's NVAC Mountain Division Championships in Craftsbury. PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM Members of the first-place St. Johnsbury boys cross-country team gather near the finish line after holding off second-place U-32 during Saturday's NVAC Mountain Division Championships. PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM The U-32 boys and girls cross-country running teams line up at the start of Saturday's NVAC Mountain Division Championships. The Raiders finished second behind St. Johnsbury. PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NVAC MOUNTAIN DIVISIONXC RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIPSGIRLS RESULTS At Craftsbury Outdoor CenterOct. 17, 2020Place, Name, Time, School1. Merrick Hemond, 21:17.5, St Johnsbury2. Isabella Bostic, 21:23.8 , St Johnsbury3. Maggie McGee, 21:43.5, Lamoille4. Camille Bolduc, 21:45.2, Craftsbury5. May Lamb, 21:45.5, U-326. Amy Felice, 22:08.1, U-327. Peggy Fischer, 22:11.9, St Johnsbury8. Shams Ferver, 22:25.1, U-329. Addy Budliger, 22:36.0, U-3210. Jane Miller-Arsenault, 22:43.5, U-3211. Lana Page, 22:45.7, U-3212. Aine Fannon, 22:53.3, St Johnsbury13. Siri Jolliffe, 23:02.0, St Johnsbury14. Isabelle Serrano, 23:04.4, U-3215. Mckenna Crance, 23:17.1, St Johnsbury16. Adelle MacDowell, 23:20.1, Lamoille17. Adele Bernier, 23:40.6, St Johnsbury18. Erica Thaler, 23:53.5, Lake Region19. Katie McAlenney, 24:16.8, Danville20. Cassandra Royer, 24:25.5, Hazen Union21. Zoe Ayers, 25:10.4, Northfield22. Tess Ayres, 25:15.4, Northfield23. Natalie Start, 25:52.7, Lamoille24. Anna Gale, 26:12.8, Lamoille25. Olivia Kaplan, 26:37.7, Randolph26. Eliana Moorhead, 27:01.2, Montpelier27. Ruby Bryant, 27:49.1, Montpelier28. Mae Searles, 28:02.4, Lamoille29. Althea Torrens-Martin, 28:13.2, Montpelier30. Nevaeh Maskell, 28:20.4, Lake Region31. Phoebe Gingold, 29:31.8, Montpelier32. Ksenia Benoit, 29:34.6, Montpelier33. Mira Pompei, 29:41.6, Montpelier34. Sara Sargent, 29:42.8, Lamoille35. Ginny Mahoney, 29:45.8, North Country36. Laci Sandvil, 30:42.7, Danville37. Mary Jane McKenzie, 30:46.1, Hazen38. Alexandra Michael, 30:47.6, North Country39. Ella Considine, 30:47.7, Hazen Union40. Zoey Quigley, 31:16.9, Montpelier41. Alexis Gervais, 31:19.7, Lyndon42. Indira Castro-Needham, 31:24.0, Lake Region43. Una Colby, 31:28.3, Lyndon44. Zoe Corey, 32:22.6, Danville45. Morgan Barrup, 32:42.2, Lake Region46. Soraya Moreno, 32:46.0, Oxbow47. Ila Camara, 32:58.0, Lake Region48. Ellie Graham, 33:22.4, Randolph49. Nora Fahey, 34:32.5, Oxbow50. Helina Torres-Dindo, 34:39.4, Oxbow51. Kimberly Grant, 35:20.1, Blue Mountain52. Mackenzie Carle, 35:23.8, Blue Mountain53. Alexis Derouchie, 35:46.1, North Country54. Hannah Potwin, 36:54.2, Randolph55. Haley Goff, 39:52.7, North Country56. Briona McAlister, 39:55.7, North Country57. Jada Longmoore, 39:56.2 , Blue MountainGIRLS TEAM SCORES1. St Johnsbury 322. U-32 333. Lamoille 774. Montpelier 1155. Lake Region 1406. North Country 167BOYS RESULTS1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, 17:00.7, St Johnsbury2. Hale Boyden, 17:40.4, St Johnsbury3. Cormac Leahy, 17:43.6, Craftsbury 4. James Cilwik, 17:54.1, North Country5. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, 17:57.9, U-326. Ollie Hansen, 18:02.6, U-327. Patrick Cioffi, 18:12.4, U-328. Braden Anthes, 18:14.5, St Johnsbury9. Gabriel Hatch, 18:18.3, St Johnsbury10 Jed Kurts, 18:20.1, U-3211. Austin Beard, 18:27.7, U-3212. Leo Cioffi, 18:32.2, U-3213. Luke Chadderdon, 19:01.4, St Johnsbury14. Josiah Kocis, 19:01.5, North Country15. Mason Davis, 19:02.1, St Johnsbury16. Carson Beard, 19:03.3, U-3217. Charlie Krebs, 19:04.5, Craftsbury18. Nathan Lenzini, 19:17.8, St Johnsbury19. Matthew Califano, 19:28.5, Craftsbury20. Avery Smart, 19:53.4, Montpelier21. Alexander Califano, 20:12.6, Craftsbury22 Adam Gawrys, 20:30.1, Lamoille23. Peter Searls, 20:38.5, Danville24. Alan Moody, 20:48.0, Craftsbury25. Sage Grossi, 21:01.8, Montpelier26. Chandler Anderson, 21:05.9, Randolph27. Pascal Deppisch, 21:06.1, Danville28. Cole Alexander, 21:11.4, Lake Region29. William Heywood, 21:12.2, Blue Mountain32. Orion Cenkl, 21:34.7, Craftsbury36. Devin Audette, 21:56.2, Northfield36. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, 21:56.2, Montpelier40. Gabriel Cole, 22:18.6, Lyndon41. Garrett Manosh, 22:21.0, Lamoille41. Andrzej Prince, 22:21.0, Lyndon43. James Ripley, 22:22.5, Lamoille45. Aiden Forsyth, 22:35.6, Montpelier49. Liam Lahar, 22:46.4, Lake Region50. Jacob Rockwood, 22:47.7, Lamoille52. Mason Porter, 22:53.9, Lamoille53. Pablo Mendez, 22:54.0, Randolph56. Holden Middleton, 23:04.9, Lyndon57. Josh Kocis, 23:06.9, North Country60. Chase Ehrlich, 23:25.0, Montpelier61. Marcus White, 23:32.8, Randolph62. Liam Beatty, 23:38.8, North Country64. Thomas Hinton, 23:50.9, Lake Region66. Kace Colby, 24:15.4, Lyndon68. Brady Gervais, 24:17.7, Lyndon70. Sam Watson, 24:50.3, Montpelier73. Winslow Monde, 25:47.9, Montpelier76. Governor Robb, 26:36.4, Lake Region78. Hayden Palmer, 26:37.8, Oxbow79. Schuyler Butterfield, 26:57.8, Lake Region80. Elijah Myer, 27:00.9, Northfield82. Holden Ste. Croix, 27:19.0, Danville83. Noah Roos, 27:29.3, Danville88. Hayden Carle, 28:24.8, Blue Mountain89. Jacob Schilke, 28:25.5, Blue Mountain90. Aidan Morse, 28:43.1, Oxbow96. Talan Carpenter, 30:09.6, Lyndon101. Andrew Henrik Barnacas, 31:08.9, Northfield102. Andrew Hoang, 31:12.0, Blue Mountain110. Michael Sargent, 32:47.6, Lamoille112. Jordan Sartwell, 33:16.2, Lamoille114. Samuel Corti, 33:25.1, Oxbow115. Paul Petzoldt, 33:55.9, North Country125. Jeremiah Dunleavy, 42:59.1, Lake RegionBOYS TEAM SCORES1. St Johnsbury 332. U-32 393. Craftsbury 834. Montpelier 1415. North Country 1446. Lamoille 1517. Lyndon 1778. Lake Region 189 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.