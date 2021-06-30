NORTHFIELD – Norwich University athletics is currently planning for the return of fall sports with full schedules and no restrictions for spectators at all home events.
Two weeks ago Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo announced plans to return to full pre-COVID-19 campus operations. The news came on the heels of Gov. Phil Scott lifting all state COVID-19 restrictions on June 14 and announcing the end of Vermont’s State of Emergency, under which masks, gathering limits and other restrictions were issued.
Attendance policies and schedules are subject to change at any time pending any new federal, state and local guidance respective to the health and safety of NU student-athletes and fans.
The fall season is slated to begin Sept. 1 with an action-packed first four days. The men’s and women’s soccer teams will both be in action on Sept. 1, with the men hosting NVU-Lyndon at 7 p.m. on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium. The NU women will be on the road at Keene State for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The women’s soccer team will play its first home game Sept. 2 vs. NVU-Johnson at 7 p.m.
Another big day will take place Sept. 3 with the kickoff of the third Vermont College Volleyball Classic in Andrews Hall Gym. Norwich will welcome NVU-Johnson, NVU-Lyndon, Castleton University and Western New England for a two-day round-robin-style tournament that will feature five matches each of the days.
The Cadets will open the tournament at noon by hosting NVU-Lyndon. Norwich will end the first day’s slate of games with a battle against Western New England at 8 p.m.
That same day, the first night game in Norwich University football history will take place when the Cadets kicking off the 2021 season by hosting Salve Regina at 7 p.m.
The following day, the men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line for the first race of the 2021 season at the Colby Sawyer Charger Invitational in New London, N.H.
Back at the NU campus, the Cadets volleyball team will host NVU-Johnson at 10 a.m. before facing Castleton at 6 p.m. during the second day of the Vermont College Classic. The men’s and women’s soccer teams will both be in action as well. The men will host Wentworth at 1 p.m. and the women will open Great Northeast Athletic Conference play vs. St. Joseph’s (Maine).
The men’s and women’s rugby teams are both set to make their home regular season debut Sept. 11 when they host their 51st and 37th rugby anniversary celebration weekend. The women will host Bowdoin, while the men will take on Brown. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a dedication for the Cadets’ new clubhouse as part of the golden anniversary weekend festivities.
